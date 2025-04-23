  • home icon
Best Oblivion Remastered settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

By Adith Pramod
Modified Apr 23, 2025 04:37 GMT
Best Oblivion Remastered settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti (Image via Bethesda)
Best Oblivion Remastered settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti (Image via Bethesda)

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has been released on different platforms, including PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. Old-school Elder Scrolls fans have been eagerly awaiting the title's release, and Bethesda has truly delivered with the amazing graphics and gameplay revamp.

Luckily for players, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered isn't all that demanding, judging by its system requirements, as the recommended GPU for the title is the RTX 2080. Thus, RTX 3060 or RTX 3060 Ti users should have no issues running the game at relatively high settings. While you should be able to run it as it is, we always recommend you tweak the settings for optimal performance.

This article lists the best graphics settings for The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered on the RTX 3060 and the RTX 3060 Ti.

Note: The settings listed below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs, particularly an RTX 3060 GPU.

Best Oblivion Remastered settings for RTX 3060

The game looks incredible on the RTX 3060 (Image via Bethesda)
The game looks incredible on the RTX 3060 (Image via Bethesda)

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered runs incredibly well on the RTX 3060. It's a well-optimized port that comfortably runs at 1080p with High settings, putting an average of 60-70 FPS. We've enabled Ultra textures to get better quality visuals as well. Moreover, Lumen Software Ray Tracing has been set to High, which greatly improves lighting and reflections.

Nvidia DLSS has also been turned on and set to Quality mode, which helps improve performance and visual quality. We've abstained from using Motion Blur and V-Sync, as they negatively affect performance.

Here are the best settings for the RTX 3060:

Graphics

  • Window Mode: Fullscreen
  • Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Select Monitor: Default
  • Resolution Scale: 50
  • V-Sync: Off
  • Frame Rate Limit: Uncapped
  • Show FPS: As per preference
  • Show VRAM: As per preference
  • Brightness Intensity: 0
  • FOV 1st-Person: 90
  • FOV 3rd-Person: 80
  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Screen Space Reflections: On
Quality

  • Quality Level: Custom
  • View Distance Quality: High
  • Effects Quality: High
  • Foliage Quality: High
  • Shadow Quality: High
  • Global Illumination Quality: High
  • Texture Quality: Ultra
  • Reflection Quality: High
  • Post-Processing Quality: High
  • Hair Quality: High
  • Cloth Quality: High
  • Lumen Hardware RT: Off
  • Lumen Hardware RT Lighting Mode: Low (Greyed Out)
  • Lumen Software RT Quality: High

Advanced

  • Anti-Aliasing: TSR (Greyed Out)
  • Upscaling Technique: DLSS
  • DLSS Mode: Quality
  • DLSS Sharpness: 0
  • DLSS Frame Generation: Off
  • FSR 3 Mode: Greyed Out
  • FSR 3 Sharpness: Greyed Out
  • FSR 3 Frame Generation: Greyed Out
  • XeSS Mode: Greyed Out
  • NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled
Best Oblivion Remastered settings for RTX 3060 Ti

The game runs even better on the RTX 3060 Ti (Image via Bethesda)
The game runs even better on the RTX 3060 Ti (Image via Bethesda)

The RTX 3060 Ti comfortably runs the remastered version of TES IV Oblivion at 1080p resolution, with the High graphics preset enabled. Again, we've set Texture Quality to Ultra as it helps visuals and doesn't greatly affect performance. Even with Lumen Software RT turned on, the game puts up over 60 fps on average. We've also used DLSS and set it to Quality mode to help with performance.

Here are the best settings for the RTX 3060 Ti:

Graphics

  • Window Mode: Fullscreen
  • Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Select Monitor: Default
  • Resolution Scale: 50
  • V-Sync: Off
  • Frame Rate Limit: Uncapped
  • Show FPS: As per preference
  • Show VRAM: As per preference
  • Brightness Intensity: 0
  • FOV 1st-Person: 90
  • FOV 3rd-Person: 80
  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Screen Space Reflections: On

Quality

  • Quality Level: Custom
  • View Distance Quality: High
  • Effects Quality: High
  • Foliage Quality: High
  • Shadow Quality: High
  • Global Illumination Quality: High
  • Texture Quality: Ultra
  • Reflection Quality: High
  • Post-Processing Quality: High
  • Hair Quality: High
  • Cloth Quality: High
  • Lumen Hardware RT: Off
  • Lumen Hardware RT Lighting Mode: Low (Greyed Out)
  • Lumen Software RT Quality: High
Advanced

  • Anti-Aliasing: TSR (Greyed Out)
  • Upscaling Technique: DLSS
  • DLSS Mode: Quality
  • DLSS Sharpness: 0
  • DLSS Frame Generation: Off
  • FSR 3 Mode: Greyed Out
  • FSR 3 Sharpness: Greyed Out
  • FSR 3 Frame Generation: Greyed Out
  • XeSS Mode: Greyed Out
  • NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled

With these settings enabled, TES IV Oblivion Remastered should run smoothly on the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti.

