Best Oblivion Remastered settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has been released on different platforms, including PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. Old-school Elder Scrolls fans have been eagerly awaiting the title's release, and Bethesda has truly delivered with the amazing graphics and gameplay revamp.

Luckily for players, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered isn't all that demanding, judging by its system requirements, as the recommended GPU for the title is the RTX 2080. Thus, RTX 3060 or RTX 3060 Ti users should have no issues running the game at relatively high settings. While you should be able to run it as it is, we always recommend you tweak the settings for optimal performance.

This article lists the best graphics settings for The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered on the RTX 3060 and the RTX 3060 Ti.

Note: The settings listed below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs, particularly an RTX 3060 GPU.

Best Oblivion Remastered settings for RTX 3060

The game looks incredible on the RTX 3060 (Image via Bethesda)

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered runs incredibly well on the RTX 3060. It's a well-optimized port that comfortably runs at 1080p with High settings, putting an average of 60-70 FPS. We've enabled Ultra textures to get better quality visuals as well. Moreover, Lumen Software Ray Tracing has been set to High, which greatly improves lighting and reflections.

Nvidia DLSS has also been turned on and set to Quality mode, which helps improve performance and visual quality. We've abstained from using Motion Blur and V-Sync, as they negatively affect performance.

Here are the best settings for the RTX 3060:

Graphics

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Select Monitor: Default

Default Resolution Scale: 50

50 V-Sync: Off

Off Frame Rate Limit: Uncapped

Uncapped Show FPS: As per preference

As per preference Show VRAM: As per preference

As per preference Brightness Intensity: 0

0 FOV 1st-Person: 90

90 FOV 3rd-Person: 80

80 Motion Blur: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: On

Quality

Quality Level: Custom

Custom View Distance Quality: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Foliage Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Global Illumination Quality: High

High Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Reflection Quality: High

High Post-Processing Quality: High

High Hair Quality: High

High Cloth Quality: High

High Lumen Hardware RT: Off

Off Lumen Hardware RT Lighting Mode: Low (Greyed Out)

Low (Greyed Out) Lumen Software RT Quality: High

Advanced

Anti-Aliasing: TSR (Greyed Out)

TSR (Greyed Out) Upscaling Technique: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Mode: Quality

Quality DLSS Sharpness: 0

0 DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off FSR 3 Mode: Greyed Out

Greyed Out FSR 3 Sharpness: Greyed Out

Greyed Out FSR 3 Frame Generation: Greyed Out

Greyed Out XeSS Mode: Greyed Out

Greyed Out NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled

Best Oblivion Remastered settings for RTX 3060 Ti

The game runs even better on the RTX 3060 Ti (Image via Bethesda)

The RTX 3060 Ti comfortably runs the remastered version of TES IV Oblivion at 1080p resolution, with the High graphics preset enabled. Again, we've set Texture Quality to Ultra as it helps visuals and doesn't greatly affect performance. Even with Lumen Software RT turned on, the game puts up over 60 fps on average. We've also used DLSS and set it to Quality mode to help with performance.

Here are the best settings for the RTX 3060 Ti:

Graphics

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Select Monitor: Default

Default Resolution Scale: 50

50 V-Sync: Off

Off Frame Rate Limit: Uncapped

Uncapped Show FPS: As per preference

As per preference Show VRAM: As per preference

As per preference Brightness Intensity: 0

0 FOV 1st-Person: 90

90 FOV 3rd-Person: 80

80 Motion Blur: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: On

Quality

Quality Level: Custom

Custom View Distance Quality: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Foliage Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Global Illumination Quality: High

High Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Reflection Quality: High

High Post-Processing Quality: High

High Hair Quality: High

High Cloth Quality: High

High Lumen Hardware RT: Off

Off Lumen Hardware RT Lighting Mode: Low (Greyed Out)

Low (Greyed Out) Lumen Software RT Quality: High

Advanced

Anti-Aliasing: TSR (Greyed Out)

TSR (Greyed Out) Upscaling Technique: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Mode: Quality

Quality DLSS Sharpness: 0

0 DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off FSR 3 Mode: Greyed Out

Greyed Out FSR 3 Sharpness: Greyed Out

Greyed Out FSR 3 Frame Generation: Greyed Out

Greyed Out XeSS Mode: Greyed Out

Greyed Out NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled

With these settings enabled, TES IV Oblivion Remastered should run smoothly on the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti.

