Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is now out on PC. The game has been optimized well on modern hardware like the Nvidia RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti, which can deliver stable 60 frames per second without major compromises to the visual fidelity. Given the title has been remade from the ground up, you also get support for DLSS, FSR, and XeSS, making things even easier on entry-level hardware.

However, tweaking a few settings is necessary to maintain a stable framerate in the title. Read on to find out the ideal combination for the RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti.

Note: These settings work best when the RTX 4060/4060 Ti is paired with a system that matches the recommended system requirements for Oblivion Remastered (Ryzen 5 3600X or Core i5-10600K with 32 GB RAM).

Ideal Oblivion Remastered settings for Nvidia RTX 4060

Oblivion Remastered can look breathtaking on PC with all settings cranked up (Image via Bethesda)

The Nvidia RTX 4060 was designed for 1080p gaming, and it delivers on that promise despite being a generation old. With DLSS set to the Quality preset, you can expect a stable 60 FPS in Oblivion Remastered with the highest Ultra settings applied. If you turn on frame generation, the game will only get smoother.

The recommended settings are as follows:

General

Window mode: Borderless

Borderless Display resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Resolution scale: Auto

Auto V-sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Uncapped

Uncapped Show FPS: Off

Off Show VRAM: Off

Off Brightness intensity: 0

0 FOV 1st-person: 90

90 FOV 3rd=person: 90

90 Motion blur: Off

Off Screen space reflections: On

Quality

Quality level: Ultra

Ultra View distance quality: Ultra

Ultra Effects quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Global illumination quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture quality: Ultra

Ultra Reflection quality: Ultra

Ultra Post-processing quality: Ultra

Ultra Hair quality: Ultra

Ultra Cloth quality: Ultra

Ultra Lumen hardware RT: Off

Off Lumen hardware RT lighting mode: Off

Off Lumen software RT quality: Low

Advanced

Anti-aliasing: TSR

TSR Upscaling technique: DLSS

DLSS DLSS mode: Quality

Quality DLSS sharpness: 0

0 DLSS frame generation: Off

Off FSR 3 mode: Off

Off FSR 3 sharpness: 0

0 FSR 3 frame generation: Off

Off XeSS mode: Balanced

Balanced Nvidia Reflex: Disabled

Ideal Oblivion Remastered settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti

The RTX 4060 Ti can play Oblivion Remastered at 1440p without framerate hiccups (Image via Bethesda)

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti packs a bit more punch than its cheaper sibling. This card handles Oblivion Remastered at 1440p 60 FPS with the Ultra graphics options and DLSS set to Quality. If you're looking for even higher framerates, frame generation and/or a lower graphics preset remain at your disposal. However, switching to High doesn't impact performance much.

The ideal settings for the 4060 Ti are as follows:

General

Window mode: Borderless

Borderless Display resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Resolution scale: Auto

Auto V-sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Uncapped

Uncapped Show FPS: Off

Off Show VRAM: Off

Off Brightness intensity: 0

0 FOV 1st-person: 90

90 FOV 3rd=person: 90

90 Motion blur: Off

Off Screen space reflections: On

Quality

Quality level: Ultra

Ultra View distance quality: Ultra

Ultra Effects quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Global illumination quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture quality: Ultra

Ultra Reflection quality: Ultra

Ultra Post-processing quality: Ultra

Ultra Hair quality: Ultra

Ultra Cloth quality: Ultra

Ultra Lumen hardware RT: Off

Off Lumen hardware RT lighting mode: Off

Off Lumen software RT quality: Low

Advanced

Anti-aliasing: TSR

TSR Upscaling technique: DLSS

DLSS DLSS mode: Quality

Quality DLSS sharpness: 0

0 DLSS frame generation: Off

Off FSR 3 mode: Off

Off FSR 3 sharpness: 0

0 FSR 3 frame generation: Off

Off XeSS mode: Balanced

Balanced Nvidia Reflex: Disabled

The Nvidia RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti continue to rank among the most capable budget GPUs. With the above settings lists applied, you can get a smooth experience in Oblivion Remastered while maintaining near-maximum image quality. With DLSS upscaling and frame generation, Bethesda has ensured the game is accessible to the masses.

