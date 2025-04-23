Best Oblivion Remastered settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was released on PC on 22 April, 2025. It is also available on other platforms, including the Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and Windows-based handheld consoles like the Steam Deck. The much-awaited remaster looks thrilling based on gameplay videos online, retaining the core of the original while significantly improving the visuals and the mechanics.

Judging by the system requirements of this remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, we see that the title isn't very demanding. With the recommended GPU being the RTX 2080, those who own the RTX 3070 or the 3070 Ti should have no issues running the game at 1080p. However, we always recommend you tweak the settings for optimal performance.

This article lists the best graphics settings for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered on the RTX 3070 and the RTX 3070 Ti.

Note: The settings below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs, particularly those with an RTX 3070 GPU.

Best Oblivion Remastered settings for RTX 3070

The RTX 3070 is the perfect card to run TEV IV Oblivion Remastered at resolution (Image via Bethesda)

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered runs comfortably at 1440p on the RTX 3070 GPU. Even with the high graphics preset, it puts up an average of 50-60 FPS. Lumen Software Ray Tracing has been set to High, adding great detail to the lighting and reflections. We've abstained from using hardware RT, as it is quite heavy on the GPU and would badly affect performance.

We've used Nvidia DLSS with Quality mode, as it helps improve performance and also visual quality. We recommend you only turn on VSync if you don't own a monitor that supports AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync.

Here are the best settings for the RTX 3070:

Graphics

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Select Monitor: Default

Default Resolution Scale: 50

50 V-Sync: Off

Off Frame Rate Limit: Uncapped

Uncapped Show FPS: As per preference

As per preference Show VRAM: As per preference

As per preference Brightness Intensity: 0

0 FOV 1st-Person: 75

75 FOV 3rd-Person: 75

75 Motion Blur: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: On

Quality

Quality Level: High

High View Distance Quality: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Foliage Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Global Illumination Quality: High

High Texture Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Post-Processing Quality: High

High Hair Quality: High

High Cloth Quality: High

High Lumen Hardware RT: Off

Off Lumen Hardware RT Lighting Mode: Low (Greyed Out)

Low (Greyed Out) Lumen Software RT Quality: High

Advanced

Anti-Aliasing: TSR (Greyed Out)

TSR (Greyed Out) Upscaling Technique: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Mode: Quality

Quality DLSS Sharpness: 0

0 DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off FSR 3 Mode: Greyed Out

Greyed Out FSR 3 Sharpness: Greyed Out

Greyed Out FSR 3 Frame Generation: Greyed Out

Greyed Out XeSS Mode: Greyed Out

Greyed Out NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled

Best Oblivion Remastered settings for RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 Ti easily runs TEV IV Oblivion Remastered at (Image via Bethesda)

The remastered version of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion looks amazing on the RTX 3070 Ti. We've gone with similar settings as the standard 3070, featuring the High graphics preset and the 1440p resolution. It shows an average of 50-60 FPS, even with the higher quality textures. We've enabled Lumen Software Ray Tracing and set it to High, which produces higher quality reflections and lighting.

Here are the best settings for the RTX 3070 Ti:

Graphics

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Select Monitor: Default

Default Resolution Scale: 50

50 V-Sync: Off

Off Frame Rate Limit: Uncapped

Uncapped Show FPS: As per preference

As per preference Show VRAM: As per preference

As per preference Brightness Intensity: 0

0 FOV 1st-Person: 75

75 FOV 3rd-Person: 75

75 Motion Blur: On

On Screen Space Reflections: On

Quality

Quality Level: Custom

Custom View Distance Quality: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Foliage Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Global Illumination Quality: High

High Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Reflection Quality: High

High Post-Processing Quality: High

High Hair Quality: High

High Cloth Quality: High

High Lumen Hardware RT: Off

Off Lumen Hardware RT Lighting Mode: Low (Greyed Out)

Low (Greyed Out) Lumen Software RT Quality: High

Advanced

Anti-Aliasing: TSR (Greyed Out)

TSR (Greyed Out) Upscaling Technique: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Mode: Quality

Quality DLSS Sharpness: 0

0 DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off FSR 3 Mode: Greyed Out

Greyed Out FSR 3 Sharpness: Greyed Out

Greyed Out FSR 3 Frame Generation: Greyed Out

Greyed Out XeSS Mode: Greyed Out

Greyed Out NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled

With these settings enabled, you should be able to run the remastered version of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered well on PCs with the RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti.

