Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Super

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered works well on high-end GPUs like the Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Super. Both cards pack enough horsepower to render the game smoothly at 1440p and even 4K. Moreover, Bethesda has remade the title from the ground up with support for ray tracing and DLSS upscaling. You even get frame generation bundled with it to help performance.

However, a few graphics tweaks are recommended for a stable high FPS experience. In this guide, we have compiled a cheat sheet with the best combinations.

Note: These settings work best when the RTX 4070/4070 Super is paired with a system that matches the recommended system requirements for Oblivion Remastered (Ryzen 5 3600X or Core i5-10600K with 32 GB RAM).

Ideal Oblivion Remastered settings for Nvidia RTX 4070

Oblivion Remastered looks breathtaking on PC (Image via Bethesda)

The Nvidia RTX 4070 is primarily a 1440p gaming GPU, so we recommend sticking to this resolution in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. You can easily get playable framerates with the Ultra settings at this resolution. DLSS can be set to Quality if you want to get rid of any stutters, but it isn't necessary to maintain a high FPS.

The recommended settings are as follows:

General

Window mode: Borderless

Borderless Display resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Resolution scale: Auto

Auto V-sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Uncapped

Uncapped Show FPS: Off

Off Show VRAM: Off

Off Brightness intensity: 0

0 FOV 1st-person: 90

90 FOV 3rd=person: 90

90 Motion blur: Off

Off Screen space reflections: On

Quality

Quality level: Ultra

Ultra View distance quality: Ultra

Ultra Effects quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Global illumination quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture quality: Ultra

Ultra Reflection quality: Ultra

Ultra Post-processing quality: Ultra

Ultra Hair quality: Ultra

Ultra Cloth quality: Ultra

Ultra Lumen hardware RT: On

On Lumen hardware RT lighting mode: Medium

Medium Lumen software RT quality: Low

Advanced

Anti-aliasing: TSR

TSR Upscaling technique: DLSS

DLSS DLSS mode: Quality

Quality DLSS sharpness: 0

0 DLSS frame generation: Off

Off FSR 3 mode: Off

Off FSR 3 sharpness: 0

0 FSR 3 frame generation: Off

Off XeSS mode: Balanced

Balanced Nvidia Reflex: Disabled

Ideal Oblivion Remastered settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Super

The RTX 4070 Super can play Oblivion Remastered with ray tracing (Image via Bethesda)

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Super is a tad more capable than its $549 sibling. It just leaves enough wiggle room to turn on ray tracing in Oblivion Remastered. We recommend the Medium setting to avoid a huge toll on the framerate. The other graphics settings can be set to Ultra. On top of this, you always have the option to turn on DLSS frame generation.

The recommended settings are as follows:

General

Window mode: Borderless

Borderless Display resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Resolution scale: Auto

Auto V-sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Uncapped

Uncapped Show FPS: Off

Off Show VRAM: Off

Off Brightness intensity: 0

0 FOV 1st-person: 90

90 FOV 3rd=person: 90

90 Motion blur: Off

Off Screen space reflections: On

Quality

Quality level: Ultra

Ultra View distance quality: Ultra

Ultra Effects quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Global illumination quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture quality: Ultra

Ultra Reflection quality: Ultra

Ultra Post-processing quality: Ultra

Ultra Hair quality: Ultra

Ultra Cloth quality: Ultra

Ultra Lumen hardware RT: Off

Off Lumen hardware RT lighting mode: Off

Off Lumen software RT quality: Low

Advanced

Anti-aliasing: TSR

TSR Upscaling technique: DLSS

DLSS DLSS mode: Quality

Quality DLSS sharpness: 0

0 DLSS frame generation: Off

Off FSR 3 mode: Off

Off FSR 3 sharpness: 0

0 FSR 3 frame generation: Off

Off XeSS mode: Balanced

Balanced Nvidia Reflex: Disabled

With the above settings lists applied, Oblivion Remastered runs like a charm on the RTX 4070 and 4070 Super graphics cards. The game isn't the most demanding released so far in 2025, which helps cards maintain a stable performance even at the highest settings.

