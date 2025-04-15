  • home icon
Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti vs RTX 4070 and 4070 Super: Which one should you buy for 1440p gaming?

By Suraj Bhowal
Modified Apr 15, 2025 21:37 GMT
Picture of Nvidia RTX 40 series GPU vs RTX 50 series
Nvidia RTX 40 series vs RTX 50 series GPU (Image via ASUS || MSI)

Nvidia introduced the new RTX 5060 Ti on April 15, 2025, to deliver higher gaming performance in the midrange sector. The company's current midrange champions are the RTX 4070 and 4070 Super GPUs. This begs the question: Can the new RTX 5060 Ti beat the current midrange champions?

Let's compare the RTX 5060 Ti to the RTX 4070 and 4070 Super and determine which is best for 1440p gaming.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti vs RTX 4070 and 4070 Super

ASUS TUF RTX 4070 (Image via ASUS)
ASUS TUF RTX 4070 (Image via ASUS)

The Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti is based on the new Blackwell architecture, which brings several improvements over the Ada Lovelace architecture used in RTX 4070 and 4070 Super.

The RTX 5060 Ti also includes neural shaders, which can result in extremely photorealistic graphics in future games. There are demos available for neutral shaders and textures, but no game has implemented them yet.

However, when actual titles are released with such photorealistic graphics, the RTX 5060 Ti will be able to power them. This is where the new GPU will have some real advantage over the RTX 4070 or any other older GPU.

Specs comparison

Here are the specs of the Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti vs RTX 4070 and 4070 Super:

SpecificationsNvidia RTX 5060 Ti
Nvidia RTX 4070
Nvidia RTX 4070 Super
ArchitectureBlackwellAda LovelaceAda Lovelace
Shader cores
460858887168
RT cores
364656
TMUs
142184224
ROPs
486480
Base core clock speeds
2407 MHz1920 MHz1980 MHz
Boost core clock speeds
2572 MHz2475 MHz2475 MHz
Memory capacity8/16 GB12 GB12GB
Memory bus width
128-bit192-bit192-bit
Memory bandwidth
488 GB/s504.2 GB/s504.2 GB/s
Manufacturing node
5nm5nm5nm
Thermal design power (TDPs)
180W200W220W
Performance comparison

The RTX 5060 Ti has significantly lower shader cores, Texture Mapping Units (TMUs), and Raster Operation Pipelines (ROPs) than the RTX 4070 and 4070 Super.

The RTX 5060 Ti also has a lower memory bus width and total bandwidth. Its maximum boost clock speed is quite similar to the RTX 4070 and 4070 Super, so the RTX 5060 Ti has no real advantage here.

Even though the new GPU has some architectural improvements, they won't help it perform better than the RTX 4070 and 4070 Super. Those improvements are simply not enough to bring the RTX 5060 Ti's performance close to others.

Price comparison

MSI RTX 50 series GPU (Image via MSI)
MSI RTX 50 series GPU (Image via MSI)

The Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti is priced at $379 for the 8 GB variant and $429 for the 16 GB one. The RTX 4070 and 4070 Super, on the other hand, cost around $535 and $589, respectively.

Therefore, the new RTX 5060 Ti is significantly cheaper than the RTX 4070 and 4070 Super.

Final thoughts on Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti vs RTX 4070 and 4070 Super

The Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti will be significantly slower than the RTX 4070 and 4070 Super since it has lower shader cores, TMUs, ROPs, memory bandwidth, and more. Therefore, you should consider buying either the RTX 4070 or 4070 Super for a great 1440p gaming experience.

However, the RTX 5060 Ti is also significantly cheaper, so you can buy it for a great 1080p gaming experience.

About the author
Suraj Bhowal

Suraj Bhowal

Suraj Bhowal is a Gaming Tech writer at Sportskeeda whose content ranges from product comparisons to curated lists showcasing the best technological finds on the market. He is fascinated by the complex mechanisms that power games, and spends countless hours researching and learning about the latest advancements in hardware.

The B.Tech Computer Science Engineering graduate stumbled into writing during his college days. He spent 4 collective years honing his skills at 3rd Life, MonkHub, Transcurators, and NerdsChalk (NRDZ Pvt. Ltd.), but it was at Sportskeeda that he found the perfect avenue to delve into his passion for gaming tech.

Video games have been a constant presence in Suraj's life ever since he first got his hands on the classic Prince of Persia series. Today, he is a big Apex Legends fan, and keenly follows the Global Series, but he has no favorite organization just yet. However, he loves watching streams from professional players like Brandon "aceu" Winn and Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen.

When not writing, Suraj enjoys watching movies and TV shows and building PCs for his loved ones. He also likes to unwind with music, ranging from Hollywood soundtracks to the soulful melodies of Rabindra Sangeet.

