Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti vs RTX 4070 and 4070 Super: Which one should you buy for 1440p gaming?

Nvidia introduced the new RTX 5060 Ti on April 15, 2025, to deliver higher gaming performance in the midrange sector. The company's current midrange champions are the RTX 4070 and 4070 Super GPUs. This begs the question: Can the new RTX 5060 Ti beat the current midrange champions?

Let's compare the RTX 5060 Ti to the RTX 4070 and 4070 Super and determine which is best for 1440p gaming.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti vs RTX 4070 and 4070 Super

ASUS TUF RTX 4070 (Image via ASUS)

The Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti is based on the new Blackwell architecture, which brings several improvements over the Ada Lovelace architecture used in RTX 4070 and 4070 Super.

The RTX 5060 Ti also includes neural shaders, which can result in extremely photorealistic graphics in future games. There are demos available for neutral shaders and textures, but no game has implemented them yet.

However, when actual titles are released with such photorealistic graphics, the RTX 5060 Ti will be able to power them. This is where the new GPU will have some real advantage over the RTX 4070 or any other older GPU.

Specs comparison

Here are the specs of the Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti vs RTX 4070 and 4070 Super:

Specifications Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti

Nvidia RTX 4070

Nvidia RTX 4070 Super Architecture Blackwell Ada Lovelace Ada Lovelace Shader cores

4608 5888 7168 RT cores

36 46 56 TMUs

142 184 224 ROPs

48 64 80 Base core clock speeds

2407 MHz 1920 MHz 1980 MHz Boost core clock speeds

2572 MHz 2475 MHz 2475 MHz Memory capacity 8/16 GB 12 GB 12GB Memory bus width

128-bit 192-bit 192-bit Memory bandwidth

488 GB/s 504.2 GB/s 504.2 GB/s Manufacturing node

5nm 5nm 5nm Thermal design power (TDPs)

180W 200W 220W

Performance comparison

The RTX 5060 Ti has significantly lower shader cores, Texture Mapping Units (TMUs), and Raster Operation Pipelines (ROPs) than the RTX 4070 and 4070 Super.

The RTX 5060 Ti also has a lower memory bus width and total bandwidth. Its maximum boost clock speed is quite similar to the RTX 4070 and 4070 Super, so the RTX 5060 Ti has no real advantage here.

Even though the new GPU has some architectural improvements, they won't help it perform better than the RTX 4070 and 4070 Super. Those improvements are simply not enough to bring the RTX 5060 Ti's performance close to others.

Price comparison

MSI RTX 50 series GPU (Image via MSI)

The Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti is priced at $379 for the 8 GB variant and $429 for the 16 GB one. The RTX 4070 and 4070 Super, on the other hand, cost around $535 and $589, respectively.

Therefore, the new RTX 5060 Ti is significantly cheaper than the RTX 4070 and 4070 Super.

Final thoughts on Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti vs RTX 4070 and 4070 Super

The Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti will be significantly slower than the RTX 4070 and 4070 Super since it has lower shader cores, TMUs, ROPs, memory bandwidth, and more. Therefore, you should consider buying either the RTX 4070 or 4070 Super for a great 1440p gaming experience.

However, the RTX 5060 Ti is also significantly cheaper, so you can buy it for a great 1080p gaming experience.

