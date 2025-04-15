Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti vs AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT: Which is the better gaming GPU?

Nvidia is expected to launch its latest addition to the RTX 50 series soon, with the RTX 5060 Ti unveiling on 16 April 2025. The new card has garnered quite a bit of attention, with its suspected prices and performance. We know that it shows a 20% increase in performance over the RTX 4060 Ti, which is quite a decent upgrade.

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT launched almost 2 years ago, in 2023, and is roughly equivalent to the RTX 4070 Super. Thus, it'd be interesting to see how it performs against the new 5060 Ti.

In this article, we'll compare the two GPUs based on their specs, performance, and other parameters to see which would be the better graphics card to purchase in 2025.

Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti vs AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT: What are their differences?

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT offers superb 1440p performance (Image via AMD)

The new Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti and the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT have vastly different specifications. With the 7800 XT being the equivalent of the RTX 4070 Super, it's no surprise that it's a solid card for 1440p gaming.

While it is a 1440p card, it can easily handle 4K as well, granted you make some moderations in the settings. The same goes for the RTX 5060 Ti. While it is advertised as a 1440p card, it has enough juice to be able to handle 4K. Thus, you surely won't be disappointed with the performance of either GPU here, as they're both powerful options.

Specs comparison

As mentioned above, both GPUs vastly differ in on-paper specifications. The RTX 5060 Ti comes with Nvidia's new Blackwell 2.0 architecture, while the latter features the RDNA 3 architecture. The new 5060 Ti comes in two VRAM variants, featuring 8 GB and 16 GB GDDR7 models. AMD's card features 16 GB GDDR6, so it's comparatively slower in that regard.

While Nvidia's GPU has a far better base clock speed, AMD's RX 7800 XT features a boost clock speed that's almost as good with a significantly higher bandwidth. This equates to faster data transfer rates and smoother handling of workloads. However, the RTX 5060 Ti's beefy 2.5 GHz boost clock speed means it can process tasks at a faster pace.

Features Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Architecture Blackwell 2.0 RDNA 3 Memory Configuration 8GB / 16GB GDDR7 16GB GDDR6 Bandwidth 448.0 GB/s 624.1 GB/s Base Clock Speed 2407 MHz 1295 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2572 MHz 2430 MHz Process Size 5 nm 5 nm Shading Units 4608 3840 TMUs 144 240 ROPs 48 96 RT Cores 36 60 Thermal Design Power (TDP) 180 W 263 W Suggested PSU 450 W 700 W

While the RTX 5060 Ti has more shading units, the RX 7800 XT features more TMUs, ROPs, and RT cores, making it better suited for high-resolution gaming. The RTX 5060 Ti excels in ray tracing and AI-enhanced performance at lower resolutions.

The RTX 5060 Ti has a significantly lower TDP compared to the RX 7800 XT, meaning it generates less heat and consumes less power under typical workloads. This makes it more energy-efficient and easier to cool, which is advantageous for smaller systems or users prioritizing power savings. However, while the RX 7800 XT consumes more power, it delivers higher raw performance.

Performance comparison

Nvidia claims the new RTX 5060 Ti will be able to run most modern AAA titles at over 60 fps, even at higher resolutions. The GPU is meant for superior ray tracing performance, and when combined with DLSS 4, it produces excellent framerates on even the most demanding titles. The following numbers are conducted on a system featuring both of these GPUs, with the highest settings at 1080p for the most part.

Both cards can produce incredible numbers, even at higher settings. You could enable DLSS or Frame Generation to increase your FPS on both cards, but Nvidia will have an edge in this regard.

The real performance difference can't be gauged until retail availability. We will update the article as and when the info becomes available.

Pricing

The RTX 5060 Ti will have two variants, one featuring 8 GB VRAM and another with 16 GB VRAM. Based on sources, the 8 GB variant is said to start at around $379, while the latter is said to be listed at $429. However, retail prices would be significantly higher due to additional fans, RGB lighting, and more.

The Radeon RX 7800 XT was launched in 2023, making it almost two years old now. Its original price has gone down, but it is still a pretty expensive GPU. You can find it selling for as low as $619 online. However, used cards go for around the $500 ballpark.

Final Verdict

Both the RTX 5060 Ti and RX 7800 XT are excellent choices for 1440p gaming. Determining the better GPU is challenging without knowing their retail prices. If the RTX 5060 Ti is priced similarly to the RX 7800 XT, it might be the better option due to its superior performance in ray tracing and AI-assisted tasks.

However, since Nvidia's card ends up being more expensive, the RX 7800 XT offers greater value, especially for high-resolution gaming and heavy workloads.

