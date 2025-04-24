Oblivion Remastered: Athletics vs Acrobatics skill explained

Athletics and Acrobatics are skills that your character can make good use of in Oblivion Remastered. Given the definition of "Athletics" and "Acrobatics," one would assume that they both have something to do with your character's Fatigue. This assumption is correct. However, while these skills are similar on the surface level, there are stark differences.

Athletics deals with Fatigue (or Stamina) in general. The more fatigued your character feels, the harder it will be for you to use actions that depend on your Athletics. In contrast, Acrobatics deals with movement in general. The ability to run, dodge, jump, and keep moving forward without being too fatigued.

Based on the small overview, it's easy to see that these two skills are co-dependent on each other; they can still function independently to an extent. On that note, it's time to take a deep dive and understand the differences between Athletics and Acrobatics, two of the Major Skills in Oblivion Remastered.

Athletics vs Acrobatics in Oblivion Remastered: "Same, same, but different"

Don't be like this guy and use horses to travel; do some cardio instead (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Athletics is the skill that pertains to Fatigue (Stamina). The higher it is, the faster your character recovers fatigue, and actions that utilize fatigue/stamina, such as running and combat, will take less effort. In contrast, Acrobatics makes use of your Athletics skills, allowing you to perform movements such as dodging and jumping at the cost of less Fatigue.

Athletics is associated with Strength, Willpower, and Endurance, while Acrobatics is associated with speed, stamina, dodging, running, and jumping. Here is a brief look at the perks for both skills as you level them up:

Athletics:

Novice: Fatigue regenerates more slowly when running.

Apprentice: Fatigue regenerates at a normal rate when running.

Journeyman: Sprinting consumes slightly less Fatigue.

Expert: Sprinting consumes a lot less Fatigue.

Master: Sprinting no longer consumes Fatigue.

Acrobatics:

Novice: No Perk

Apprentice: Dodge by Pressing Jump + Holding Block + Directional Key

Journeyman: Jumping Consumes less Fatigue.

Expert: Jump over the surface of water.

Master: Take less damage when jumping long distances. Jumping consumes a lot less Fatigue.

To level up Athletics, you merely need to run about and use actions that require Fatigue; combat will be one of the major contributors to this skill. Acrobatics, on the other hand, while it does rely on movement (such as dodging and jumping), running also contributes to it.

Fighting is good; It helps build character (quite literally) (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

As mentioned earlier, both of these skills are interdependent, and while they can function independently of each other, leveling them up simultaneously will be beneficial. It will allow you to dodge, run, jump, and fight your way across Cyrodiil effortlessly.

Usually, both of these skills level up organically, but if you want to speed up the process, there are always Cheats and Console Commands to help you. You may want to tweak your starting Attributes as well to make the most out of your playthrough of Oblivion Remastered.

To give you the gist of things, Athletics is focused on Fatigue consumption and regeneration. Acrobatics is more oriented towards the use of different movements, which is made easier as you level up Athletics. Level both of them simultaneously, and you'll be unstoppable, especially if you want to acquire all achievements and trophies in Oblivion Remastered.

