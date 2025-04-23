Oblivion Remastered: Leveling system explained

The leveling System is an important aspect of Oblivion Remastered — the Unreal Engine 5 revamp of the fourth mainline installment in The Elder Scrolls franchise. Aside from providing a visual overhaul, the title also streamlines certain mechanics from the original that would otherwise pad out the player's time, with one of them being how one levels up in the game.

This article guides you on how the leveling system works in Oblivion Remastered.

A guide to the leveling system in Oblivion Remastered

Choosing your class (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

The leveling system in the remaster has two aspects:

Leveling up a Skill

Leveling up your character

The former will increase your proficiency with said Skill, while the latter will control your attributes. To level up your character, you'll need to rank up your Skills.

How leveling Skills works

There are a total of 21 Skills in Oblivion Remastered. During the start of the run, you'll need to choose seven of them to be your Major Skills, while the remaining will become Minor ones. While you'll have access to all 21 of them, the former will level up much quicker than the latter. Moreover, choosing a particular Class will give you a preset list of Major Skills, while making a custom class will allow you to choose the ones you desire.

Oblivion Remastered makes some improvements to the original's leveling system. In the 2006 release, enemies scaled up extremely quickly when one leveled up, forcing players to keep the Skills they wanted to upgrade as Minors. This led to increased grinding and pad time. Thankfully, enemy scaling is more balanced in the Remaster, removing the need for such tactics.

To upgrade Skills, players will need to perform actions related to them. To level up Security, for example, you'll need to pick locks. Alchemy will be upgraded when you make Potions and/or Poisons. Do note that Minor Skills will need 40% more XP to level up compared to Major ones (55% if your class has a specialization that matches your Major Skills).

How to upgrade your character

Leveling up your character (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Upgrading Skills will provide XP (Experience Points) to your Character level bar. Once it fills up completely, your character will ascend a level. When that happens, you'll acquire 12 Virtue Points to spend between three of the seven Attributes. Here's all of their names:

Strength

Intelligence

Willpower

Agility

Speed

Endurance

Personality

Luck

You can only give each Attribute a maximum of 5 Virtue Points. But aside from aforementioned stipulations, you can control how many Points each stat gets. One Virtue Point will increase an Attribute by one level (except Luck, where four Points are needed to increase it once).

When your character has leveled up, you'll get a notification on the top-left saying "You should rest and meditate on what you've learned." As mentioned here, you'll need to find a bed that you own and sleep in it to trigger the level-up screen (waiting will not work). The easiest way to do so is to purchase a house, rent a room in an inn, or find a bedroll.

Once you do so, select where to allocate your Virtue Points and click the confirm button. If you've over-leveled by increasing a Skill while not ascending your character, the resulting XP will roll over and count towards your next rank.

That is all about the leveling system in Oblivion Remastered.

