Oblivion Remastered: Complete list of achievements and trophies

The much anticipated Oblivion Remastered is finally available to play on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game is a remastered version of the original 2006 title, featuring much better visuals. In total, there are 61 trophies available in Oblivion Remastered — 45 Bronze trophies, 14 Silver, 1 Gold, and 1 Platinum.

Ad

Mentioned below are all the achievements and trophies available in Oblivion Remastered with a short description of how to unlock them.

All achievements from Oblivion Remastered

Elder Scrolls Oblivion Remastered features 61 trophies in total (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Platinum Trophy in Oblivion Remastered:

Ad

Trending

Worldly God: Become Cyrodiil's greatest hero.

Gold Trophy in Oblivion Remastered:

Champion of Cyrodiil: Completed the Main Questline.

Silver Trophy in Oblivion Remastered:

Destroyed the Great Gate: Destroyed the Great Gate, Main Quest.

Destroyed the Great Gate, Main Quest. Speaker, Dark Brotherhood: Reached Speaker rank in the Dark Brotherhood.

Reached Speaker rank in the Dark Brotherhood. Listener, Dark Brotherhood: Completed the Dark Brotherhood Questline.

Completed the Dark Brotherhood Questline. Champion, Arena: Reached Champion rank in the Arena.

Reached Champion rank in the Arena. Grand Champion, Arena: Completed the Arena Questline.

Completed the Arena Questline. Master Thief, Thieves Guild: Reached Master Thief rank in the Thieves Guild.

Reached Master Thief rank in the Thieves Guild. Guildmaster, Thieves Guild: Completed the Thieves Guild Questline.

Completed the Thieves Guild Questline. Master-Wizard, Mages Guild: Reached Master-Wizard rank in the Mages Guild.

Reached Master-Wizard rank in the Mages Guild. Arch-Mage, Mages Guild: Completed the Mages Guild Questline.

Completed the Mages Guild Questline. Champion, Fighters Guild: Reached Champion rank in the Fighters Guild.

Reached Champion rank in the Fighters Guild. Master, Fighters Guild: Completed the Fighters Guild Questline.

Completed the Fighters Guild Questline. Duke Dementia, Shivering Isles: Reached Duke of Dementia Rank in the Court of Madness.

Reached Duke of Dementia Rank in the Court of Madness. Duke Mania, Shivering Isles: Reached Duke of Mania Rank in the Court of Madness.

Reached Duke of Mania Rank in the Court of Madness. Madgod, Shivering Isles: Stopped the Greymarch.

Ad

Bronze Trophies in Oblivion Remastered:

Escaped the Imperial Sewers: Escaped the Imperial Sewers, Main Quest Beginning.

Escaped the Imperial Sewers, Main Quest Beginning. Closed an Oblivion Gate: Closed an Oblivion Gate, Main Quest.

Closed an Oblivion Gate, Main Quest. Located the Shrine of Dagon: Located the Shrine of Dagon, Main Quest.

Located the Shrine of Dagon, Main Quest. Delivered Daedric Artifact: Delivered Daedric Artifact, Main Quest.

Delivered Daedric Artifact, Main Quest. Murderer, Dark Brotherhood: Join the Dark Brotherhood.

Join the Dark Brotherhood. Slayer, Dark Brotherhood: Reached Slayer rank in the Dark Brotherhood.

Reached Slayer rank in the Dark Brotherhood. Eliminator, Dark Brotherhood: Reached Eliminator rank in the Dark Brotherhood.

Reached Eliminator rank in the Dark Brotherhood. Assassin, Dark Brotherhood: Reached Assassin rank in the Dark Brotherhood.

Reached Assassin rank in the Dark Brotherhood. Silencer, Dark Brotherhood: Reached Silencer rank in the Dark Brotherhood.

Reached Silencer rank in the Dark Brotherhood. Pit Dog, Arena: Joined the Arena in the Imperial City.

Joined the Arena in the Imperial City. Brawler, Arena: Reached Brawler rank in the Arena.

Reached Brawler rank in the Arena. Bloodletter, Arena: Reached Bloodletter rank in the Arena.

Reached Bloodletter rank in the Arena. Myrmidon, Arena: Reached Myrmidon rank in the Arena.

Reached Myrmidon rank in the Arena. Warrior, Arena: Reached Warrior rank in the Arena.

Reached Warrior rank in the Arena. Gladiator, Arena: Reached Gladiator rank in the Arena.

Reached Gladiator rank in the Arena. Hero, Arena: Reached Hero rank in the Arena.

Reached Hero rank in the Arena. Pickpocket, Thieves Guild: Joined the Thieves Guild.

Joined the Thieves Guild. Footpad, Thieves Guild: Reached Footpad rank in the Thieves Guild.

Reached Footpad rank in the Thieves Guild. Bandit, Thieves Guild: Reached Bandit rank in the Thieves Guild.

Reached Bandit rank in the Thieves Guild. Prowler, Thieves Guild: Reached Prowler rank in the Thieves Guild.

Reached Prowler rank in the Thieves Guild. Cat Burglar, Thieves Guild: Reached Cat Burglar rank in the Thieves Guild.

Reached Cat Burglar rank in the Thieves Guild. Shadowfoot, Thieves Guild: Reached Shadowfoot rank in the Thieves Guild.

Reached Shadowfoot rank in the Thieves Guild. Associate, Mages Guild: Joined the Mages Guild.

Joined the Mages Guild. Apprentice, Mages Guild: Reached Apprentice rank in the Mages Guild.

Reached Apprentice rank in the Mages Guild. Journeyman, Mages Guild: Reached Journeyman rank in the Mages Guild.

Reached Journeyman rank in the Mages Guild. Evoker, Mages Guild: Reached Evoker rank in the Mages Guild.

Reached Evoker rank in the Mages Guild. Conjurer, Mages Guild: Reached Conjurer rank in the Mages Guild.

Reached Conjurer rank in the Mages Guild. Magician, Mages Guild: Reached Magician rank in the Mages Guild.

Reached Magician rank in the Mages Guild. Warlock, Mages Guild: Reached Warlock rank in the Mages Guild.

Reached Warlock rank in the Mages Guild. Wizard, Mages Guild: Reached Wizard rank in the Mages Guild.

Reached Wizard rank in the Mages Guild. Associate, Fighters Guild: Joined the Fighters Guild.

Joined the Fighters Guild. Apprentice, Fighters Guild: Reached Apprentice rank in the Fighters Guild.

Reached Apprentice rank in the Fighters Guild. Journeyman, Fighters Guild: Reached Journeyman rank in the Fighters Guild.

Reached Journeyman rank in the Fighters Guild. Swordsman, Fighters Guild: Reached Swordsman rank in the Fighters Guild.

Reached Swordsman rank in the Fighters Guild. Protector, Fighters Guild: Reached Protector rank in the Fighters Guild.

Reached Protector rank in the Fighters Guild. Defender, Fighters Guild: Reached Defender rank in the Fighters Guild.

Reached Defender rank in the Fighters Guild. Warder, Fighters Guild: Reached Warder rank in the Fighters Guild.

Reached Warder rank in the Fighters Guild. Guardian, Fighters Guild: Reached Guardian rank in the Fighters Guild.

Reached Guardian rank in the Fighters Guild. Tourist, Shivering Isles: Entered the Shivering Isles.

Entered the Shivering Isles. Aspirant, Shivering Isles: Reached Aspirant Rank in the Court of Madness.

Reached Aspirant Rank in the Court of Madness. Citizen, Shivering Isles: Reached Citizen Rank in the Court of Madness.

Reached Citizen Rank in the Court of Madness. Madman, Shivering Isles: Reached Madman Rank in the Court of Madness.

Reached Madman Rank in the Court of Madness. Honored Madman, Shivering Isles: Reached Honored Madman Rank in the Court of Madness.

Reached Honored Madman Rank in the Court of Madness. Regent, Shivering Isles: Reached Regent Rank in the Court of Madness.

Reached Regent Rank in the Court of Madness. Defender, Shivering Isles: Reached Defender of the Realm Rank in the Court of Madness.

Ad

Also Read: Is there a physical edition for Elder Scrolls Oblivion Remastered?

For more Oblivion Remastered guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.