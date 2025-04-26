  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Intel Arc B580

Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Intel Arc B580

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Apr 26, 2025 15:15 GMT
Oblivion Remastered Settings for Intel Arc B580
Some of the best Oblivion Remastered Settings for Intel Arc B580 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios and Intel)

Playing The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is a lot more fun when you know the best Oblivion Remastered settings for the Intel Arc B580. With 12 GB of VRAM, this is one of the best GPU units on the market and can run demanding titles consistently at 60 FPS. However, the in-game settings must be tweaked, depending on your PC's limitations, for optimal gaming.

Ad

This article provides the best Oblivion Remastered settings for the Intel Arc B580.

Also read: System requirements for Oblivion Remastered

Note: The specifications mentioned here are for low and Lumen RT settings. You can make some adjustments to these specifications to create your version of the best medium, high, and ultra settings to play Oblivion Remastered on a PC with the Intel Arc B580 GPU. This will offer the smoothest experience without relying on Lumen RT.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Best Oblivion Remastered settings on Intel Arc B580 for smooth performance

Ad

With 12GB VRAM, Intel Arc B580 can run The Elder Scroll IV: Oblivion Remastered at 1440p resolution. However, that comes at the cost of stutter. So, here are the best low settings to smoothly run Oblivion Remastered on a PC with Intel Arc B580:

Genral

  • Display: Primary
  • Window Mode: Fullscreen
  • Aspect Ratio: Auto
  • Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • VSync: Off (or enabled, if you don't have a GSync monitor)
  • Framerate: Uncapped
  • FOV 1st-Person: 75
  • FOV 3rd-person: 75
  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Screen Space Reflections: On
Ad

Quality

  • Quality Level: Low
  • Auto Detection: Detect Now
  • View Distance Quality: Low
  • Effects Quality: Low
  • Foliage Quality: Low
  • Shadow Quality: Low
  • Global Illumination Quality: Low
  • Texture Quality: Low
  • Reflection Quality: Low
  • Post Processing Quality: Low
  • Hair Quality: Low
  • Clothing Quality: Low
  • Lumen Hardware RT: Off
  • Lumen Software RT Quality: Low

Advanced

  • Upscaling Technique: XeSS
  • XeSS - mode: XeSS AA

Also read: Best Oblivion Remastered Settings for RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti

Change everything in the Quality section to Medium, except Auto Detection, Lumen Hardware RT, and Lumen Software RT Quality to get the best medium settings for Oblivion Remastered. Also, turn off the Screen Space Reflection, change the Quality Level to Custom, and change other specifications of the Quality Settings to High, except Auto Detection, Lumen Hardware RT, and Lumen Software RT, to get the best high settings.

Ad

Also read: Best Oblivion Remastered Settings for RX 6800 and 6800 XT

You can also get the ultra settings by turning off the Screen Space Reflection, changing all the specifications of the Quality section to Ultra except the Auto Detection, Lumen Hardware RT, and Lumen Software RT, and by changing the XeSS-mode to Ultra Quality.

Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Intel Arc B580: Lumen RT

Here are the best Oblivion Remastered settings for Intel Arc B580 for on Lumen RT graphics:

Ad
The best Lumen RT settings for Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Games)
The best Lumen RT settings for Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Games)

Genral

Ad
  • Display: Primary
  • Window Mode: Fullscreen
  • Aspect Ratio: Auto
  • Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • VSync: Off (or enabled, if you don't have a GSync monitor)
  • Framerate: Uncapped
  • FOV 1st-Person: 75
  • FOV 3rd-person: 75
  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Screen Space Reflections: On

Quality

  • Quality Level: Medium
  • Auto Detection: Detect Now
  • View Distance Quality: Medium
  • Effects Quality: Medium
  • Foliage Quality: Medium
  • Shadow Quality: Medium
  • Global Illumination Quality: Medium
  • Texture Quality: Medium
  • Reflection Quality: Medium
  • Post Processing Quality: Medium
  • Hair Quality: Medium
  • Clothing Quality: Medium
  • Lumen Hardware RT: On
  • Lumen Hardware RT Lighting Mode: Medium

Advanced

  • Upscaling Technique: XeSS
  • XeSS - mode: Balanced
Ad

Also read: Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 Settings for RTX 5060 Ti

These are the best Oblivion Remastered settings for Intel Arc B580 you can enable to enjoy get 60 FPS gameplay consistently.

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications