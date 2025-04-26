Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Intel Arc B580

Playing The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is a lot more fun when you know the best Oblivion Remastered settings for the Intel Arc B580. With 12 GB of VRAM, this is one of the best GPU units on the market and can run demanding titles consistently at 60 FPS. However, the in-game settings must be tweaked, depending on your PC's limitations, for optimal gaming.
This article provides the best Oblivion Remastered settings for the Intel Arc B580.
Also read: System requirements for Oblivion Remastered
Note: The specifications mentioned here are for low and Lumen RT settings. You can make some adjustments to these specifications to create your version of the best medium, high, and ultra settings to play Oblivion Remastered on a PC with the Intel Arc B580 GPU. This will offer the smoothest experience without relying on Lumen RT.
Best Oblivion Remastered settings on Intel Arc B580 for smooth performance
With 12GB VRAM, Intel Arc B580 can run The Elder Scroll IV: Oblivion Remastered at 1440p resolution. However, that comes at the cost of stutter. So, here are the best low settings to smoothly run Oblivion Remastered on a PC with Intel Arc B580:
Genral
- Display: Primary
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- VSync: Off (or enabled, if you don't have a GSync monitor)
- Framerate: Uncapped
- FOV 1st-Person: 75
- FOV 3rd-person: 75
- Motion Blur: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: On
Quality
- Quality Level: Low
- Auto Detection: Detect Now
- View Distance Quality: Low
- Effects Quality: Low
- Foliage Quality: Low
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Global Illumination Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Reflection Quality: Low
- Post Processing Quality: Low
- Hair Quality: Low
- Clothing Quality: Low
- Lumen Hardware RT: Off
- Lumen Software RT Quality: Low
Advanced
- Upscaling Technique: XeSS
- XeSS - mode: XeSS AA
Also read: Best Oblivion Remastered Settings for RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti
Change everything in the Quality section to Medium, except Auto Detection, Lumen Hardware RT, and Lumen Software RT Quality to get the best medium settings for Oblivion Remastered. Also, turn off the Screen Space Reflection, change the Quality Level to Custom, and change other specifications of the Quality Settings to High, except Auto Detection, Lumen Hardware RT, and Lumen Software RT, to get the best high settings.
Also read: Best Oblivion Remastered Settings for RX 6800 and 6800 XT
You can also get the ultra settings by turning off the Screen Space Reflection, changing all the specifications of the Quality section to Ultra except the Auto Detection, Lumen Hardware RT, and Lumen Software RT, and by changing the XeSS-mode to Ultra Quality.
Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Intel Arc B580: Lumen RT
Here are the best Oblivion Remastered settings for Intel Arc B580 for on Lumen RT graphics:
Genral
- Display: Primary
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- VSync: Off (or enabled, if you don't have a GSync monitor)
- Framerate: Uncapped
- FOV 1st-Person: 75
- FOV 3rd-person: 75
- Motion Blur: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: On
Quality
- Quality Level: Medium
- Auto Detection: Detect Now
- View Distance Quality: Medium
- Effects Quality: Medium
- Foliage Quality: Medium
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Global Illumination Quality: Medium
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Post Processing Quality: Medium
- Hair Quality: Medium
- Clothing Quality: Medium
- Lumen Hardware RT: On
- Lumen Hardware RT Lighting Mode: Medium
Advanced
- Upscaling Technique: XeSS
- XeSS - mode: Balanced
Also read: Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 Settings for RTX 5060 Ti
These are the best Oblivion Remastered settings for Intel Arc B580 you can enable to enjoy get 60 FPS gameplay consistently.