Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Intel Arc B580

Playing The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is a lot more fun when you know the best Oblivion Remastered settings for the Intel Arc B580. With 12 GB of VRAM, this is one of the best GPU units on the market and can run demanding titles consistently at 60 FPS. However, the in-game settings must be tweaked, depending on your PC's limitations, for optimal gaming.

This article provides the best Oblivion Remastered settings for the Intel Arc B580.

Note: The specifications mentioned here are for low and Lumen RT settings. You can make some adjustments to these specifications to create your version of the best medium, high, and ultra settings to play Oblivion Remastered on a PC with the Intel Arc B580 GPU. This will offer the smoothest experience without relying on Lumen RT.

Best Oblivion Remastered settings on Intel Arc B580 for smooth performance

With 12GB VRAM, Intel Arc B580 can run The Elder Scroll IV: Oblivion Remastered at 1440p resolution. However, that comes at the cost of stutter. So, here are the best low settings to smoothly run Oblivion Remastered on a PC with Intel Arc B580:

Genral

Display: Primary

Primary Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: Auto

Auto Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 VSync: Off (or enabled, if you don't have a GSync monitor)

Off (or enabled, if you don't have a GSync monitor) Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped FOV 1st-Person: 75

75 FOV 3rd-person: 75

75 Motion Blur: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: On

Quality

Quality Level: Low

Low Auto Detection: Detect Now

Detect Now View Distance Quality: Low

Low Effects Quality: Low

Low Foliage Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Low

Low Global Illumination Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Reflection Quality: Low

Low Post Processing Quality: Low

Low Hair Quality: Low

Low Clothing Quality: Low

Low Lumen Hardware RT: Off

Off Lumen Software RT Quality: Low

Advanced

Upscaling Technique: XeSS

XeSS XeSS - mode: XeSS AA

Change everything in the Quality section to Medium, except Auto Detection, Lumen Hardware RT, and Lumen Software RT Quality to get the best medium settings for Oblivion Remastered. Also, turn off the Screen Space Reflection, change the Quality Level to Custom, and change other specifications of the Quality Settings to High, except Auto Detection, Lumen Hardware RT, and Lumen Software RT, to get the best high settings.

You can also get the ultra settings by turning off the Screen Space Reflection, changing all the specifications of the Quality section to Ultra except the Auto Detection, Lumen Hardware RT, and Lumen Software RT, and by changing the XeSS-mode to Ultra Quality.

Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Intel Arc B580: Lumen RT

Here are the best Oblivion Remastered settings for Intel Arc B580 for on Lumen RT graphics:

The best Lumen RT settings for Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Games)

Genral

Display: Primary

Primary Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: Auto

Auto Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 VSync: Off (or enabled, if you don't have a GSync monitor)

Off (or enabled, if you don't have a GSync monitor) Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped FOV 1st-Person: 75

75 FOV 3rd-person: 75

75 Motion Blur: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: On

Quality

Quality Level: Medium

Medium Auto Detection: Detect Now

Detect Now View Distance Quality: Medium

Medium Effects Quality: Medium

Medium Foliage Quality: Medium

Medium Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Global Illumination Quality: Medium

Medium Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Reflection Quality: Medium

Medium Post Processing Quality: Medium

Medium Hair Quality: Medium

Medium Clothing Quality: Medium

Medium Lumen Hardware RT: On

On Lumen Hardware RT Lighting Mode: Medium

Advanced

Upscaling Technique: XeSS

XeSS XeSS - mode: Balanced

These are the best Oblivion Remastered settings for Intel Arc B580 you can enable to enjoy get 60 FPS gameplay consistently.

