Knowing the best Oblivion Remastered Settings for Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT can help you enjoy Bethesda's latest offering in its full glory. Even though the minimum system requirements do not state it clearly, Oblivion Remastered is a demanding game, and you have to use a mix of optimized settings for a smooth experience.

Ad

This article provides the best Oblivion Remastered settings for Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT. Both of these GPUs have more than 10GB VRAM, making them a great choice to run the title smoothly.

Note: The settings mentioned in the article are for PCs that have well over the recommended specs for Oblivion Remastered, particularly an AMD Radeon RX 6800 or RX 6800 XT GPU.

Best settings for Oblivion Remastered on PCs with Radeon RX 6800

The Radeon RX 6800 is a pretty capable GPU with 16 GB of VRAM. It handles 1440p Ultra with FSR and moderate ray tracing.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: Best settings for Oblivion Remastered on RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Super

Check out the best Graphics and Display settings to run Oblivion Remastered smoothly in 1440p on a PC with an RX 6800:

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Resolution: 2560x1440 (For 1440p)

2560x1440 (For 1440p) VSync: On (if you don't have a FreeSync)

On (if you don't have a FreeSync) Brightness: Default

Default Framerate Limit: 60-75 FPS

60-75 FPS FOV (Field of View): 75-85 (adjust to personal preference)

Graphics

Quality Level : Custom

: Custom Texture Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Lumen RT : Software High (avoids the performance hit of Hardware RT)

: Software High (avoids the performance hit of Hardware RT) FSR : Quality Mode

: Quality Mode FSR 3 Frame Generation : Enabled (if supported via driver updates)

: Enabled (if supported via driver updates) Anti-Aliasing : TAA

: TAA View Distance : High

: High Effects Quality : High

: High Foliage Quality : Medium

: Medium Shadow Quality : High

: High Global Illumination : Medium

: Medium Reflections : High

: High Post-Processing : Medium

: Medium Hair/Cloth Quality : Medium

: Medium Water Details/Ripples : Low

: Low Motion Blur : Off

: Off Chromatic Aberration: 0

Ad

Advanced

Upscaling Sharpness : 5–10

: 5–10 Screen Space Reflections: Off (when using Lumen RT)

Best settings for the Oblivion Remastered on PCs with Radeon RX 6800 XT

While both the RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT have 16 GB VRAM, the RX 6800 XT is a better choice for those who want to game at 4K. The RX 6800 XT handles such a high resolution smoothly, thanks to its FSR performance. Check out the best Graphics and Display settings to run Oblivion's remaster smoothly in 4K on a PC with a Radeon RX 6800 XT.

Ad

Check out the best setting to play the game in 4K (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Also read: Best settings for Oblivion Remastered on RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti

Ad

Note: These settings are tailor-made to run the game at 4K. Running the game on 1440p on this device will require minor adjustments. You can check the specifications to run the game at 1440p in the previous segment (best settings to run Oblivion Remastered on RX 6800).

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Resolution: 3840x2160 (For 1440p)

3840x2160 (For 1440p) VSync: On (if you don't have a FreeSync)

On (if you don't have a FreeSync) Brightness: Default

Default Framerate Limit: 60 FPS

60 FPS FOV (Field of View): 75-85 (adjust to personal preference)

Ad

Graphics

Quality Level : Custom

: Custom Texture Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Lumen RT : Software High or Hardware Medium for better lighting

: Software High or Hardware Medium for better lighting FSR : Performance Mode (for 4K)

: Performance Mode (for 4K) FSR 3 Frame Generation : Enabled (if stable)

: Enabled (if stable) Anti-Aliasing : TAA

: TAA View Distance : Ultra

: Ultra Effects Quality : High

: High Foliage Quality : High

: High Shadow Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Global Illumination : High

: High Reflections : Ultra

: Ultra Post-Processing : High

: High Hair/Cloth Quality : High

: High Water Details/Ripples : Low

: Low Motion Blur : Off

: Off Chromatic Aberration: 0

Advanced

Upscaling Sharpness : 5–10

: 5–10 Screen Space Reflections: Off (when using Lumen RT)

Also read: Oblivion Remastered Deluxe Edition details

When using an AMD Radeon RX 6800 or 6800 XT to run this title, you should set the FSR to Quality mode for 1440p and Performance mode at 4K. Depending on whether you need stability while playing the game or better lighting and a great visual experience, you can choose the Software or the Hardware mode of Lumen RT, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More