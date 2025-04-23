Knowing the best Oblivion Remastered Settings for Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT can help you enjoy Bethesda's latest offering in its full glory. Even though the minimum system requirements do not state it clearly, Oblivion Remastered is a demanding game, and you have to use a mix of optimized settings for a smooth experience.
This article provides the best Oblivion Remastered settings for Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT. Both of these GPUs have more than 10GB VRAM, making them a great choice to run the title smoothly.
Note: The settings mentioned in the article are for PCs that have well over the recommended specs for Oblivion Remastered, particularly an AMD Radeon RX 6800 or RX 6800 XT GPU.
Best settings for Oblivion Remastered on PCs with Radeon RX 6800
The Radeon RX 6800 is a pretty capable GPU with 16 GB of VRAM. It handles 1440p Ultra with FSR and moderate ray tracing.
Also read: Best settings for Oblivion Remastered on RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Super
Check out the best Graphics and Display settings to run Oblivion Remastered smoothly in 1440p on a PC with an RX 6800:
Display
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Display Resolution: 2560x1440 (For 1440p)
- VSync: On (if you don't have a FreeSync)
- Brightness: Default
- Framerate Limit: 60-75 FPS
- FOV (Field of View): 75-85 (adjust to personal preference)
Graphics
- Quality Level: Custom
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- Lumen RT: Software High (avoids the performance hit of Hardware RT)
- FSR: Quality Mode
- FSR 3 Frame Generation: Enabled (if supported via driver updates)
- Anti-Aliasing: TAA
- View Distance: High
- Effects Quality: High
- Foliage Quality: Medium
- Shadow Quality: High
- Global Illumination: Medium
- Reflections: High
- Post-Processing: Medium
- Hair/Cloth Quality: Medium
- Water Details/Ripples: Low
- Motion Blur: Off
- Chromatic Aberration: 0
Advanced
- Upscaling Sharpness: 5–10
- Screen Space Reflections: Off (when using Lumen RT)
Best settings for the Oblivion Remastered on PCs with Radeon RX 6800 XT
While both the RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT have 16 GB VRAM, the RX 6800 XT is a better choice for those who want to game at 4K. The RX 6800 XT handles such a high resolution smoothly, thanks to its FSR performance. Check out the best Graphics and Display settings to run Oblivion's remaster smoothly in 4K on a PC with a Radeon RX 6800 XT.
Also read: Best settings for Oblivion Remastered on RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti
Note: These settings are tailor-made to run the game at 4K. Running the game on 1440p on this device will require minor adjustments. You can check the specifications to run the game at 1440p in the previous segment (best settings to run Oblivion Remastered on RX 6800).
Display
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Display Resolution: 3840x2160 (For 1440p)
- VSync: On (if you don't have a FreeSync)
- Brightness: Default
- Framerate Limit: 60 FPS
- FOV (Field of View): 75-85 (adjust to personal preference)
Graphics
- Quality Level: Custom
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- Lumen RT: Software High or Hardware Medium for better lighting
- FSR: Performance Mode (for 4K)
- FSR 3 Frame Generation: Enabled (if stable)
- Anti-Aliasing: TAA
- View Distance: Ultra
- Effects Quality: High
- Foliage Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Global Illumination: High
- Reflections: Ultra
- Post-Processing: High
- Hair/Cloth Quality: High
- Water Details/Ripples: Low
- Motion Blur: Off
- Chromatic Aberration: 0
Advanced
- Upscaling Sharpness: 5–10
- Screen Space Reflections: Off (when using Lumen RT)
Also read: Oblivion Remastered Deluxe Edition details
When using an AMD Radeon RX 6800 or 6800 XT to run this title, you should set the FSR to Quality mode for 1440p and Performance mode at 4K. Depending on whether you need stability while playing the game or better lighting and a great visual experience, you can choose the Software or the Hardware mode of Lumen RT, respectively.