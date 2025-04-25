The best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RTX 5060 Ti will help you enjoy the game to its full potential. Powered by the Unreal Engine 5, this title can be a demanding one. However, with the right in-game settings, can help you to play the title effortlessly, even with enhanced graphics.

This article provides the best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RTX 5060 Ti.

Note: The settings mentioned in the article are for 1440p resolutions and for PCs that are well over the recommended specs for Clair Obscur, particularly an RTX 5060 Ti GPU.

Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RTX 5060 Ti: 1440 Epic DLSS 4

These aspects stay quite the same in any 1440p DLSS setting (Image via Sandfall Interactive)

Here are the best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RTX 5060 Ti on 1440p Epic preset.

General

Quick Preset: Epic

Epic Scaling Type: DLSS

DLSS Scaling Mode: Quality

Quality Resolution Scale: 66.7%

66.7% Max FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited VSync: Disable

Disable Display Mode: Borderless Windowed

Borderless Windowed Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Image

Gamma: 1

1 Contrast: 1

1 Brightness: 1

Post Process

Motion Blur: Disable

Disable Film Grain: Disable

Disable Chromatic Aberration: Disable

Disable Vignette: Disable

Rendering

Anti-Aliasing: Epic

Epic Shadows: Epic

Epic Global Illumination: Epic

Epic Reflection: Epic

Epic Post Process: Epic

Epic Texture: Epic

Epic Visual Effects: Epic

Epic Foliage: Epic

Epic Shading: Epic

You can change the Scaling Mode to DLAA from quality and set Resolution Scale at 100% for the best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for 1440p Epic DLAA on an RTX 5060 Ti GPU.

Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RTX 5060 Ti: 1440 High DLSS 4

Change the options in the Rendering section to Quality, High, Medium, or Low per required (Image via Sandfall Interactive)

Here are the best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for 1440p High DLSS 4 on an RTX 5060 Ti GPU.

General

Quick Preset: High

High Scaling Type: DLSS

DLSS Scaling Mode: Quality

Quality Resolution Scale: 66.7%

66.7% Max FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited VSync: Disable

Disable Display Mode: Borderless Windowed

Borderless Windowed Screen Resolution: 2560x1440

Image

Gamma: 1

1 Contrast: 1

1 Brightness: 1

Post Process

Motion Blur: Disable

Disable Film Grain: Disable

Disable Chromatic Aberration: Disable

Disable Vignette: Disable

Rendering

Anti-Aliasing: High

High Shadows: High

High Global Illumination: High

High Reflection: High

High Post Process: High

High Texture: High

High Visual Effects: High

High Foliage: High

High Shading: High

You can change the Quick Preset and all aspects of the Rendering section to Medium or Low for the best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for 1440p Medium DLSS 4, and the best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for 1440p Low DLSS 4 on an RTX 5060 Ti GPU, respectively.

Launched on April 24, 2025, Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is a turn-based role-playing game with plenty of real-time aspects. Use these settings for the best gameplay experience on an RTX 5060 Ti GPU.

