The best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RTX 5060 Ti will help you enjoy the game to its full potential. Powered by the Unreal Engine 5, this title can be a demanding one. However, with the right in-game settings, can help you to play the title effortlessly, even with enhanced graphics.
This article provides the best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RTX 5060 Ti.
Note: The settings mentioned in the article are for 1440p resolutions and for PCs that are well over the recommended specs for Clair Obscur, particularly an RTX 5060 Ti GPU.
Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RTX 5060 Ti: 1440 Epic DLSS 4
Here are the best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RTX 5060 Ti on 1440p Epic preset.
General
- Quick Preset: Epic
- Scaling Type: DLSS
- Scaling Mode: Quality
- Resolution Scale: 66.7%
- Max FPS: Unlimited
- VSync: Disable
- Display Mode: Borderless Windowed
- Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440
Image
- Gamma: 1
- Contrast: 1
- Brightness: 1
Post Process
- Motion Blur: Disable
- Film Grain: Disable
- Chromatic Aberration: Disable
- Vignette: Disable
Rendering
- Anti-Aliasing: Epic
- Shadows: Epic
- Global Illumination: Epic
- Reflection: Epic
- Post Process: Epic
- Texture: Epic
- Visual Effects: Epic
- Foliage: Epic
- Shading: Epic
You can change the Scaling Mode to DLAA from quality and set Resolution Scale at 100% for the best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for 1440p Epic DLAA on an RTX 5060 Ti GPU.
Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RTX 5060 Ti: 1440 High DLSS 4
Here are the best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for 1440p High DLSS 4 on an RTX 5060 Ti GPU.
General
- Quick Preset: High
- Scaling Type: DLSS
- Scaling Mode: Quality
- Resolution Scale: 66.7%
- Max FPS: Unlimited
- VSync: Disable
- Display Mode: Borderless Windowed
- Screen Resolution: 2560x1440
Image
- Gamma: 1
- Contrast: 1
- Brightness: 1
Post Process
- Motion Blur: Disable
- Film Grain: Disable
- Chromatic Aberration: Disable
- Vignette: Disable
Rendering
- Anti-Aliasing: High
- Shadows: High
- Global Illumination: High
- Reflection: High
- Post Process: High
- Texture: High
- Visual Effects: High
- Foliage: High
- Shading: High
You can change the Quick Preset and all aspects of the Rendering section to Medium or Low for the best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for 1440p Medium DLSS 4, and the best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for 1440p Low DLSS 4 on an RTX 5060 Ti GPU, respectively.
Launched on April 24, 2025, Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is a turn-based role-playing game with plenty of real-time aspects. Use these settings for the best gameplay experience on an RTX 5060 Ti GPU.