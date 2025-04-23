Best Oblivion Remastered settings for RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti

It is crucial to learn about the best Oblivion Remastered settings for RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti to enhance your experience. Released on April 22, 2025, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered has caused quite a buzz in the gaming community. While both RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti are potent GPUs, many players are worried whether they will run the title smoothly.
As per the system requirements, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered should run smoothly with these aforementioned GPUs. However, the title's demanding graphics, advanced lighting, and ray tracing assets might push these GPUs to their limits as well, especially in 4K.
Thus, this article will share the best Oblivion Remastered settings for RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti. Read on to explore more.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Best settings for the Oblivion Remastered on PCs with RTX 3080
The NVIDIA RTX 3080 is among the best GPU series in the market with 10GB VRAM. It performs great at 1440p and can also run the game at 4K with a few tweaks.
Also read: Best Oblivion Remastered Settings for RTX 4070 and 4070 Super
In this segment, we will talk about the best Graphics and Display settings to run Oblivion Remastered on PCs with RTX 3080.
Note: While the RTX 3080 can run the game at 60 FPS in 4K with changes in DLSS settings, it is best suited for 1440p.
Display
- Display: Primary
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- Display Resolution: 2560x1440 (For 1440p); 3840x2160 (For 4K)
- VSync: Off (or enabled, if you don't have a GSync monitor)
- Refresh Rate: 60Hz
- Framerate Cap: 60
Graphics
- Texture Quality: Medium (prevents VRAM bottleneck and stutter at 4K)
- Ray Tracing (Lumen): Software High or Software Medium (Hardware RT is demanding)
- DLSS: Quality for 1440p; Performance for 4K
- Anti-Aliasing: DLSS or TAA
- View Distance: High
- Effects Quality: High
- Screen Space Reflection: Off (if using Hardware RT)
- Water Details/Ripples: Low or Off
- Ambient Occlusion: Quality
- Depth of Field: Off
- Motion Blur: Off
- Volume Effects: Medium
- Volumetric Effects: Medium
- Lens Flair: Off
- Field of View: Adjust to personal preference
- Camera Shake: 0
- Chromatic Aberration: 0
- Film Grain: 0
- Lens Dirt: 0
Cap the FPS at 60 for a smooth experience and lower the texture quality resolution if you experience crashes/stutters. You can also use a DLSS custom scaling of 80-85% for a better balance between clarity and performance.
Best settings for the Oblivion Remastered on PCs with RTX 3080 Ti
Released back in 2020, RTX 3080 was designed for 4K gaming. However, with only 10GB VRAM, it became a limiting factor for many games. Thus, when NVIDIA released RTX 3080 Ti, a 12GB variant, it received a warm welcome from the gaming community.
Also read: Oblivion Remastered Deluxe Edition details
With the 12GB VRAM variant, the RTX 3080 Ti provides better ray tracing to enhance your experience. Check out the best settings to run the title smoothly on PCs with RTX 3080 Ti.
Display
- Display: Primary
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- Display Resolution: 3840x2160
- VSync: Off (or enabled, if you don't have a GSync monitor)
- Refresh Rate: 60Hz
- Framerate Cap: 60
Graphics
- Texture Quality: High or Ultra (watch VRAM usages at 4K)
- Ray Tracing (Lumen): Hardware Medium or Software High
- DLSS: Performance for 4K and Balanced for 1440p
- Anti-Aliasing: DLSS or TAA
- View Distance: High
- Effects Quality: High
- Screen Space Reflection: Off (if using Hardware RT)
- Water Details/Ripples: Low or Off
- Ambient Occlusion: Quality
- Depth of Field: Off
- Motion Blur: Off
- Volume Effects: Medium
- Volumetric Effects: Medium
- Lens Flair: Off
- Field of View: Adjust to personal preference
- Camera Shake: 0
- Chromatic Aberration: 0
- Film Grain: 0
- Lens Dirt: 0
You might want to set the Texture Quality at 1440p and High at 4K with the RTX 3080 Ti, but you must monitor the VRAM usage to avoid stutters. Besides, using DLSS Performance at 4K will provide you with the best gameplay experience on RTX 3080 Ti.
The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is a demanding title and requires the best display and graphical settings for consistent 60FPS gameplay. Monitor the VRAM usage for 4K, and don't be hesitant to drop texture quality or ray tracing if you are facing crashes or stutters in the settings discussed.