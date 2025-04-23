Best Oblivion Remastered settings for RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti

It is crucial to learn about the best Oblivion Remastered settings for RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti to enhance your experience. Released on April 22, 2025, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered has caused quite a buzz in the gaming community. While both RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti are potent GPUs, many players are worried whether they will run the title smoothly.

As per the system requirements, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered should run smoothly with these aforementioned GPUs. However, the title's demanding graphics, advanced lighting, and ray tracing assets might push these GPUs to their limits as well, especially in 4K.

Thus, this article will share the best Oblivion Remastered settings for RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti. Read on to explore more.

Best settings for the Oblivion Remastered on PCs with RTX 3080

The NVIDIA RTX 3080 is among the best GPU series in the market with 10GB VRAM. It performs great at 1440p and can also run the game at 4K with a few tweaks.

In this segment, we will talk about the best Graphics and Display settings to run Oblivion Remastered on PCs with RTX 3080.

Note: While the RTX 3080 can run the game at 60 FPS in 4K with changes in DLSS settings, it is best suited for 1440p.

Display

Display: Primary

Primary Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: Auto

Auto Display Resolution: 2560x1440 (For 1440p); 3840x2160 (For 4K)

2560x1440 (For 1440p); 3840x2160 (For 4K) VSync: Off (or enabled, if you don't have a GSync monitor)

Off (or enabled, if you don't have a GSync monitor) Refresh Rate: 60Hz

60Hz Framerate Cap: 60

Graphics

Texture Quality: Medium (prevents VRAM bottleneck and stutter at 4K)

Medium (prevents VRAM bottleneck and stutter at 4K) Ray Tracing (Lumen): Software High or Software Medium (Hardware RT is demanding)

Software High or Software Medium (Hardware RT is demanding) DLSS: Quality for 1440p; Performance for 4K

Quality for 1440p; Performance for 4K Anti-Aliasing: DLSS or TAA

DLSS or TAA View Distance: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Screen Space Reflection: Off (if using Hardware RT)

Off (if using Hardware RT) Water Details/Ripples: Low or Off

Low or Off Ambient Occlusion: Quality

Quality Depth of Field: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Off Volume Effects: Medium

Medium Volumetric Effects: Medium

Medium Lens Flair: Off

Off Field of View: Adjust to personal preference

Adjust to personal preference Camera Shake: 0

0 Chromatic Aberration: 0

0 Film Grain: 0

0 Lens Dirt: 0

Cap the FPS at 60 for a smooth experience and lower the texture quality resolution if you experience crashes/stutters. You can also use a DLSS custom scaling of 80-85% for a better balance between clarity and performance.

Best settings for the Oblivion Remastered on PCs with RTX 3080 Ti

Released back in 2020, RTX 3080 was designed for 4K gaming. However, with only 10GB VRAM, it became a limiting factor for many games. Thus, when NVIDIA released RTX 3080 Ti, a 12GB variant, it received a warm welcome from the gaming community.

The best settings for RTX 3080 Ti (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

With the 12GB VRAM variant, the RTX 3080 Ti provides better ray tracing to enhance your experience. Check out the best settings to run the title smoothly on PCs with RTX 3080 Ti.

Display

Display: Primary

Primary Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: Auto

Auto Display Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 VSync: Off (or enabled, if you don't have a GSync monitor)

Off (or enabled, if you don't have a GSync monitor) Refresh Rate: 60Hz

60Hz Framerate Cap: 60

Graphics

Texture Quality: High or Ultra (watch VRAM usages at 4K)

High or Ultra (watch VRAM usages at 4K) Ray Tracing (Lumen): Hardware Medium or Software High

Hardware Medium or Software High DLSS: Performance for 4K and Balanced for 1440p

Performance for 4K and Balanced for 1440p Anti-Aliasing: DLSS or TAA

DLSS or TAA View Distance: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Screen Space Reflection: Off (if using Hardware RT)

Off (if using Hardware RT) Water Details/Ripples: Low or Off

Low or Off Ambient Occlusion: Quality

Quality Depth of Field: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Off Volume Effects: Medium

Medium Volumetric Effects: Medium

Medium Lens Flair: Off

Off Field of View: Adjust to personal preference

Adjust to personal preference Camera Shake: 0

0 Chromatic Aberration: 0

0 Film Grain: 0

0 Lens Dirt: 0

You might want to set the Texture Quality at 1440p and High at 4K with the RTX 3080 Ti, but you must monitor the VRAM usage to avoid stutters. Besides, using DLSS Performance at 4K will provide you with the best gameplay experience on RTX 3080 Ti.

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is a demanding title and requires the best display and graphical settings for consistent 60FPS gameplay. Monitor the VRAM usage for 4K, and don't be hesitant to drop texture quality or ray tracing if you are facing crashes or stutters in the settings discussed.

