Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Intel Arc B570

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was released on PC on April 22, 2025. The game is also available on other platforms, like the Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and Windows-based handheld consoles like the Steam Deck. The remaster was much-awaited and is visually stunning. Apart from the visuals, it has improved upon several factors like the levelling system, animations, and more, making it much more fun to play.

Looking at the system requirements of this remaster, we see that it isn't all that demanding. It requires an RTX 2080 or above to run at recommended settings. Hence, those who own the Intel Arc B570 should be able to run the game at relatively good settings.

The Intel Arc B570 is a surprisingly great GPU for gaming, being roughly equivalent to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060. Despite being a budget 1440p card, we recommend you tweak the settings a bit to achieve the best visual quality and performance. This article lists the best graphics settings for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered on the Intel Arc B570.

Note: The settings below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs, particularly those with an Intel Arc B570 GPU.

Best settings on the Intel Arc B570 for Oblivion Remastered

The Intel Arc B570 smoothly handles ray tracing on Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda)

The game looks and runs incredibly well on the Intel Arc B570, providing framerates of over 60 FPS with the Medium graphics preset. While the GPU can easily handle higher graphics settings, we've opted for Medium to make room for Ray Tracing. We've enabled Lumen Hardware Ray Tracing and set it to Medium, providing photorealistic visuals and reflections.

Moreover, we've enabled XeSS upscaling, setting it to Balanced mode. This gives a good balance between visual quality and performance. We've also enabled Screen Space Reflections, which uses screen space data to simulate reflections. This is a good addition to detail, and is especially visible when you see wet surfaces like water bodies or puddles.

An alternative setting would be with Lumen RT turned off, and with the High graphics preset enabled. While they both provide relatively similar framerates, the visual differences are night and day with Ray Tracing turned on. The game makes great use of Ray Tracing, showing super realistic reflections and shadows

Here are the best settings for the Intel Arc B570:

Graphics

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Select Monitor: Default

Default Resolution Scale: 50

50 V-Sync: Off

Off Frame Rate Limit: Uncapped

Uncapped Show FPS: As per preference

As per preference Show VRAM: As per preference

As per preference Brightness Intensity: 0

0 FOV 1st-Person: 75

75 FOV 3rd-Person: 75

75 Motion Blur: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: On

Quality

Quality Level: Medium

Medium View Distance Quality: Medium

Medium Effects Quality: Medium

Medium Foliage Quality: Medium

Medium Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Global Illumination Quality: Medium

Medium Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Reflection Quality: Medium

Medium Post-Processing Quality: Medium

Medium Hair Quality: Medium

Medium Cloth Quality: Medium

Medium Lumen Hardware RT: On

On Lumen Hardware RT Lighting Mode: Medium

Medium Lumen Software RT Quality: Low (Greyed Out)

Advanced

Anti-Aliasing: TSR (Greyed Out)

TSR (Greyed Out) Upscaling Technique: XeSS

XeSS FSR 3 Mode: Greyed Out

Greyed Out FSR 3 Sharpness: Greyed Out

Greyed Out FSR 3 Frame Generation: Greyed Out

Greyed Out XeSS Mode: Balanced

With these settings enabled, you should be able to run The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered well on PCs with the Intel Arc B570. With the given settings, the game should run incredibly well, providing over 60 FPS on average. Moreover, as we've enabled Lumen Hardware Ray Tracing, you should be able to experience realistic visuals with great shadows and reflections.

