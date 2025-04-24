  • home icon
Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified Apr 24, 2025 04:34 GMT
The Nvidia GTX 1650 can play Oblivion Remastered with a few settings tweaks (Image via Amazon and Bethesda)
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered isn't the most forgiving game to play on an Nvidia GTX 1650. The game has been remade from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5, which makes it much more demanding on entry-level hardware. The high-resolution textures stress the limited VRAM on the card, making it even harder to maintain 30 FPS. A few settings tweaks are required to get a stable experience.

To help gamers get started, we have compiled the ideal settings list for the 1650 in this article. With this cheatsheet, you can quickly get started in Oblivion Remastered.

Note: These settings work best when the GTX 1650 is paired with a system that matches the minimum system requirements for Oblivion Remastered (AMD Ryzen 5 2600X or Intel Core i7-6800K with 16 GB RAM).

Ideal Oblivion Remastered settings for Nvidia GTX 1650

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered runs on the GTX 1650 with a few compromises (Image via Bethesda)
The GTX 1650 was launched as a 1080p gaming GPU, but it has struggled to keep up at that resolution lately. To maintain a smooth experience, we recommend a mix of Low and Medium graphics options.

Oblivion Remastered supports FSR 3 upscaling, which helps push the framerate to above 30. We recommend the Balanced preset for the best results. You won't get FSR frame generation on this card, which is a missed opportunity, given the GPU's limited compute could have significantly benefited from the tech.

The recommended graphics settings for the card are as follows:

General

  • Window mode: Borderless
  • Display resolution: 1920 × 1080
  • Select monitor: Primary monitor
  • Resolution scale: 100%
  • V-sync: Off
  • Frame rate limit: 60 FPS
  • Show FPS: On (to monitor dips)
  • Show VRAM: Off
  • Brightness intensity: 0
  • FOV 1st-person: 90
  • FOV 3rd-person: 90
  • Motion blur: Off
  • Screen space reflections: Off (very GPU-intensive)
Quality

  • Quality level: Custom
  • View distance quality: Medium
  • Effects quality: Medium
  • Foliage quality: Low
  • Shadow quality: Low
  • Global illumination quality: Low
  • Texture quality: Medium (to stay within VRAM limits)
  • Reflection quality: Low
  • Post-processing quality: Low
  • Hair quality: Low
  • Cloth quality: Low
  • Lumen hardware RT: Off
  • Lumen hardware RT lighting mode: Off
  • Lumen software RT quality: Off

Advanced

  • Anti-aliasing: FXAA (fallback option, TSR is too heavy)
  • Upscaling technique: FSR
  • FSR 3 mode: Balanced
  • FSR 3 sharpness: 0
  • FSR 3 frame generation: Off
  • DLSS mode: N/A (GTX cards don’t support DLSS)
  • XeSS mode: Off (1650 not optimized for it)
  • Nvidia Reflex: Disabled
Ideal Oblivion Remastered settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 Super

The GTX 1650 Super delivers a playable experience at 1080p in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda)
The GTX 1650 Super isn't much faster than its original sibling. We recommend a similar mix of Low and Medium settings, with a few minor options cranked up for slightly better fidelity. With FSR 3 upscaling turned on, you can expect 45-55 FPS in the title.

The recommended settings are as follows:

General

  • Window mode: Borderless
  • Display resolution: 1920 × 1080
  • Select monitor: Primary monitor
  • Resolution scale: 100%
  • V-sync: Off
  • Frame rate limit: 60 FPS
  • Show FPS: On
  • Show VRAM: Off
  • Brightness intensity: 0
  • FOV 1st-person: 90
  • FOV 3rd-person: 90
  • Motion blur: Off
  • Screen space reflections: Off

Quality

  • Quality level: Custom
  • View distance quality: Medium
  • Effects quality: Medium
  • Foliage quality: Low
  • Shadow quality: Low
  • Global illumination quality: Low
  • Texture quality: Medium (stays within VRAM limit)
  • Reflection quality: Low
  • Post-processing quality: Medium
  • Hair quality: Low
  • Cloth quality: Low
  • Lumen hardware RT: Off
  • Lumen hardware RT lighting mode: Off
  • Lumen software RT quality: Off
Advanced

  • Anti-aliasing: FXAA
  • Upscaling technique: FSR
  • FSR 3 mode: Balanced (or Performance if you want extra FPS)
  • FSR 3 sharpness: 0.2 (for a crisper look)
  • FSR 3 frame generation: Off (unsupported on GTX cards)
  • DLSS mode: Off
  • DLSS frame generation: Off
  • XeSS mode: Off
  • Nvidia Reflex: Disabled

The GTX 1650 and 1650 Super aren't the fastest GPUs on the market. They are over three generations old but still manage to keep up with the latest titles with upscaling. Players can have a pretty playable experience in Oblivion Remastered with the above settings applied.

