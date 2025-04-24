Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered isn't the most forgiving game to play on an Nvidia GTX 1650. The game has been remade from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5, which makes it much more demanding on entry-level hardware. The high-resolution textures stress the limited VRAM on the card, making it even harder to maintain 30 FPS. A few settings tweaks are required to get a stable experience.

To help gamers get started, we have compiled the ideal settings list for the 1650 in this article. With this cheatsheet, you can quickly get started in Oblivion Remastered.

Note: These settings work best when the GTX 1650 is paired with a system that matches the minimum system requirements for Oblivion Remastered (AMD Ryzen 5 2600X or Intel Core i7-6800K with 16 GB RAM).

Ideal Oblivion Remastered settings for Nvidia GTX 1650

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered runs on the GTX 1650 with a few compromises (Image via Bethesda)

The GTX 1650 was launched as a 1080p gaming GPU, but it has struggled to keep up at that resolution lately. To maintain a smooth experience, we recommend a mix of Low and Medium graphics options.

Oblivion Remastered supports FSR 3 upscaling, which helps push the framerate to above 30. We recommend the Balanced preset for the best results. You won't get FSR frame generation on this card, which is a missed opportunity, given the GPU's limited compute could have significantly benefited from the tech.

The recommended graphics settings for the card are as follows:

General

Window mode: Borderless

Borderless Display resolution: 1920 × 1080

1920 × 1080 Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Resolution scale: 100%

100% V-sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: 60 FPS

60 FPS Show FPS: On (to monitor dips)

On (to monitor dips) Show VRAM: Off

Off Brightness intensity: 0

0 FOV 1st-person: 90

90 FOV 3rd-person: 90

90 Motion blur: Off

Off Screen space reflections: Off (very GPU-intensive)

Quality

Quality level: Custom

Custom View distance quality: Medium

Medium Effects quality: Medium

Medium Foliage quality: Low

Low Shadow quality: Low

Low Global illumination quality: Low

Low Texture quality: Medium (to stay within VRAM limits)

Medium (to stay within VRAM limits) Reflection quality: Low

Low Post-processing quality: Low

Low Hair quality: Low

Low Cloth quality: Low

Low Lumen hardware RT: Off

Off Lumen hardware RT lighting mode: Off

Off Lumen software RT quality: Off

Advanced

Anti-aliasing: FXAA (fallback option, TSR is too heavy)

FXAA (fallback option, TSR is too heavy) Upscaling technique: FSR

FSR FSR 3 mode: Balanced

Balanced FSR 3 sharpness: 0

0 FSR 3 frame generation: Off

Off DLSS mode: N/A (GTX cards don’t support DLSS)

N/A (GTX cards don’t support DLSS) XeSS mode: Off (1650 not optimized for it)

Off (1650 not optimized for it) Nvidia Reflex: Disabled

Ideal Oblivion Remastered settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 Super

The GTX 1650 Super delivers a playable experience at 1080p in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda)

The GTX 1650 Super isn't much faster than its original sibling. We recommend a similar mix of Low and Medium settings, with a few minor options cranked up for slightly better fidelity. With FSR 3 upscaling turned on, you can expect 45-55 FPS in the title.

The recommended settings are as follows:

General

Window mode: Borderless

Borderless Display resolution: 1920 × 1080

1920 × 1080 Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Resolution scale: 100%

100% V-sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: 60 FPS

60 FPS Show FPS: On

On Show VRAM: Off

Off Brightness intensity: 0

0 FOV 1st-person: 90

90 FOV 3rd-person: 90

90 Motion blur: Off

Off Screen space reflections: Off

Quality

Quality level: Custom

Custom View distance quality: Medium

Medium Effects quality: Medium

Medium Foliage quality: Low

Low Shadow quality: Low

Low Global illumination quality: Low

Low Texture quality: Medium (stays within VRAM limit)

Medium (stays within VRAM limit) Reflection quality: Low

Low Post-processing quality: Medium

Medium Hair quality: Low

Low Cloth quality: Low

Low Lumen hardware RT: Off

Off Lumen hardware RT lighting mode: Off

Off Lumen software RT quality: Off

Advanced

Anti-aliasing: FXAA

FXAA Upscaling technique: FSR

FSR FSR 3 mode: Balanced (or Performance if you want extra FPS)

Balanced (or Performance if you want extra FPS) FSR 3 sharpness: 0.2 (for a crisper look)

0.2 (for a crisper look) FSR 3 frame generation: Off (unsupported on GTX cards)

Off (unsupported on GTX cards) DLSS mode: Off

Off DLSS frame generation: Off

Off XeSS mode: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex: Disabled

The GTX 1650 and 1650 Super aren't the fastest GPUs on the market. They are over three generations old but still manage to keep up with the latest titles with upscaling. Players can have a pretty playable experience in Oblivion Remastered with the above settings applied.

