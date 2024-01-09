5 cheapest 1080p monitors in 2024

In the current landscape of the display industry, the cheapest 1080p monitors are constantly in demand. These devices strike a great balance between usability and affordability, making them hugely popular. A wide range of users, from students to professionals, find themselves drawn to these economic peripherals.

However, with so many options available, choosing the right device that fulfills your requirements can be a challenging task. Each device has its compelling feature, which makes the decision-making even more complex. To that end, this article will discuss five budget-friendly 1080p monitors in 2024.

ASUS VG246H, Samsung CF396, and more of the cheapest 1080p monitors today

1) ASUS VG246H

Affordable 24-inch monitor (Image via Asus)

One of the cheapest 1080p monitors in the market, the ASUS VG246H is a decent offering with a 24-inch screen. It has a refresh rate of 75 Hz and supports FreeSync variable refresh rate (VRR) technology. Although the response rate of the display is slow, it gives an outstanding performance in day-to-day tasks.

Specifications ASUS VG246H Panel type IPS Refresh rate 75Hz Features Security Lock, Anti-glare, and Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) Connectivity HDMI port Price $168

It has an exclusive GamePlus function that is delicately designed to give a responsive gaming experience. Coupled with that, the ASUS VG246H has decent peak brightness and reflection handling which makes it a decent choice for many.

Pros:

It supports FreeSync variable refresh rate technology.

An exclusive GamePlus function is pre-included with the device.

Cons:

The refresh rate is limited to 75Hz.

The response rate is quite slow.

2) HP 24mh

Flat panel 1080p monitor (Image via HP)

The HP 24mh is another of the cheapest 1080p monitors on offer. It has a flat-panel display with an IPS screen and narrow bezels and provides superb sRGB color coverage. While it boasts a refresh rate of 75Hz, we didn’t get any adaptive sync technology.

Specifications HP 24mh Panel type IPS Refresh rate 75Hz Features Height Adjustment, Blue Light Filter, Tilt Adjustment, and Built-In Speakers Connectivity DisplayPort, HDMI, and VGA connectors Price $156

Talking about connectivity, the monitor comes with DisplayPort, HDMI, and VGA connectors. Additionally, it has a pair of built-in speakers and an ergonomics stand that supports various adjustments. The HP 24mh is great for general-purpose use. For gaming, you can check out our list of the best 4K gaming monitors.

Pros:

It has DisplayPort, HDMI, and VGA connectors that provide great connectivity options.

It comes with decent built-in speakers.

Excellent sRGB color coverage and a high contrast ratio.

Cons:

The refresh rate is only up to 75Hz.

Brightness levels are short.

3) Samsung CF396

Budget-friendly curved display (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung CF396 is the cheapest 1080p monitor with a curved display. The panel is bright and offers excellent color coverage for this price. It is a lightweight and fairly compact device. However, all four bezels are chunky. For connectivity, it has one HDMI and one VGA port. Additionally, we get a 3.5mm headphone jack on this offering.

Specifications Samsung CF396 Panel type IPS Refresh rate 60Hz Features Curved display Connectivity HDMI and VGA connectors Price $139

The Samsung CF396 supports advanced gaming with AMD FreeSync, which reduces image tearing and allows users to enjoy smooth images, even during the fastest-moving scenes.

Pros:

Offers a curved display at a very affordable price.

Brightness levels are excellent.

Cons:

A low refresh rate.

The stand limits you to tilt adjustment only.

Port selection is sparse.

4) Acer SB220Q bi

Lightweight and compact monitor (Image via Acer/Amazon)

Acer SB220Q bi comes with an astoundingly thin 21.5-inch IPS panel. Aside from being one of the cheapest 1080p monitors, it sports an elegant yet lightweight design. It supports a 75Hz refresh rate over an HDMI connection, which is decent considering the price. Users also get AMD's FreeSync technology, which can sync the frame rate of a game with the monitor’s refresh rate.

Specifications Acer SB220Q bi Panel type IPS Refresh rate 75Hz Features Frameless display Connectivity HDMI and VGA connector Price $79

The monitor's stand is quite basic and only allows tilt adjustment. The main highlight is its three-year warranty, which is rare to see with monitors in this price range.

Pros:

It comes with a super thin IPS panel.

Offers a three-year warranty, which is best at this price.

Very affordable for an elegant design.

Cons:

The screen size is a little small.

Only basic features are available.

5) Philips 221V8LN

Cheapest 1080p monitor (Image via Philips/Amazon)

The Philips 221V8LN is the cheapest 1080p monitor on our list. For $69, buyers get a 22-inch Full HD 1920x1080 display, a 75Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync compatibility — perfect for casual gaming. It employs an EasyRead mode, which is useful for office work as it provides a more paper-like experience when viewing any document.

Specifications Philips 221V8LN Panel type IPS Refresh rate 75Hz Features Adaptive Sync, Eye Care Connectivity HDMI and VGA connector Price $69

Offering a four-year warranty, the 221V8LN is the perfect long-term pick for you.

Pros:

Four years of warranty period.

Offers 75Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync compatibility.

Available at a very affordable price.

Cons:

Only supports tilt adjustments.

The display is relatively small.

This concludes our top picks for the cheapest 1080p monitors. You can also check our list of budget-friendly monitors for PS5.