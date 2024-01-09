5 cheapest monitors for PS5 in 2024

Gamers who want an immersive gaming experience on a budget should look at the cheapest monitors for PS5. The gaming industry has evolved significantly, catering not only to professionals but also to casual gamers who just want to have some fun with their favorite hobby. As a result, the demand for affordable monitors has seen tremendous growth.

To cater to this demand, many brands are offering monitors packed with impressive features without the hefty price tag. However, choosing the right monitor can be a challenging task. So, to make the decision-making process easier, we have curated a list of affordable monitors for PS5 in 2024, which will deliver an exceptional gaming experience without burning a hole in your pocket.

Cheapest monitors for PS5 today

1) Dell G2724D

Dell is very well known for manufacturing the cheapest monitors for PS5 (Image via Dell)

Dell G2724D is a very reliable gaming monitor for those looking for one of the cheapest monitors for PS5. It has a 165Hz refresh rate and supports FreeSync, G-SYNC, and HDMI Forum VRR. It comes with a fully ergonomic stand that can tilt and swivel and offers height adjustability of up to 130 mm.

Specification Dell G2724D Panel type IPS Refresh rate 165 Hz Features Anti Glare Screen, and various adjustments like height, pivot, swivel and tilt Connectivity HDMI (v2.0) x2 and DisplayPort 1.2 ports Price $285

The Dell G2724D doesn't have a USB hub or audio jack, but you get two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort, which is enough for a casual gamer. To make it more interesting, the brand gives you access to some of Dell's gaming features, like different virtual crosshairs.

Pros

It has a refresh rate of 165Hz.

It provides excellent response time.

It allows for lots of adjustments.

Cons

It’s not a good choice for a dark room as it offers low contrast.

Limited to HDMI 2.0 bandwidth.

2) Alienware AW2724DM

Very innovative and affordable monitor (Image via Dell)

The Alienware AW2724DM stands out as one of the best portable monitors. It is one of the cheapest monitors for PS5 with ComfortView Plus technology, which is useful during extended gaming sessions. It comes with RGB lighting on the back and an ergonomic stand, which lets you make all the basic adjustments.

Specification Alienware AW2724DM Panel type IPS Refresh rate 180 Hz Features Basic adjustments Connectivity 2 x DP 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Price $275

The main highlight of this monitor is delivering more fluid gameplay with tear-free and low-latency rates, which results in crisp visuals even during hectic game situations. However, the performance in dark rooms is average.

Pros

It offers an exceptional 180Hz refresh rate.

Comes with ComfortView Plus technology which gives eye comfort even in a long gaming session.

Cons

Limited only to HDMI 2.0 bandwidth, which limits its compatibility.

Average performance in dark rooms.

3) Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q1A

Very reliable 4K gaming monitor (Image via Asus/Amazon)

The Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q1A is a very dependable and visually engaging monitor for PS5. It is one of the cheapest monitors for PS5 with 4K resolution and HDR10 compatibility technology. It supports both Adaptive-Sync with NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards and FreeSync with AMD Radeon graphics cards. The main highlight of this monitor is the blue light filter and flicker-free experience.

Specification Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q1A Panel type IPS DCI-P3 grade panel Refresh rate 60 Hz Features Blue Light Filter, Flicker-Free Connectivity HDMI (v2.0) x2 and DisplayPort 1.2 ports Price $265

While the monitor has a refresh rate of 60Hz, which is considered a bit slow, games still appear detailed and realistic, particularly when working with a budget graphics card.

Pros

It comes with amazing features like a blue light filter and a flicker-free display.

One of the best 4K resolution monitors at this price.

FreeSync helps to fight screen tearing.

Cons

A slow refresh rate of 60Hz.

HDR is not as good as expected.

4) LG 32GN550-B

Cheapest monitor with 165Hz refresh rate (Image via LG)

The 32GN550-B is one of the cheapest monitors for PS5 from the LG brand. It features a 165Hz fast refresh rate and 1ms Response Time with MBR. It offers a three-sided, virtually borderless display with sRGB 95% color gamut and HDR10 support. This monitor also comes with NVIDIA G-SYNC and is compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium as well.

Specification LG 32GN550-B Panel type IPS Refresh rate 165 Hz Features Dynamic Action Sync, Reader Mode, Crosshair, Black Stabilizer, OSC, Smart Energy Saving, Flicker Safe Connectivity HDMI (v2.0) x2 and DisplayPort 1.2 ports Price $225

The LG 32GN550-B is packed with so many features like Crosshair, Dynamic Action Sync, Reader Mode, Smart Energy Saving, Black Stabilizer, and on-screen control, which makes it an exceptional player at this price point.

Pros

It is loaded with multiple features.

Fast refresh rate of 165Hz.

Cons

Many people have noticed dead pixel issues after some time.

The sound quality is mediocre.

5) Dell S2721QS

One of the cheapest monitors for PS5 with a large screen(Image via Dell)

If you want an affordable screen with plenty of space for multitasking, the Dell S2721QS comes with high pixel density and gives exceptionally sharp images compared to other cheap monitors for PS5. The refresh rate is limited to 60Hz, but it delivers a decent HDR performance.

Specification Dell S2721QS Panel type IPS Refresh rate 60Hz Features Curved, High dynamic range, Basic adjustments Connectivity HDMI (v2.0) x2 and DisplayPort 1.2 ports Price $174

The biggest highlight of this monitor is the ability to connect multiple PCs and view them simultaneously. It comes in different screen resolutions, you can select one based on your preference.

Pros

Available at a very affordable price.

Picture-in-picture or picture-by-picture option to connect multiple PCs simultaneously.

Cons

Doesn’t support any adaptive sync.

The contrast ratio is mediocre.

This is our list of the cheapest monitors for PS5 that can give you a decent performance without breaking your budget. You can pick anyone from the list and can enjoy your favorite game.