4 essential Oblivion Remastered mods for better performance

At the time of writing, Oblivion Remastered uses Unreal Engine 5.1 for its visuals, which is not exactly good news. Long story short, UE5 versions before 5.4 are infamous for being prone to a swath of optimization problems, and Oblivion Remastered is not exempt from this curse. This is not to spell out eternal doom for the game, though; there's a slight possibility that the game will get an upgrade to Unreal Engine 5.5 in the future.

However, until that happens, there are a range of stuttering and latency issues that will plague a good number of players. In case you're getting sub-optimal performance from Oblivion Remastered than what you'd expect out of your rig, here are some mods to try. These range from shader compilation improvements to ini tweaks, and going by user feedback, all of them do wonders for their specific purposes.

4 best performance mods (and tweaks) for Oblivion Remastered

1) Ultimate Engine Tweaks

The full title is quite a mouthful (Image via Nexusmods)

From P40L0X, this is a custom-made Engine.ini file with what they consider to be the definitive settings for optimal performance in Oblivion Remastered. This sets out to do a lot of things, from removing post-processing barriers like film-grain and improvements to DLSS/FSR upscaling, to making the game far less likely to cause random stutters.

The installation process is a bit different between Steam/GOG and Xbox Games versions. Specifically:

For the Xbox App (and Game Pass) version: put Engine.ini in Documents\My Games\Oblivion Remastered\Saved\Config\WinGDK

For Steam/GOG versions: put Engine.ini in Documents\My Games\Oblivion Remastered\Saved\Config\Windows

Here's a link to the mod page.

2) Lumen Begone

The Lumen is the culprit for the odd red hue on everything (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Of course, a UE5 game wants to front its Lumen tech. In Oblivion Remastered, the Lumen Ray-Tracing is actually forced-enabled even if you disable related options in the settings. From what we can tell, this even persists in the lower settings. However, the ini tweak from the Lumen Begone mod from HerrTiSo gets rid of it on an engine level.

Now, if you're also running the Ultimate Engine Tweaks mod shown above, this replaces the same ini. To run both at the same time, you'll have to get the Engine.ini and paste it into the pertinent directory, and then edit it yourself.

Under: [/Script/Engine.RendererSettings], add the following:

r.Lumen.DiffuseIndirect.Allow=0

Under: [ConsoleVariables], add the following:

r.Lumen.DiffuseIndirect.Allow=0

You don't really need the file from Lumen Begone for this reason. However, we recommend you still drop the mod page an Endorse for this functional performance tweak!

3) Oblivion Optimizer

The Amulet foretells great optimization (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Like any other UE5 game, the new remastered version of Oblivion needs to compile its shaders the first time you run it. Now, it's supposed to naturally recompile whenever you get a driver update. However, with this game, there are a lot of reported cases where this results in some intended laggy behavior.

Specifically, you will know there's a problem with background shader compilation if your game gets especially stuttery during startup, while showing abnormally high CPU usage. In these cases, just leaving the game to recompile the shaders in the background seems to fix the problem in most cases.

However, why not take it a step further and get improved Shader Handling? FrancisLouis' Oblivion Optimizer does exactly that. On top of pre-loading and caching of shaders, it also makes CPU and GPU management more efficient. You can get the mod here.

4) Optimized Tweaks OBLR

This mod shouldn't be used in conjunction with the rest (Image via Nexusmods)

Optimized Tweaks OBLR makes a number of under-the-hood runtime adjustments to improve overall performance. This is especially noticeable in places with common performance drops.

This is from the author of similar mods for STALKER 2, Avowed, and more. It comes with a future-proof warranty to boot, as the mod author claims it is built to be compatible with future Oblivion Remastered patches.

However, the author recommends not running any other .pak files or performance INI tweaks; you have to choose between using this or any other mods listed here.

That's all the notable performance-tuning mods available for Oblivion Remastered at the moment. Do note that the game has only just come out recently, so as the modding scene goes, better alternatives may soon replace the mods recommended here. We will update this list when we spot better options like that.

