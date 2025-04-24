How to fast travel in Oblivion Remastered

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Apr 24, 2025 09:10 GMT
You can fast travel from one point to another in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
You can fast travel from one point to another in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Oblivion Remastered is a remastered version of the original 2006 title. This version of The Elder Scrolls IV features the same gameplay, but with enhanced visuals and graphics. Like the original title, Oblivion Remastered features an option to fast travel from one point to another in the game.

An RPG like The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered can feel overwhelming and challenging at times, especially if you are new to such games. Moreover, it is not linear and features a vast open world, which can be confusing to some. This is where fast travel comes into play. This guide explains how to use this feature.

Fast traveling in Oblivion Remastered

Oblivion Remastered features a vast map with multiple fast travel points (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
Oblivion Remastered features a vast map with multiple fast travel points (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered features a vast map. To travel from one point to another quickly, you can use the fast travel option. Note that you can only fast travel to places that you have previously visited. However, the game does not explain how to use this feature.

To fast travel in Oblivion Remastered, you open the map and select the region you wish to fast travel to. Click the icon (yellow and green) on that region, and you will see a prompt to fast travel there. Select it to teleport to the desired area.

Is there a physical edition for Elder Scrolls Oblivion Remastered?

Note that you cannot fast travel in the game if there are any enemies nearby. Moreover, this feature is not available from inside a building or a closed environment. Furthermore, fast traveling progresses the in-game clock slightly. The downside to this is that your buffs and debuffs could expire. If your athletic skills are high, though, you should take even less time while fast traveling.

