Oblivion Remastered: Fatigue system, explained

Fatigue, aka Stamina, is perhaps one of the most important systems to understand in Oblivion Remastered. Knowing how it works will give you the edge in combat and allow you to explore Cyrodiil (hopefully, without using too many Cheats and Console Commands).

Ad

This guide will help you understand how the Fatigue (Stamina) system works, how you can improve upon it, which Attributes contribute to it, how to minimize Fatigue (Stamina) loss, and how to maximize its regeneration.

What is the Fatigue (Stamina) system in Oblivion Remastered?

Athletics will help you run better (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Fatigue, in general, affects aspects related to movement, such as running, jumping, and dodging. The lower your Athletics and Acrobatics skills, the more fatigued you will feel after each action taken.

Ad

Trending

This system also affects combat in many ways. Each action you take in combat (using your weapon) will make you feel fatigued. Once your Fatigue (Stamina) meter hits zero, you will be a sitting duck.

Acrobatics will aid with movement (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Sportskeeda Gaming)

For this reason, you will want to build up your Fatigue (Stamina), which will allow you to perform more physically demanding actions with ease. This doesn't mean that your character won't get fatigued, but it does mean that you'll be able to deal with it much better.

Ad

How to improve Fatigue (Stamina) in Oblivion Remastered

Select Attributes that help deal with Fatigue (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Sportskeeda Gaming)

There are plenty of ways to improve or reduce the drain/consumption rate of Fatigue (Stamina). Let's start by circling back to Athletics and Acrobatics. These two skills are the primary skills you need to level up to stay on your feet. These encompass the basic movements, such as running, jumping, and dodging.

Ad

Doing these will simultaneously level both of these skills and reduce the cost of Fatigue for every action related to them. Likewise, you can also work on Alchemy, as it will allow you to brew potions that will help in restoring Fatigue.

Leveling up Block to Expert will ensure you don't use Fatigue (Stamina) to block attacks. Similarly, with Marksman, reaching Apprentice ensures you can effortlessly draw bows.

That's about everything you need to know about the Fatigue system. Keep in mind that it will take some time to get your Fatigue (Stamina) up to a decent point. Until there, you may want to go easy in combat and explore at a safe pace. Don't rush into Caves that contain vampires or take on fights you can't end.

Ad

Additionally, certain Birthsigns can also give you a head start when it comes to Fatigue. Of course, you will still have to work on it, but bonuses are always welcome.

Read more Oblivion Remastered article here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 15 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.