How to get Chillrend in Oblivion Remastered

The Chillrend in Oblivion Remastered is one of the amazing weapons you can get early in the game. While the name might sound rather comedic, there is nothing funny about this one-handed sword. It is enchanted with frost damage, which leaves a bitter sting on your enemies as you cut through them. It also looks very cool (pun intended).

Getting the Chillrend in Oblivion Remastered is easy; however, it all depends on how good you are at defending innocent civilians from Goblins. It's not a hard task, but it can get tricky if you're not up to the mark when it comes to combat. Nevertheless, you can try your luck and get the weapon (using cheats and console commands in Oblivion Remastered is also a viable option).

Complete the The Killing Field Quest to obtain the Chillrend in Oblivion Remastered

Use the in-game map to find Chorrol

To get the Chillrend in Oblivion Remastered, the first thing you'll want to do is locate The Grey Mare in Chorrol and talk to Valus Odiil. He will ask you to help him and his sons defend their farm from Goblins (nasty critters). On a side note, if you have some money on hand, you can also look at the purchasable house in the region.



Circling back to the The Killing Field Quest, you can find his sons, Rallus and Antus Odiil, outside the Weynon Priory, which is located east of town. After you interact, they'll ask you to follow them to the Odil Farm and wait with them at the vegetable patch. This is where things get tricky.



Soon after you reach the vegetable patch, Goblins will begin to attack in waves. The type and level of these critters will depend on yours. If you're a high-level player, you'll be in for quite the fight. There are a total of three waves that you'll have to contend with. Try using Spells to even the odds in combat.



If you manage to fend off all three waves and (most importantly) keep both sons alive, Chillrend in Oblivion Remastered will be yours once you return to Valus. However, should you fail, the reward will be rather insubstantial.

If only one son survives, you'll get 150 gold. If none survive, well, you get nothing (which seems only fair). If nothing else, at least you get some XP from the fight, which will help you level up quicker.

To recap, to get the Chillrend in Oblivion Remastered, you'll have to talk to Valus Odiil in The Grey Mare, located in Chorrol. Then, meet his sons and help them fight off Goblins. Keep both alive and return to Valus to get Chillrend.

Note: Like all other Uniques in Oblivion Remastered, Chillrend has various leveled variants. If you get it too early, the leveling curve may render outdated later on. If you plan on using Chillrend as your main-hand weapon, it's recommended you wait till you're at least lvl 20 before you take on this quest.

