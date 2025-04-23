The Conjuration Mage build in Oblivion Remastered is one of the most powerful builds you can master as a frontline warrior. It enables you to cast enchantments and spells that weaken the enemy or fight alongside you to help you in your journey.

Having said that, this article will provide the best spells for early and late game to help you get the best Conjuration Mage build in Oblivion Remastered.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the writer's personal opinion.

Conjuration mage build in Oblivion Remastered explored

The Mage class in Oblivion Remastered has been designed to specialize in magic and spells. As a Conjuration Mage, you are able to cast really powerful spells and conjure some deadly creatures that help you turn the tide of battle in your favor.

However, with limited Magicka and the difficulty in acquiring spells, it is essential to learn about the best spells in the early and late game, which will help you develop your character properly.

Here are the best conjuration spells to use in the early game for the best Conjuration Mage build in Oblivion Remastered:

Bound Dagger (Self) - Equip a Deadric Dagger for 15 seconds.

- Equip a Deadric Dagger for 15 seconds. Summon Skeleton (Self) - Summon a skeleton to fight alongside you for 40 seconds.

- Summon a skeleton to fight alongside you for 40 seconds. Summon Zombie (Self) - Summon a zombie to fight alongside you for 30 seconds.

Best Conjuration spells in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

The best conjuration spells for mid-game are for the best Conjuration Mage build in Oblivion Remastered:

Summon Dremora (Self) - Summon a Dremora to fight alongside you for 20 seconds.

- Summon a Dremora to fight alongside you for 20 seconds. Summon Headless Zombie (Self) - Summon a headless zombie to fight alongside you for 25 seconds.

- Summon a headless zombie to fight alongside you for 25 seconds. Summon Skeleton Guardian (Self) - Summon a skeleton guardian to fight alongside you for 50 seconds.

Here are the best conjuration spells for the late game for the best Conjuration Mage build in Oblivion Remastered:

Bound Shield (Self) - Equip a Daedric Shield for 120 seconds.

- Equip a Daedric Shield for 120 seconds. Bound Sword (Self) - Equip a Daedric longsword for 15 seconds.

- Equip a Daedric longsword for 15 seconds. Summon Clannfear (Self) - Summon a Clannfear to fight alongside you for 45 seconds.

- Summon a Clannfear to fight alongside you for 45 seconds. Summon Daedroth (Self) - Summon a Daedroth to fight alongside you for 30 seconds.

- Summon a Daedroth to fight alongside you for 30 seconds. Dismiss Undead (Target) - Greatly increase the chance for an undead to flee for 1 minute.

- Greatly increase the chance for an undead to flee for 1 minute. Summon Dremora Lord (Self) - Summon a Dremora Lord to fight alongside you for 30 seconds.

- Summon a Dremora Lord to fight alongside you for 30 seconds. Summon Lich (Self) - Summon a Lich to fight alongside you for 20 seconds.

Check out: Best Birthsigns to take in Oblivion Remastered

These are all the basic conjuration spells that you can use as a Mage to conquer your enemies. It is highly advisable to make your own custom spells in Oblivion Remastered to suit your personal playstyle and help you be more effective in battle.

