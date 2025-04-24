Where to get new Spells in Oblivion Remastered

Using Spells in Oblivion Remastered is one of the highlights of the game. For example, there's nothing like using Chameleon Spells to hide in plain sight; pretty nifty for stealth and lurking around places and/or people you wouldn't necessarily have access to. That's just a small percentage of things you will be able to do with Spells in Oblivion Remastered.

Ad

There are three components when it comes to using Spells in Oblivion Remastered: The first two are your character's class and the Attributes you've invested in them. The third is your ability to obtain new Spells to add to your repertoire. This is why knowing NPCs who sell Spells is important.

New Spells in Oblivion Remastered can be purchased from NPCs

Dunebarrow Cove can be upgraded to host NPCs that sell Spells (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Sportskeeda Gaming)

The best way to get your hands on new Spells is to visit NPCs that sell them. They are typically found in Mages Guilds, Great Chapels, and Magic Shops (at times). You will also be able to obtain Spells from Dunebarrow Cove (one of the many Purchasable Houses in Oblivion Remastered) once it's upgraded.

Ad

Trending

Will this be an expensive affair? Probably, yes, but you will be able to put some of those Spells to good use and recoup the cost. If nothing else, Spells can be used to take down creatures and critters of every kind (vampires included), and you can then collect the dropped loot and sell it for easy money.

In a sense, Spells pay for themselves in the long run (if you use them regularly, that is). There's no point in buying them if you plan on playing whack-a-mole throughout your entire playthrough. That said, here are the locations of the NPCs that sell Spells in Oblivion Remastered:

Ad

NPCs Name Location Spell Type Adrienne Berene Skingrad Mages Guild Destruction Agata Leyawiin Mages Guild Mysticism Alberic Litte Chorrol Mages Guild All Alves Uvenim Leyawiin Mages Guild Alteration, Conjuration, Destruction, Mysticism, Restoration Athragar Chorrol Mages Guild Conjuration, Illusion Aurelinwae Mystic Emporium All Avrus Adas Great Chapel of Zenithar Restoration Borissean Arcane University All Calindil Mystic Emporium All Delphin Jend Bravil Mages Guild All Druja Skingrad Mages Guild Alteration, Conjuration, Destruction, Mysticism, Restoration Edgar Vautrine Edgar's Discount Spells All Eris Senim Great Chapel of Mara Conjuration, Restoration Gaspar Stegine Arcane University All Isa Raman Great Chapel of Talos (Bruma) Conjuration, Restoration Ita Rienus Bravil Mages Guild Illusion, Mysticism Kinther Great Chapel of Arkay Conjuration, Illusion, Mysticism, Restoration Kovan Kren Dunbarrow Cove Illusion, Restoration M'raaj-Dar Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary Alteration, Destruction, Illusion, Mysticism, Restoration Marc Gulitte Anvil Mages Guild Restoration Melliwin Dunbarrow Cove Mysticism, Restoration Ohtesse Great Chapel of Arkay Conjuration, Illusion, Mysticism, Restoration Orag gra-Bargol Great Chapel of Stendarr Conjuration, Illusion, Restoration Orintur Cheydinhal Mages Guild Alteration Raminus Polus Arcane University All Selena Orania Bruma Mages Guild All Selene Duronia Great Chapel of Dibella Conjuration, Restoration Sulinus Vassinus Skingrad Mages Guild Alteration, Conjuration, Destruction, Mysticism, Restoration Tahm Blackwell Dunbarrow Cove Alteration, Restoration Thaurro Anvil Mages Guild Alteration, Conjuration, Destruction, Mysticism, Restoration Trayvond the Redguard Cheydinhal Mages Guild Alteration, Conjuration, Destruction, Mysticism, Restoration Tumindil Great Chapel of Julianos Conjuration, Restoration Ungarion Warlock's Luck All Vigge the Cautious Skingrad Mages Guild Conjuration, Destruction Volanaro Bruma Mages Guild All

Ad

What do I need to do to make the most of Spells in Oblivion Remastered?

Attributes and other factors will determine the effectiveness of Spells (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Now that you have a couple of Spells, being able to use them effectively depends on factors such as Intelligence (Attribute) and skills such as Alteration, Conjuration, Destruction, Illusion, Mysticism, and Restoration. Leveling them up will be necessary to make the most of the different Spells. Birthsigns like The Atronach / The Mage also play a vital role when it comes to Spells.

Ad

Of course, maybe you don't need or want to use all of them. That's fine as well. The game is open-ended, which means you are free to build your character as you see fit. However, on a personal note, I would advocate for the usage of Restoration Spells in Oblivion Remastered if nothing else. There's nothing like healing on the go. If all else fails, you can always use Cheats and Console Commands to get by.

Ad

That's about everything you need to know regarding obtaining Spells in Oblivion Remastered. Keep in mind that it will take you time to buy all the Spells that are available in-game. They are all unique and let your character do rather cool things. If you're up for a challenge, try out a Nightblade build in Oblivion Remastered and see how things go for you.

Read more Oblivion Remastered articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 15 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.