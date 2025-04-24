Where to get new Spells in Oblivion Remastered

Using Spells in Oblivion Remastered is one of the highlights of the game. For example, there's nothing like using Chameleon Spells to hide in plain sight; pretty nifty for stealth and lurking around places and/or people you wouldn't necessarily have access to. That's just a small percentage of things you will be able to do with Spells in Oblivion Remastered.
There are three components when it comes to using Spells in Oblivion Remastered: The first two are your character's class and the Attributes you've invested in them. The third is your ability to obtain new Spells to add to your repertoire. This is why knowing NPCs who sell Spells is important.
New Spells in Oblivion Remastered can be purchased from NPCs
The best way to get your hands on new Spells is to visit NPCs that sell them. They are typically found in Mages Guilds, Great Chapels, and Magic Shops (at times). You will also be able to obtain Spells from Dunebarrow Cove (one of the many Purchasable Houses in Oblivion Remastered) once it's upgraded.
Will this be an expensive affair? Probably, yes, but you will be able to put some of those Spells to good use and recoup the cost. If nothing else, Spells can be used to take down creatures and critters of every kind (vampires included), and you can then collect the dropped loot and sell it for easy money.
In a sense, Spells pay for themselves in the long run (if you use them regularly, that is). There's no point in buying them if you plan on playing whack-a-mole throughout your entire playthrough. That said, here are the locations of the NPCs that sell Spells in Oblivion Remastered:
What do I need to do to make the most of Spells in Oblivion Remastered?
Now that you have a couple of Spells, being able to use them effectively depends on factors such as Intelligence (Attribute) and skills such as Alteration, Conjuration, Destruction, Illusion, Mysticism, and Restoration. Leveling them up will be necessary to make the most of the different Spells. Birthsigns like The Atronach / The Mage also play a vital role when it comes to Spells.
Of course, maybe you don't need or want to use all of them. That's fine as well. The game is open-ended, which means you are free to build your character as you see fit. However, on a personal note, I would advocate for the usage of Restoration Spells in Oblivion Remastered if nothing else. There's nothing like healing on the go. If all else fails, you can always use Cheats and Console Commands to get by.
That's about everything you need to know regarding obtaining Spells in Oblivion Remastered. Keep in mind that it will take you time to buy all the Spells that are available in-game. They are all unique and let your character do rather cool things. If you're up for a challenge, try out a Nightblade build in Oblivion Remastered and see how things go for you.
