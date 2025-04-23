Oblivion Remastered: Persuasion Guide

Persuasion is an important mechanic that players must leverage to improve their rapport with NPCs in Oblivion Remastered. However, it is one of the few elements in the game that doesn't undergo massive changes from the main title aside from its visuals. As such, it's unique functioning might confuse players as to what they must achieve.

Ad

This article guides you on how to persuade NPCs in the Remaster.

A guide to Persuasion in Oblivion Remastered

Persuading a guard (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Persuasion is a mechanic in Oblivion Remastered where you can engage in a mini-game to increase an NPC's disposition toward you. You can activate it by pressing the bottom left icon below the dialogue options. From there, you can choose to increase some disposition by bribing them or immediately start persuading them.

Ad

Trending

When you start the mini-game in Oblivion Remastered, there will be a wheel on the screen divided into four actions, looking like a pie chart. Your goal here is to make your disposition higher than what it started at. These are the said sections/actions:

Admire

Joke

Boast

Coerce

You can only choose one action at a time, and once per round of the mini-game.

NPCs will react differently to each action. You can check how positive or negative it is by hovering over the said section (put the mouse cursor above it/tilt the joystick towards that direction) and checking the NPC's reaction. Here are all of them and their identifiers:

Ad

Hate (noticeable frown, extremely lowered eyebrows) - will reduce Disposition

Dislike (slight frown, lowered eyebrows) - will reduce Disposition

Like (noticeable smirk, raised eyebrows) - will increase Disposition

Love (large grin, highly raised eyebrows) - will increase Disposition

The reaction to a particular action will not change in a single round of the mini-game. After you've performed the mini-game with someone once, the sections will be filled with color, which denotes what reaction it'll get. Here is what they refer to:

Ad

Hate (Red)

Dislike (Brown)

Like (Yellow)

Love (Cyan)

Aside from the reactions, each section will also be filled with a certain number of bars. These determine how effective the said action will be, with one bar being the least to four bars being the most impactful. The formation of bars throughout the entire wheel will remain the same, but will rotate clockwise every time you select an action. So if the Admire option has three bars, for example, once you've chosen a section, those three bars will then shift to Joke, with the remaining options following the same process.

Ad

Your goal is to make sure that the positive options are selected when they're most effective (having three to four bars) and negative actions are chosen when they're least impactful (two or one bars).

Another important thing to mention is that the amount of Disposition you have with the said NPC will slowly tick downward the more you wait while performing the mini-game in Oblivion Remastered. Thus, you must be quick.

Ad

If you don't want to engage with the mini-game and have some gold lying around, you can simply bribe the target to increase their disposition.

How to improve in the Persuasion mini-game?

An NPC in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Speechcraft is the Skill in Oblivion Remastered that controls Persuasion. Hence, if you want to make the mini-game easier, you must increase the said Skill to acquire perks once you pass certain levels, like Disposition ticking down slower during the mini-game, allowing one free chance to rotate the bars, lower bribes, and Disposition completely stopping ticking down.

Ad

Why is Disposition important?

A high Disposition with NPCs is important since they can often offer useful information for quests, provide new missions, or unlock new houses.

Note: If you cannot start the Persuasion mini-game, it might be because you've already maxed out the NPC's disposition with you.

That was all about the Persuasion system in Oblivion Remastered.

Check out our other articles on The Elder Scrolls Oblivion Remastered:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.