How to get Chameleon Spell in Oblivion Remastered

If you're playing a Nightblade build in Oblivion Remastered, the Chameleon Spell is a must-have element in your repertoire. While it doesn't give you outright invisibility, there's a starter variant of it you can get very early on. Purchasable for 400-600 Gold (depending on your stats and haggling prowess), this version of the Spell gives you 25% Chameleon.

While it's a far cry from being fully Chameleon-ed, it's nonetheless a godsend for leveling up Sneak early on. Here's a quick guide on how to get Chameleon very early in Oblivion Remastered.

Where to get an early Chameleon Spell in Oblivion Remastered

Bravil Mages Guild (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The earliest way to learn the Chameleon Spell in Oblivion Remastered is simply to procure it from a vendor in Bravil. Specifically, this is Ita Rienus, located inside the local Mages Guild in Bravil.

To find it, simply approach a guard and ask him for directions to the local guilds. He will then direct you to the port across the bridge (towards the south of the Bravil enclosure). Once you enter, you can head directly towards Ita Rienus, draped in red robes.

You cannot pickpocket Spells from Spell vendors in Oblivion Remastered, so paying out of your coffer is the only way to get the Chameleon Spell from her.

Note that you don't need to join the Mages Guild quest to access Ita's wares — but if you want a free on-touch charm Spell, you are recommended to start it by talking to the chapter head, the Argonian usually seated on the chair nearby.

25% Chameleon is a Journeyman Spell, meaning you need at least 25 in the Illusion Skill in order to cast it.

What does 25% Chameleon do in Oblivion Remastered?

There are other, better Chameleon Spells you can get (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Simply put, the Chameleon effect in this game basically decreases the detection range of NPCs around you when it comes to specifically spotting you. In other words, the higher the Chameleon magnitude, the closer NPCs need to be to detect you.

Because of how stealth calculation works in Oblivion Remastered, 100% Chameleon basically makes you invisible. However, to be truly undetectable, you should also take your shoes off, which basically grants you the same effect as full Muffle in Skyrim.

All Chameleon Spells in Oblivion Remastered, and where to get them

The Spell described in this guide so far only grants you 25% Chameleon for 30 seconds. There are better variants you can get from other vendors and sources. Here's a full list:

Spell Effect Obtained From Shroudwalk Chameleon 15% for 30 secs on Self M'Raaj-Dar in The Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary. You'll need to join The Dark Brotherhood before you get this. Least effective Chameleon, but does not require any Illusion proficiency. Chameleon Chameleon 25% for 30 secs on Self Ita Rienus, Bravil Mages Guild Shadow Chameleon 50% for 30 secs on Self Gaspar Stegine, Arcane University; Ita Rienus also may stock up on this once you get 50 in Illusion Cloak Chameleon 75% for 30 secs on Self Borissean, Arcane University

Note that Spells are not the only way to gain the Chameleon effect in Oblivion Remastered. On the contrary, you can simply enchant five pieces of armor or jewelry with 20% Chameleon, which stacks additively to give you a permanent 100% Chameleon. While this requires access to the enchanting facilities in the Arcane University, it's more than worth the effort.

Furthermore, you can also create a custom 100% Chameleon Spell starting at Illusion level 75, and even Chameleon potions — albeit the magnitude on the latter is capped at 45%.

