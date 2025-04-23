How to get Chameleon Spell in Oblivion Remastered

By Sambit Pal
Modified Apr 23, 2025 17:24 GMT
oblivion remastered chameleon spell
Even 25% Chameleon is a big buff to get (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

If you're playing a Nightblade build in Oblivion Remastered, the Chameleon Spell is a must-have element in your repertoire. While it doesn't give you outright invisibility, there's a starter variant of it you can get very early on. Purchasable for 400-600 Gold (depending on your stats and haggling prowess), this version of the Spell gives you 25% Chameleon.

Ad

While it's a far cry from being fully Chameleon-ed, it's nonetheless a godsend for leveling up Sneak early on. Here's a quick guide on how to get Chameleon very early in Oblivion Remastered.

Where to get an early Chameleon Spell in Oblivion Remastered

Bravil Mages Guild (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
Bravil Mages Guild (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The earliest way to learn the Chameleon Spell in Oblivion Remastered is simply to procure it from a vendor in Bravil. Specifically, this is Ita Rienus, located inside the local Mages Guild in Bravil.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

To find it, simply approach a guard and ask him for directions to the local guilds. He will then direct you to the port across the bridge (towards the south of the Bravil enclosure). Once you enter, you can head directly towards Ita Rienus, draped in red robes.

You cannot pickpocket Spells from Spell vendors in Oblivion Remastered, so paying out of your coffer is the only way to get the Chameleon Spell from her.

Ad

Note that you don't need to join the Mages Guild quest to access Ita's wares — but if you want a free on-touch charm Spell, you are recommended to start it by talking to the chapter head, the Argonian usually seated on the chair nearby.

25% Chameleon is a Journeyman Spell, meaning you need at least 25 in the Illusion Skill in order to cast it.

What does 25% Chameleon do in Oblivion Remastered?

There are other, better Chameleon Spells you can get (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
There are other, better Chameleon Spells you can get (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Simply put, the Chameleon effect in this game basically decreases the detection range of NPCs around you when it comes to specifically spotting you. In other words, the higher the Chameleon magnitude, the closer NPCs need to be to detect you.

Ad

Because of how stealth calculation works in Oblivion Remastered, 100% Chameleon basically makes you invisible. However, to be truly undetectable, you should also take your shoes off, which basically grants you the same effect as full Muffle in Skyrim.

All Chameleon Spells in Oblivion Remastered, and where to get them

The Spell described in this guide so far only grants you 25% Chameleon for 30 seconds. There are better variants you can get from other vendors and sources. Here's a full list:

Ad
SpellEffectObtained From
ShroudwalkChameleon 15% for 30 secs on Self
M'Raaj-Dar in The Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary. You'll need to join The Dark Brotherhood before you get this. Least effective Chameleon, but does not require any Illusion proficiency.
ChameleonChameleon 25% for 30 secs on SelfIta Rienus, Bravil Mages Guild
ShadowChameleon 50% for 30 secs on Self
Gaspar Stegine, Arcane University; Ita Rienus also may stock up on this once you get 50 in Illusion
CloakChameleon 75% for 30 secs on SelfBorissean, Arcane University
Ad

Note that Spells are not the only way to gain the Chameleon effect in Oblivion Remastered. On the contrary, you can simply enchant five pieces of armor or jewelry with 20% Chameleon, which stacks additively to give you a permanent 100% Chameleon. While this requires access to the enchanting facilities in the Arcane University, it's more than worth the effort.

Furthermore, you can also create a custom 100% Chameleon Spell starting at Illusion level 75, and even Chameleon potions — albeit the magnitude on the latter is capped at 45%.

Ad

Check out our other guides on the game:

About the author
Sambit Pal

Sambit Pal

Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sambit Pal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications