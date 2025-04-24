All Purchasable Houses in Oblivion Remastered, explored

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Apr 24, 2025 13:12 GMT
All Purchasable Houses in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Sportskeeda Gaming)
All Purchasable Houses in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Once you have some money, you're bound to be on the lookout for Purchasable Houses in Oblivion Remastered, and rightfully so. There's nothing like resting the old bones after a day of adventure in Cyrodiil. Besides, owning property is always a good investment as well.

Circling back to Purchasable Houses in Oblivion Remastered, there are a total of 12 at your disposal scattered across Cyrodiil, so it will take a while before you can find them all. I recommend working on your Fatigue (Stamina) if you want to travel to all of them on foot.

You could use Cheats and Console Commands to activate God Mode and explore unhindered, but the best way to find houses is to explore originally. There's a lot to take in and process. We provide the locations of all Purchasable Houses in Oblivion Remastered; so when you're ready, you can go and buy them.

All Purchasable Houses in Oblivion Remastered: Location, cost, and how to unlock/upgrade

Looks scenic; wonder what creatures lurk about (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Sportskeeda Gaming)
Looks scenic; wonder what creatures lurk about (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Sportskeeda Gaming)

As mentioned, you can purchase a total of 12 houses in-game. Each has its setting, cost, unique way to unlock, and upgrade. Some of these may be more difficult than others to obtain if you're just starting.

As such, there is absolutely no need to rush. The house aren't going anywhere. They'll be there when you have enough money to purchase them. Here is the list:

NameLocationCostHow to UnlockHow to Upgrade
ArborwatchChorrol20,000Speak to Countess Arriana Valga in Castle ChorrolTalk to Seed-Neeus in Northern Goods and Trade
Battlehorn CastleWest of ChorrolFreeHead to Battlehorn Castle, defeat the enemies inside, and speak to the Battlehorn Man-At-Arms insideTalk to Nilphas Omellian at Merchants Inn in the Market District of the Imperial City
Benirus ManorAnvil5,000Complete the Where Spritits Have Lease sidequestSleep in the house, get woken up by ghosts, and kill them
Bravil HouseBravil4,000Speak to Count Regulus Terenitus in Castle BravilPurchase upgrades from Nilawen at The Fair Deal
Bruma HouseBruma10,000Speak to Countess Narina Carvain inside Castle BrumaTalk to Suurootan in the Novaroma store
Cheydinhal HouseCheydinhal15,000Speak to Count Andel Indarys in Castle CheydinhalTalk to Borba gra-Uzgash at Borba's Goods and Stores
Deepscorn HollowSoutheast of Leyawiin, BlackwoodFreeTravel to Deepscorn Hollow and read Greywyn's JournalTalk to Rowley Eardwulf at Wawnet Inn
Dunbarrow CoveSmuggler's Cave, underneath AnvilFreeComplete the Dunbarrow Cove Side QuestTalk to Dahlia Rackham at the Sea Tub Clarabella
Frostcrag SpireEast of Bruma, Jerall MountainsFreeEnter Frostcrag Spire and find the Frostcrag Spire Memoirs bookTalk to Aurelinwae in the Mystic Imporium of the Imperial City's Market District
Imperial City ShackImperial City Docks2,000Speak to Vinicia Melissaeia found in the Office of Imperial Commerce in the Market District, Imperial CityTalk to Sergius Verus at Three Brothers Trade Goods in the Market District
Leyawiin HouseLeyawiin7,000Speak to Count Marius Caro inside Leyawiin CastleTalk to Gundalas in the Best Goods and Guarantees shop.
Rosethorn HallSkingrad25,000Speak to Shum gro-Yarug in Castle SkingradTalk to Gunder at Colovien Traders and speak
That's about all the Purchasable Houses in Oblivion Remastered. But remember that owning a house is not a compulsion, as there are plenty of free/open beds your character can squat at. Your loot will not be stolen even if you pile it high in the middle of a bustling city.

What are the advantages of owning houses in Oblivion Remastered?

Nothing like a dark and damp place to call home (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Sportskeeda Gaming)
Nothing like a dark and damp place to call home (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Sportskeeda Gaming)

There are a few advantages of owning Purchasable Houses in Oblivion Remastered, one of them being storage areas. Any respectable adventurer will want to organize their loot to make it easier to find that one rare item that they need, but seem to always misplace.

Furthermore, if you're bitten and turned into a Vampire, houses will give you easy fast travel access across Cyrodiil. Remember, if you're a Vampire, the Sun is not your friend. So unless you want to spontaneously combust in the daytime, stay indoors. Lastly, having your own house in-game will feel like home away from home. A place to rest your body, should you take an arrow to the knee.

