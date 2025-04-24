All Purchasable Houses in Oblivion Remastered, explored

Once you have some money, you're bound to be on the lookout for Purchasable Houses in Oblivion Remastered, and rightfully so. There's nothing like resting the old bones after a day of adventure in Cyrodiil. Besides, owning property is always a good investment as well.

Circling back to Purchasable Houses in Oblivion Remastered, there are a total of 12 at your disposal scattered across Cyrodiil, so it will take a while before you can find them all. I recommend working on your Fatigue (Stamina) if you want to travel to all of them on foot.

You could use Cheats and Console Commands to activate God Mode and explore unhindered, but the best way to find houses is to explore originally. There's a lot to take in and process. We provide the locations of all Purchasable Houses in Oblivion Remastered; so when you're ready, you can go and buy them.

All Purchasable Houses in Oblivion Remastered: Location, cost, and how to unlock/upgrade

Looks scenic; wonder what creatures lurk about (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Sportskeeda Gaming)

As mentioned, you can purchase a total of 12 houses in-game. Each has its setting, cost, unique way to unlock, and upgrade. Some of these may be more difficult than others to obtain if you're just starting.

As such, there is absolutely no need to rush. The house aren't going anywhere. They'll be there when you have enough money to purchase them. Here is the list:

Name Location Cost How to Unlock How to Upgrade Arborwatch Chorrol 20,000 Speak to Countess Arriana Valga in Castle Chorrol Talk to Seed-Neeus in Northern Goods and Trade Battlehorn Castle West of Chorrol Free Head to Battlehorn Castle, defeat the enemies inside, and speak to the Battlehorn Man-At-Arms inside Talk to Nilphas Omellian at Merchants Inn in the Market District of the Imperial City Benirus Manor Anvil 5,000 Complete the Where Spritits Have Lease sidequest Sleep in the house, get woken up by ghosts, and kill them Bravil House Bravil 4,000 Speak to Count Regulus Terenitus in Castle Bravil Purchase upgrades from Nilawen at The Fair Deal Bruma House Bruma 10,000 Speak to Countess Narina Carvain inside Castle Bruma Talk to Suurootan in the Novaroma store Cheydinhal House Cheydinhal 15,000 Speak to Count Andel Indarys in Castle Cheydinhal Talk to Borba gra-Uzgash at Borba's Goods and Stores Deepscorn Hollow Southeast of Leyawiin, Blackwood Free Travel to Deepscorn Hollow and read Greywyn's Journal Talk to Rowley Eardwulf at Wawnet Inn Dunbarrow Cove Smuggler's Cave, underneath Anvil Free Complete the Dunbarrow Cove Side Quest Talk to Dahlia Rackham at the Sea Tub Clarabella Frostcrag Spire East of Bruma, Jerall Mountains Free Enter Frostcrag Spire and find the Frostcrag Spire Memoirs book Talk to Aurelinwae in the Mystic Imporium of the Imperial City's Market District Imperial City Shack Imperial City Docks 2,000 Speak to Vinicia Melissaeia found in the Office of Imperial Commerce in the Market District, Imperial City Talk to Sergius Verus at Three Brothers Trade Goods in the Market District Leyawiin House Leyawiin 7,000 Speak to Count Marius Caro inside Leyawiin Castle Talk to Gundalas in the Best Goods and Guarantees shop. Rosethorn Hall Skingrad 25,000 Speak to Shum gro-Yarug in Castle Skingrad Talk to Gunder at Colovien Traders and speak

That's about all the Purchasable Houses in Oblivion Remastered. But remember that owning a house is not a compulsion, as there are plenty of free/open beds your character can squat at. Your loot will not be stolen even if you pile it high in the middle of a bustling city.

What are the advantages of owning houses in Oblivion Remastered?

Nothing like a dark and damp place to call home (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Sportskeeda Gaming)

There are a few advantages of owning Purchasable Houses in Oblivion Remastered, one of them being storage areas. Any respectable adventurer will want to organize their loot to make it easier to find that one rare item that they need, but seem to always misplace.

Furthermore, if you're bitten and turned into a Vampire, houses will give you easy fast travel access across Cyrodiil. Remember, if you're a Vampire, the Sun is not your friend. So unless you want to spontaneously combust in the daytime, stay indoors. Lastly, having your own house in-game will feel like home away from home. A place to rest your body, should you take an arrow to the knee.

