Oblivion Remastered: How to repair equipment

If you like clobbering heads and getting into brawls often in Oblivion Remastered, knowing how to repair your equipment is going to be mandatory. This will ensure that your gear is in top-notch shape, and sharp enough to cut through any Vampires, Trolls, Goblins, and Imps that you may cross blades with.

There are two ways to repair equipment, but one of them is going to be more beneficial to you in the long run and is also considerably cheaper. You can use a Repair Hammer to knock out the dents in your gear or ask NPCs (Blacksmith) to repair the dents for you.

Repair Hammer versus NPC (Blacksmith): Which method is better to repair equipment in Oblivion Remastered?

As mentioned, you can either use a Repair Hammer or visit and pay an NPC (Blacksmith) to fix your equipment. There are pros and cons involved in both of these methods, but either is a viable option depending on your playstyle.

Repair Hammer

Wonder if you could use a Repair Hammer to repair a broken Repair Hammer... (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Starting with the Repair Hammer. If you want to be a DIY (Do It Yourself) type of player, this is the method for you. Repair Hammers can be found in chests, through exploration, and can also be bought outright from vendors.

When you use this item to successfully repair your equipment, it will be spent. On the flip side, it can also immediately break upon use if your Armorer (major) skill in Oblivion Remastered is too low. Which means you will have to get another one.

Armorer skill is a necessity, not a luxury (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Sportskeeda Gaming)

You can prevent this from happening (or at least minimize it) by leveling up the Armorer skill. You can do this by using a Repair Hammer and repairing basic gear. This will ensure the Repair Hammer won't break after being used.

Once you reach level 25 in Armorer, you will become an Apprentice, allowing you to repair magic items. Here is a look at all the perks you will unlock as you progress:

Level 25 (Apprentice): You can now repair magic items.

Level 50 (Journeyman): Your Repair Hammers last twice as long.

Level 75 (Expert): You can repair items beyond their maximum durability. Improved weapons deal more damage, and improved armors protect more.

Level 100 (Master): Your Repair Hammers never break. One hammer lasts a lifetime.

As seen from the perks, once you're a Master, you'll only need one Repair Hammer to fix them. Thus, it's worth investing time in this skill.

NPC (Blacksmith)

You'll burn through money repairing your equipment at the Blacksmith (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Sportskeeda Gaming)

NPCs (Blacksmiths) in Oblivion Remastered are experts in their craft and can repair any equipment as long as you can pay them. This can become a costly affair in the long run if you plan on fighting your way through every instance in Cyrodiil. However, rest assured that your equipment will be flawlessly repaired (as long as you can keep paying).

The downside is that Blacksmiths are only found in towns. If your equipment happens to break while you're out exploring, you will have to head back into town to get it fixed. This may not be possible all the time, especially if you're in a Cave, exploring for loot. Of course, running to and fro will help level up Athletics and Acrobatics, but it won't be fun.

In conclusion

I would personally recommend that you invest some money and buy as many Repair Hammers as you can. This will allow you to repair your equipment on the go, and without having to rely on NPCs (Blacksmiths) in Oblivion Remastered.

This method will take some time, as leveling up the Armorer skill is not going to be easy, but it will be worth it in the long run. You will not have to rely on or be dependent on NPCs. If you want to fast-track the process, you could always use Cheats and Console Commands to get the job done.

