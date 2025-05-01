  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Nvidia RTX 3050 laptop GPU

Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Nvidia RTX 3050 laptop GPU

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified May 01, 2025 07:32 GMT
RTX 3050 laptops can play Oblivion Remastered at comfortable framerates with a few tweaks (Image via Bethesda and AmaZON)
RTX 3050 laptops can play Oblivion Remastered at comfortable framerates with a few tweaks (Image via Bethesda and AmaZON)

On systems with limited rendering capabilities, like the RTX 3050 laptop GPU, you'll have to cut some corners to maintain a stable 1080p experience. Given that The Oblivion Remastered is a demanding game on PC, and the entry-level 30-series graphics adapter was built for casual gaming experiences, choppy framerates are commonplace. Moreover, you don't get support for DLSS frame generation, which worsens performance even further.

Ad

We have prepared this cheat sheet with the ideal settings combination to help you get a decent experience in the new Bethesda title. We have targeted a balanced 40-50 FPS experience at 1080p.

Note: These options work best for systems meeting the minimum requirements for Expedition 33 (AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K + 16 GB RAM).

Ideal Oblivion Remastered settings for Nvidia RTX 3050 laptop GPU

The RTX 3050 laptop GPU can handle The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered with a few settings tweaks (Image via Bethesda)
The RTX 3050 laptop GPU can handle The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered with a few settings tweaks (Image via Bethesda)

The RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti laptop GPUs are primarily designed for 1080p experiences. You might have to lower the resolution further in some demanding titles to maintain decent FPS. We recommend turning FSR frame generation on, with the graphics settings set to a mix of Low and Medium, for the best experience.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Since frame generation has been decoupled from upscaling, you can simultaneously use DLSS Super Resolution with the Balanced preset for a consistent 40-50 FPS. You can go for Quality if you're happy with a lower FPS.

The detailed settings for the game are as follows:

General

  • Window mode: Borderless
  • Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Select monitor: Primary monitor
  • Resolution scale: 75–80%
  • V-sync: Off (optional, On if screen tearing occurs)
  • Frame rate limit: 60 FPS (hard cap to reduce GPU strain and thermals)
  • Show FPS: On
  • Show VRAM: On (useful to monitor VRAM budget)
  • Brightness intensity: 0
  • FOV 1st-person: 90
  • FOV 3rd-person: 90
  • Motion blur: Off
  • Screen space reflections: Off
Ad

Quality

  • Quality level: Custom / Low-Medium Hybrid
  • View distance quality: Medium
  • Effects quality: Low
  • Foliage quality: Low
  • Shadow quality: Low (high impact on both GPU and VRAM)
  • Global illumination quality: Low
  • Texture quality: Medium (Ultra or High can cause VRAM overflow and stuttering)
  • Reflection quality: Off
  • Post-processing quality: Low
  • Hair quality: Low
  • Cloth quality: Low
  • Lumen hardware RT: Off
  • Lumen hardware RT lighting mode: Off
  • Lumen software RT quality: Off

Advanced

  • Anti-aliasing: TSR
  • Upscaling technique: DLSS
  • DLSS mode: Performance (important for stable frame rates)
  • DLSS sharpness: 0.6–0.8
  • DLSS frame generation: Off (unsupported on RTX 3050 GPUs)
  • FSR 3 mode: Off
  • FSR 3 sharpness: 0
  • FSR 3 frame generation: On
  • XeSS mode: Off
  • Nvidia Reflex: Enabled + Boost
Ad

Read more: Oblivion Remastered: The Re-review

Here's a summary of what to keep in mind while playing Oblivion Remastered:

Setting TierRTX 3050 / 3050 Ti Laptop
Resolution Scale75–80%
Texture QualityMedium
DLSS ModeBalanced
Shadows/FoliageLow
Ray TracingOff
Frame Limit60 FPS
Screen Space FXOff

The RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti laptop GPUs aren't the fastest on the market. However, with the frame generation and upscaling, you can still squeeze out playable framerates in the latest games, like Oblivion Remastered, which is pretty impressive.

About the author
Arka Mukherjee

Arka Mukherjee

Twitter icon

Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.

Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.

While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications