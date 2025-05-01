Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Nvidia RTX 3050 laptop GPU

On systems with limited rendering capabilities, like the RTX 3050 laptop GPU, you'll have to cut some corners to maintain a stable 1080p experience. Given that The Oblivion Remastered is a demanding game on PC, and the entry-level 30-series graphics adapter was built for casual gaming experiences, choppy framerates are commonplace. Moreover, you don't get support for DLSS frame generation, which worsens performance even further.
We have prepared this cheat sheet with the ideal settings combination to help you get a decent experience in the new Bethesda title. We have targeted a balanced 40-50 FPS experience at 1080p.
Note: These options work best for systems meeting the minimum requirements for Expedition 33 (AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K + 16 GB RAM).
Ideal Oblivion Remastered settings for Nvidia RTX 3050 laptop GPU
The RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti laptop GPUs are primarily designed for 1080p experiences. You might have to lower the resolution further in some demanding titles to maintain decent FPS. We recommend turning FSR frame generation on, with the graphics settings set to a mix of Low and Medium, for the best experience.
Since frame generation has been decoupled from upscaling, you can simultaneously use DLSS Super Resolution with the Balanced preset for a consistent 40-50 FPS. You can go for Quality if you're happy with a lower FPS.
The detailed settings for the game are as follows:
General
- Window mode: Borderless
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Select monitor: Primary monitor
- Resolution scale: 75–80%
- V-sync: Off (optional, On if screen tearing occurs)
- Frame rate limit: 60 FPS (hard cap to reduce GPU strain and thermals)
- Show FPS: On
- Show VRAM: On (useful to monitor VRAM budget)
- Brightness intensity: 0
- FOV 1st-person: 90
- FOV 3rd-person: 90
- Motion blur: Off
- Screen space reflections: Off
Quality
- Quality level: Custom / Low-Medium Hybrid
- View distance quality: Medium
- Effects quality: Low
- Foliage quality: Low
- Shadow quality: Low (high impact on both GPU and VRAM)
- Global illumination quality: Low
- Texture quality: Medium (Ultra or High can cause VRAM overflow and stuttering)
- Reflection quality: Off
- Post-processing quality: Low
- Hair quality: Low
- Cloth quality: Low
- Lumen hardware RT: Off
- Lumen hardware RT lighting mode: Off
- Lumen software RT quality: Off
Advanced
- Anti-aliasing: TSR
- Upscaling technique: DLSS
- DLSS mode: Performance (important for stable frame rates)
- DLSS sharpness: 0.6–0.8
- DLSS frame generation: Off (unsupported on RTX 3050 GPUs)
- FSR 3 mode: Off
- FSR 3 sharpness: 0
- FSR 3 frame generation: On
- XeSS mode: Off
- Nvidia Reflex: Enabled + Boost
Here's a summary of what to keep in mind while playing Oblivion Remastered:
The RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti laptop GPUs aren't the fastest on the market. However, with the frame generation and upscaling, you can still squeeze out playable framerates in the latest games, like Oblivion Remastered, which is pretty impressive.