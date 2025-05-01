Oblivion Remastered: How to get Akaviri Katana

The Akaviri Katana is one of the best things you can get in Oblivion Remastered. It is the signature weapon of The Blades, an elite group of guards dedicated to protecting the Emperor and playing a crucial role in the game's main storyline. Unlocking it early in the game can be helpful. However, you must complete a number of quests before doing so.

This article explains how to get your hands on the Akaviri Katana in the game.

How to obtain Akaviri Katana in Oblivion Remastered

The Akaviri Katana is one of the many weapons in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Game Studios, Virtuos)

During the Tutorial quest in Oblivion Remastered, you must escape prison with Emperor Uriel Septim. During this sequence, one of the Blades will be slain by Mythic Dawn assassins. After the battle, you can retrieve her Akaviri Katana. However, the sword must be returned to Baurus, as it is not yours to keep.

To acquire your own Akaviri Katana permanently, you have to do the following:

Give the Amulet of Kings to Jauffre at Weynon Priory. Then, complete the Find the Heir and Breaking the Siege of Kvatch quests. After finishing the Battle for Castle Kvatch, return with Martin Septim to Wynon Priory. Follow Martin and Jauffre to Cloud Ruler Temple.

Upon arriving at Cloud Ruler Temple, agree to join The Blades. Doing so grants access to the temple's barracks, where your first legitimate Akaviri Katana awaits.

More katanas can be found in locations such as the Western Barracks and the Armory. The Armory also houses a two-handed variant known as the Akaviri Dai-Katana.

If you want to unlock an upgraded version of this katana, you can look for the Akaviri Sunderblade.

Location of Akaviri Sunderblade in Oblivion Remastered

The Akaviri Sunderblade is one of the best weapons you can use in the game. It has a formidable ability — it can melt your opponent's armor and weapons, improving your chances of victory in battle.

You can acquire the Akaviri Sunderblade at the Three Brothers Goods shop in the Imperial City Market District. To purchase it, interact with the shop owner, Sergius Verus, and give him 5,100 Gold. While some players may consider this a hefty price, you can easily earn gold by killing your enemies and looting their bodies.

