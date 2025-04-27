Oblivion Remastered: How to get Sanguine's Rose to summon a Daedra

Sanguine's Rose can prove beneficial during tough battles in Oblivion Remastered. The game can feel challenging to those new to The Elder Scrolls series or RPGs in general. Items like Sanguine's Rose can improve your chances of success during tough combats. However, this artifact can only be acquired after completing a certain quest.

That said, let's look at how to get this special item along with its use in Oblivion Remastered.

Location of Sanguine's Rose in Oblivion Remastered

Offer the bottle of Brandy at Sanguine's Shrine (Image via Bethesda // YouTube/HardReset.Info)

While Sanguine's Rose is helpful during combat, it can only be collected once you have reached or crossed Level 8 in the game. You also need to have a bottle of Cyrodilic Brandy in your inventory. This is required during the Sanguine quest, which must be completed to get Sanguine's Rose. The artifact will let you summon a Daedra for 20 seconds during a fight.

The bottle can be bought from any merchant in Imperial City. Once you have it with you, head to Sanguine Shrine. Once there, give the bottle as an offering. Then, travel to Castle Leyawiin and attend the dinner party at night. To gain entry, you must either wear a blue velvet outfit or bribe the guard to get in.

Once inside, cast Stark's reality spell on the guests at the dining table and then leave the castle. Things could get a little ugly, as the guests will be on your tail. However, even if you get caught, you will get out of jail after a day. Then, head back to Sanguine Shrine to collect your reward – Sanguine's Rose.

