Oblivion Remastered vs Avowed: 5 Key Similarities & Differences

2025 has been a banger of a year for fantasy RPGs. On one side, you’ve got Oblivion Remastered, a glow-up of Bethesda’s 2006 cult classic, and in the opposite corner, you have Avowed — Obsidian’s brand-new first-person RPG set in the Pillars of Eternity universe — which dropped earlier in February.

Ad

Both have swords, spells, and secrets to find — but they also play pretty differently. Let’s dive into five key similarities and differences between these two RPG heavy-hitters.

Similarities between Oblivion Remastered and Avowed

1) First-person, Sword-and-Sorcery gameplay

Both of these games feature first-person sword-and-sorcery combat (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Both games focus on first-person action. You can fight with melee and ranged weapons, shoot spells, or mix both. Oblivion Remastered lets you use enchanted gear and switch weapons anytime, while Avowed allows you to dual-wield items like a wand and gun, and quickly change to a melee weapon mid-battle. Combat in both titles is fast and flexible.

Ad

Trending

2) Deep Lore

These worlds have a deep backstory and strong fantasy roots (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Oblivion and Avowed both have rich worlds with detailed backstories. You’ll find books, letters, and NPC conversations that explain the world’s history, politics, and myths. Oblivion dives into Elder Scrolls lore, while Avowed connects to the Pillars of Eternity universe with topics that deal with soul magic and ancient ruins.

Ad

3) Exploration

You can roam around and find hidden loot in these games (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Exploring off the main path is rewarding in both games. In Oblivion Remastered, you might stumble upon a hidden dungeon or a powerful weapon. In Avowed, you can find caves, unique gear, or side quests that unveil more secrets about the world. Both games encourage you to look around and not just follow the main quest.

Ad

4) Unreal Engine 5

The art style of these games is a little different, but they both use Unreal Engine 5 and look sharp in their own way (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Both games run on Unreal Engine 5, which boosts visuals. Oblivion Remastered updates the old game with better lighting and textures, while Avowed uses modern graphics to show off colorful environments like forests, caves, and mountains. Both games look sharp and detailed.

Ad

5) Tone

Oblivion is silly, and even Avowed has a humorous tone (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

While both games have serious plots, they also include lighter moments. Oblivion has silly quests like Sheogorath’s flaming dogs and NPCs like the Adoring Fan. Avowed also adds humor with Yatzli’s witty remarks and quirky NPC banter. These moments give you a break from the seriousness of the main story.

Ad

Differences between Oblivion Remastered and Avowed

1) Game World

Oblivion is fully open-world, while Avowed uses zones for exploration (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Oblivion Remastered has a seamless open world. You can walk across the map without loading screens, going anywhere at any time. Avowed is split into five distinct zones. Each area is detailed but smaller, and you travel between them via Fast Travel beacons and party camps. Oblivion gives more freedom, while Avowed is more structured.

Ad

2) Factions and Questlines

Oblivion has full guild quests, and Avowed has choices between groups (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

In Oblivion Remastered, you can join guilds like the Dark Brotherhood or Mages Guild, each with its own long questline. Avowed doesn’t have guilds but lets you make big choices between factions, like siding with Aedyran colonists, Primalists, or others. It’s more about changing the story than ranking up in a guild.

Ad

3) NPC behavior

Oblivion’s NPCs act on their own, but Avowed’s NPCs are more static (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Youtube/@PartiallyRoyal)

Oblivion Remastered's Radiant AI gives NPCs daily routines. They shop, sleep, and sometimes react in unpredictable ways. Avowed’s NPCs mostly stay in place and are used more for dialogue than simulation. Oblivion feels more alive, while Avowed is more focused on storytelling.

Ad

4) Character Builds and Customization

Oblivion has deep class systems, but Avowed keeps it simpler with just three main class trees (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Oblivion Remastered offers deep build options. You can create your own class, make spells, enchant items, and level up skills naturally. Basically, it supports more creative playstyles. Avowed, on the other hand, has fewer systems. It uses free-form skill trees with preset abilities, and spellcasting is tied to specific items like grimoires.

Ad

5) Storytelling

Oblivion is a sandbox while Avowed follows a set story path (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Youtube/@WoW Quests)

Oblivion Remastered gives you full control. You can skip the main story and do other things like side quests, exploration, or even become a vampire. Meanwhile, Avowed has a more focused main story. Your choices matter, and they change the outcome, but you’re mostly following a set path. Oblivion is open-ended, while Avowed is more linear.

Ad

Oblivion Remastered is a classic with open-world freedom and lots of wild moments. Avowed is fresher, more focused, story-heavy, and built around your choices. Both are fun RPGs. If you want a big sandbox to explore, go with Oblivion, but if you prefer a tighter, choice-based adventure, pick Avowed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishant Jadhav Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.



Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.



When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.