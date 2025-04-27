Where to find every weapon and armor of Brusef Amelion in Oblivion Remastered (Sword, shield, boots, and helmet location)

Brusef Amelion's armor and weapons can help a lot in the early stages of Oblivion Remastered. The game features a long list of weapons and armor you can use to get the better of your enemies. Since Oblivion can feel a little challenging to some players, having the best weapons possible can really go a long way. This set can be acquired from The Amelion Tomb.

This tomb can be visited during the An Amelion in Distress quest. But how can this quest be triggered, and where can you find all the items? Let's find out.

Location of Brusef Amelion's Armor Set and Sword in Oblivion Remastered

As part of the An Amelion in Distress quest, you must either pay off Burz's debt or hand over the Brusef Amelion's armor to Amelion. However, you can try the duplication glitch first to keep the armor to yourself. You can also not accept the quest in the first place.

Defeat the ghosts inside the room to find the helmet (Image via Bethesda | YouTube/Gaming Limbo)

To get your hands on the armor and sword, head over to the Amelion Tomb. Once inside, keep moving forward, and you will reach a room at the end of this path with a dead end to your right and a path to your left. Enter this room and you will find Amelion's Gauntlets. Now, go left and then take the next right, and you will find Amelion's Boots as well.

From here, go back to the spot where you found the Gauntlets. From here, go left and then take another left. Using the rope, get rid of the rock in your way and move forward inside the newly revealed room. To your left will be a wooden door. Go through this gate to get your hands on the Shield. Do note that no item collected so far has any unique power-ups.

However, the next item you will pick up will be Cuirass and the Sword, which possess unique powers. The Cuirass will provide Frost Shield effect for 6 seconds, and the Sword possesses Frost Damage on Strike. To get these two items, though, you must take the way to your left and get inside the Sarcophagus Chamber.

Once inside, defeat the enemies that come in your way, after which you will find the Brusef Amelion's Cuirass and the Sword to your left. You will also find the Greaves, the Helmet, as well as the Wisp Stalks in the same room.

And with this, you can finally collect all the pieces of equipment from Brusef Amelion's armor and weapons.

