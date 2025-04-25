How to use Duplication Glitch in Oblivion Remastered

While Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered does flaunt much better graphics, the experience you got from the original 2006 title is kept intact. Even some of the popular glitches from back in the day can still be used to your benefit. Yes, we are indeed talking about the famous Duplication Glitch.

For those who are unaware, this glitch was abused by gamers back then to get infinite gems, weapons, money, and almost everything you can think of in the game. Fortunately, the glitch can still be used in Oblivion Remastered, here's how you do it.

Using the Duplication Glitch in Oblivion Remastered

Simply drag and drop the desired items from inventory to an empty container (Image via Bethesda Softworks | Rifle Gaming/YouTube)

Even though some might believe glitches like this take away all the fun from a game, others get a ton of pleasure out of these tricks. Before we get into how to do the Duplication Glitch in Oblivion Remastered, you will need an empty container such as a chest or a barrel. Once you get your hands on one, open your inventory.

Here, you will be able to see both the container as well as the items in your inventory. As the name suggests, you can duplicate whatever items you have in your inventory with the help of this glitch.

You will simply need to select any item you want to duplicate from your inventory and then move it to the empty container. Enter the desired quantity in the small prompt that pops up, and you will get the duplicated items. This is how this glitch can be executed on various platforms:

PC: Select any item from your inventory and move it to the empty container using the left-click button of your mouse. Enter the quantity and then press Enter.

Xbox Series X/S: Hold RB and A on your Xbox controller and then press A twice.

PlayStation 5: Hold R1 and X together and press X twice to execute the glitch.

