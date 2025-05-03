Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete Following a Lead quest

The Following a Lead quest in Oblivion Remastered kicks off the fifth chapter of the Dark Brotherhood storyline in the fourth Elder Scrolls title. This quest will focus on you learning about a traitor, as you go on a search to find its identity. The titular mission is short and simple, similar to the chapter it is featured in.

This article guides you on the titular quest in Oblivion Remastered.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the Following a Lead mission.

A walkthrough of the Following a Lead quest in Oblivion Remastered

After completing the fourth chapter in the Dark Brotherhood questline, a character named Lucien Lachance will appear and threaten to kill you. Apparently, many of the previous Dead Drop missions had their instructions secretly changed, resulting in you targeting and assassinating different members of the Black Hand, the guild that employed you, instead of the targets.

He'll tell you to visit the site of the next Dead Drop location early to see who is behind the treachery. Head to the city of Anvil. Its main gates are the closest landmark to finding the location of the barrel that will have the next Dead Drop assignment in the Following a Lead quest. The gates also serve as a fast travel location, so use them if you are far away.

The barrel

There should be a water body with a statue of a mermaid beside it towards the northeast. The barrel will be just behind it. Hide somewhere nearby and wait until you see a Wood Elf approaching the cask.

(Note: There is a possibility that the Elf might not show up. This is a bug in the game. Look for him near the Anvil main gate or around the immediate area. He'll go by the name Enilroth.)

Confronting the Wood Elf in the Following a Lead quest

Confront him (preferably after he puts the assignment in the barrel to get the money for the previous Dead Drop job). He'll tell you that the robed man who asked him to put the assignment lives beneath Anvil Lighthouse.

The door to Lighthouse's cellar

Head to the same and visit its top floor. Ulfgar Fog-Eye will be roaming somewhere there. Tell him you're from the Dark Brotherhood and he'll give you the key to the cellar. Head out of the lighthouse and look for a wooden door around its perimeter, it will be the entrance to the basement. Enter it to progress in the Following a Lead quest.

There will be an unlockable door ahead, be ready with a weapon because a crazed dog will attack you as soon as you open it. There will be a disembodied head titled "Mother's Head" on the table (and a lootable chest opposite it).

Traitor's Diary

There should be a green book nearby called Traitor's Diary. Pick it up and read its content to understand the motive behind the traitor's grudge against Lucien Lachance and the Dark Brotherhood.

Exit the cellar and head to the Applewatch farmhouse in Bryma to progress in the Following a Lead quest. Enter it and you'll realize that Lucien has been killed by the Black Hand council because it thought he was a traitor. You'll be promoted to the position of Speaker, along with a Black Hand Robe and Black Hand Hood as a reward for your loyalty to the Brotherhood.

Your next objective will be to participate in a ritual, as the council requires her guidance in this period of disarray, with a majority of its members assassinated. Wait until nighttime (around 3 am) and interact with Arquen in the farmhouse. Selecting the "Night Mother" option and agreeing to go to her resting place will conclude the Following a Lead quest in Oblivion Remastered and start the next one titled "Honor Thy Mother."

