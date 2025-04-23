How to join The Dark Brotherhood in Oblivion Remastered

The Dark Brotherhood in Oblivion Remastered is a secret guild of assassins, which is particularly hard to join if you do not know the process. If you have interacted with people around the city, you have probably heard about this faction, but none actually provide you with the steps to join them.

This article will detail for you the exact steps you must follow to get noticed by The Dark Brotherhood in Oblivion Remastered and eventually join them.

Steps to join The Dark Brotherhood in Oblivion Remastered

There is no direct way to join The Dark Brotherhood in Oblivion Remastered. If you wish to be a part of this secret guild, you must allow them to notice you in the first place. From then on, you can follow the missions given to you to finally join the faction.

Here is what you must do:

Step 1

An innocent NPC in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Kill someone. Although it sounds simple, you cannot just kill any hostile enemy. To get the faction’s attention, you must kill an innocent NPC. It is highly advisable to avoid killing someone important in your day-to-day activities, like shop owners or people who assign quests. If you have killed the right person, you will get the prompt "Your killing has been observed by forces unknown…"

Step 2

A bed found in the Merchants Inn in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Go to sleep. This is a simple enough step to follow and in line with the rumors that The Dark Brotherhood in Oblivion Remastered comes to killers in their sleep. Upon successfully going to sleep, there will be another prompt saying "The air grows chill and a shadow approaches…" You should then wake up and meet Lucien Lachance. He will assign you the next step in becoming a member of the guild.

Step 3

Kill Rufio. This is the mission assigned to you by Lucien Lachance. Consider this your initiation mission and continue with your quest to kill him. You can find him in the basement of the Inn of Ill Omen, situated north of Bravil.

Step 4

The well entrance to the Brotherhood Sanctuary in Cheydinhal (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Sleep again. This is the final step to joining The Dark Brotherhood. When you wake up, Lucien will show up again and direct you towards the entrance of the faction. It is located in Cheydinhal in an abandoned house near the eastern wall. You must enter the basement using a lockpick and look for the door marked with a skull and a red handprint. The password is "Sanguine, my Brother."

If you have followed the above-mentioned steps correctly, you should be able to join The Dark Brotherhood in Oblivion Remastered. This is one of the most secretive and difficult factions to join, and now that you're a part of it, you can carry on with their missions.

