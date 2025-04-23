How to improve Oblivion Remastered Motion Blur settings

The all-new The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered just released yesterday on 22 April 2025. Bethesda revitalized the classic RPG with Unreal Engine 5, and has not only introduced a major graphics upgrade, but a full-blown mechanics and animations remaster to the game as well. The team has achieved something admirable, considering the remaster actually got most things right, with some even calling it perfect.

However, it isn't entirely flawless, as it has a minor drawback. Since its release yesterday, players have noticed excessive smearing and distortion when they turn on Motion Blur.

Luckily, this can be fixed using mods, and this article aims to provide a step-by-step guide to fixing the issue.

How to fix the Motion Blur on Oblivion Remastered?

The Motion Blur smearing is typically observed during intense combats (Image via Bethesda)

All things considered, the Remaster looks amazing and pays homage to the original port, while at the same time improving the leveling system, game mechanics, and character animations. However, Unreal Engine’s motion blur implementation has not lived up to the standard promised by the developers. Gamers have reported excessive smearing and unnatural visual effects during movement, making Motion Blur unusable.

The core of the issue lies in the default motion blur settings embedded in the game’s configuration file, Engine.ini. The default values cause an overly strong blur effect that many players dislike. By tweaking these settings, you can customize the motion blur to better suit your preferences, enhancing visual clarity while maintaining the fluidity that motion blur is intended to provide.

You could either choose to download the Motion Blur fix from Nexus Mods (created by TreyM) or do it manually using the steps given below.

Steps to fix Motion Blur on The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered:

1) Open Engine.ini

To fix the motion blur issue, you must first open the game's config file, Engine.ini, in a text editor. It will be in one of two places, depending on where you installed the game from:

For the Steam version:

%USERPROFILE%\Documents\My Games\Oblivion Remastered\Saved\Config\Windows\Engine.ini

For the Xbox Game Pass version:

%USERPROFILE%\Documents\My Games\Oblivion Remastered\Saved\Config\WinGDK\Engine.ini

2) Edit Console Variables

Once you've opened the ini file in a text editor, like Notepad, look for the [ConsoleVariables] section. If it doesn't exist, add it manually.

Add the following parameters under the [ConsoleVariables] section:

r.MotionBlurQuality=2

r.MotionBlur.Amount=0.39

r.MotionBlurSeparable=1

r.MotionBlur.TargetFPS=0

r.MotionBlur.Max=5

The r.MotionBlurAmount controls the intensity of the motion blur effect. The default value is 0.5, which is similar to the shutter angle used in video cameras. This is too strong to be playable, so the recommended value would be 0.39.

However, if it is still high, you can edit it to 0.33 or even as low as 0.25, based on your preference. You can assign any value from 0.0 to 1.0 as per your preference, with 0.0 being no motion blur and 1.0 being maximum motion blur. Lower values feel visually tighter and are easy on the framerates, while higher values may affect performance.

3) Alternate method

A quicker way to adjust the motion blur can be done live in the game without restarting by pressing the tilde key ~ on a US keyboard and typing:

r.MotionBlurAmount X

Here, 'X' corresponds to any value between 0.0 and 1.0. We recommend you try a few different intensities and stick to one that you find to be playable.

With the above-mentioned steps, you can have smoother motion blur levels, with less smearing and more realism. The fix is available for download on Nexus Mods, which features an Engine.ini file with the changes already made, saving you the hassle of moderating it yourself. However, if you want more personalization, we recommend you play around with different values and go for one that suits your playstyle.

