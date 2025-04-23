Should you play Oblivion Remastered with controller or keyboard and mouse?

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is now out on PC. Controller support is better than on the original version, but the official Steam page still lists "partial support." Gamers have reported issues identifying their Xbox Elite controllers. However, you can expect strong integration in the remade version, if your controller doesn't throw any tantrums. This raises the question, "should you play Oblivion Remastered with a controller or mouse and keyboard (MnK)?"

Ad

We dive deep into various aspects of Oblivion as a game and try to answer this question.

Oblivion Remastered on controller vs. keyboard and mouse: Which is better?

The remade Oblivion brings better support for controllers (Image via Bethesda)

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion was originally built for the Xbox 360. Despite its console heritage, the game lacks proper controller support on PC. The original title's Steam version is infamous for poor integration with issues that can only be solved via keyboard simulation. However, the Remastered version brings better promise for controllers, like every modern release.

Ad

Trending

Read more: The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered system requirements

UI and menu navigation

Let's begin our analysis with UI and menu navigation accessibility. As a rule of thumb, MnK easily wins in this regard. You can point-and-click menu items with your mouse — something not possible with a controller. While mappings to bumpers and triggers exist, remembering the various macros is a task in itself.

Moreover, the D-pad and sticks sometimes feel sluggish while scrolling long lists — something you'll be doing a lot of in Oblivion Remastered.

Ad

Keyboard and mouse ✅ (1)

Controller ❌ (0)

Gameplay: Hotkeys and customization

Minor inconveniences in UI and menu navigation can be overlooked if the controllers can deliver a better experience in gameplay. However, given the nature of Oblivion Remastered as a hardcore RPG, gamepads stand a relative disadvantage due to their limited button count. If you're not playing on an Xbox Elite or DualSense Edge, this problem is more erratic, making weapon and spell switches cumbersome.

Ad

However, the game has a large modding community, and you can fix a bunch of problems by downloading third-party tools and scripts such as xPadder. But MnK has this advantage too, placing this setup at a strategic advantage. You can assign as many macros as you want while keeping it simple with tools such as Hothtropper's Hotkeys.

So, what's recommended in RPGs like Oblivion Remastered? Keyboards with native macro buttons and MOBA/MMO mice are your best bet. While high-end controllers have an advantage in terms of dexterity, they aren't superior in this regard.

Ad

Keyboard and mouse ✅ (2)

Controller ❌ (0)

Gameplay: Combat, movement, and camera

Combat and movement form the crux of Oblivion Remastered, making it important to analyze how various input setups will perform. The answer to this point is also quite personal and depends on how you like to play. I'll share my take on playing RPGs with controllers and MnK, so expect some noise.

In terms of movement, controllers are generally much better. Analog sticks allow more realistic camera angle movement, aiding in exploration with better immersion, vibrations, adaptive triggers, and more. However, MnK has an advantage: fast exploration and quick pivots.

Ad

In terms of combat, MnK is the clear winner. The precision mice allowed is simply unparalleled. Gamepads probably won't ever match them, given they heavily rely on aim assist, which sucks out half the fun. However, rapid lock-on and swing chaining are easier with a controller D-pad.

Keyboard and mouse ➡️⬅️ (2.5)

➡️⬅️ Controller ➡️⬅️ (0.5)

Read more: Is Oblivion Remastered on Xbox Game Pass?

Comfort and immersion

Oblivion Remastered will continue for hundreds of hours, making it important to consider ergonomics and immersion. In this aspect, both controllers and MnK have their pros and cons.

Ad

If you want to relax and unwind after a long day at work, playing the game on a couch, gamepads make more sense. However, if your PC setup sits on a desk, MnK wins any day. Playing with a controller on a desk isn't recommended as it complicates things.

Beyond this, MnK brings added support for adjustable DPI mice, high-refresh input. Ergonomic keyboards are also a thing. Similarly, modern controllers like the DualSense bundle support haptic feedback, but support in Oblivion Remastered is rudimentary.

Ad

Keyboard and mouse ➡️⬅️ (3)

➡️⬅️ Controller ➡️⬅️ (1)

Modding

Community tools and modding in Oblivion Remastered are too big to ignore. MnK is the clear winner in this aspect as it's much easier to access console commands and script extenders when you have a proper peripheral setup on hand. Most importantly, mods like Auto-Loot and Fast Inventory (which are already available for the Remaster) specifically require configurations with a mouse, mandating the need for a MnK even if you want to play on a gamepad.

Ad

Keyboard and mouse ✅ (4)

Controller ❌ (1)

Controller vs. keyboard and mouse in Oblivion Remastered: Final verdict

Both MnK and controllers have their pros and cons in RPGs (Image via Bethesda)

At the end of the day, you must choose your peripheral setup based on what you prefer in a video game. Our subjective comparison shows MnK is a winner by a big margin, but you'll have to consider personal bias in the comparison. Personally, I tend to use MnK for any RPG, given the extra freedom it unlocks. If you ask me what I'll use for Oblivion Remastered, the answer is both a controller and MnK.

Gamepads are unmatched if you prefer a relaxed, console-style experience. The analog movements and physical "feel" that modern controllers can deliver are simply absent in MnK. However, given the nature of Oblivion Remastered, it's best to enjoy the best of both worlds by keeping controllers and MnK ready-to-go on your desk.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arka Mukherjee Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.



Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.



While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition. Know More