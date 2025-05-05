Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete the Broken Vows quest

The Broken Vows quest in Oblivion Remastered is a quick yet sneaky mission that will surprise you if you’re not paying attention. It's part of a darker path, and you have two main steps: eliminate the target and then collect your reward from a concealed location.

Here’s a brief guide for addressing aspects of Broken Vows in Oblivion Remastered.

Broken Vows quest walkthrough in Oblivion Remastered

J’Ghasta's whereabouts in Broken Vows quest (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@GuidingLight)

To get started, head to Skingrad Castle Courtyard. A well there is your drop point. Interact with it to receive your contract for the Broken Vows quest. The target is J’Ghasta, and you are given no further information beyond that.

How to track down J’Ghasta in Bruma

J’Ghasta’s set up in Bruma, and he isn’t taking chances. He knows someone’s coming, which is why he has bribed the guards to leave him alone and keep an eye on you instead. You’ll need to move smartly.

Fast travel to Bruma East Gate, and once you spawn in, head left. You’re looking for the third house on that path, where J’Ghasta lives. The door is locked, so bring a basic Unlock spell or enough lockpicks to get in. Nothing enchanted or out of the ordinary here — just standard access.

Uncovering the trapdoor to his basement

Way to the basement (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@GuidingLight)

Once you enter the house, it appears dull, with simple furniture, a serene atmosphere, and nothing extravagant. But don’t leave just yet. Go to the corner of the house — you’ll find a bunch of clothes or fabric lying around. Interact with or move them, and you’ll discover a hidden trapdoor built right into the floor.

That’s your way to the basement — the part of the house where J’Ghasta’s hiding out.

Taking down J’Ghasta

Duel with J’Ghasta (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@GuidingLight)

In the basement, keep walking forward, and you’ll find him — unarmed but not defenseless. J’Ghasta may not carry a weapon, but don’t underestimate him. He’s tough, even barehanded. If you try to fight him while he’s awake, it won’t be a walk in the park.

Here’s the smarter move: wait until he’s asleep. Once he hits the bed, you can go in for a quick, clean kill without giving him a chance to react. It’s silent, fast, and way less risky. That’s the best way to finish the job and move on.

Where to find the reward – Rotten Box under the Old Bridge

With the kill completed in Broken Vows quest, the next step is to pick up your reward. Head to the Old Bridge, which is located just south of Imperial City. When you get there, look for the stone bridge in the area. You don’t want to be standing on it — your goal is underneath.

Go below the bridge and search around. You’ll find a Rotten Box tucked away beneath the structure. It doesn’t stand out much, so check carefully.

Inside the box, you’ll find:

A new set of Dead Drop orders

A bunch of Gold as payment for finishing the job

