Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete the Accidents Happen quest (The Dark Brotherhood task)

Accidents Happen is one of the many side quests in Oblivion Remastered that you can start if you want to enjoy more playable content. Offered by The Dark Brotherhood, this quest has a simple objective: you need to kill a certain man, but you must make it look like an accident.
While most quests in Oblivion Remastered are pretty straightforward, Accidents Happen might feel a bit challenging. Here is how you can finish it easily.
Accidents Happen quest walkthrough in Oblivion Remastered
The man you need to kill in this quest is Baenlin, a Wood Elf. To start the quest, first meet Vicente Valtieri at the Sanctuary in Cheydinhal. Vicente will hire you as a hitman for this mission and share some details about Baenlin. Proceed to your target's house in Bruma and enter via the cellar door. If you need help lockpicking this door, refer to this guide.
Once inside, head upstairs and mess with the taxidermy mount near his study. If you succeed, the mount will fall, taking Baenlin's life and making it look like an accident.
Go to the second floor and carefully sneak past Gromm, who is deep asleep. A secret passage in his room leads to the mechanism to loosen the mount. This passage will only appear once you interact with the wall at the end of Gromm's room. However, you must ensure to loosen the mount between 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm, as that's when Baenlin will be at his study.
After you kill him, head back to Valtieri to wrap up the Accidents Happen quest.
