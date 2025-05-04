  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete the Accidents Happen quest (The Dark Brotherhood task)

Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete the Accidents Happen quest (The Dark Brotherhood task)

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified May 04, 2025 12:58 GMT
Accidents Happen is an exciting side quest in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@Quick Tips)
Accidents Happen is an exciting side quest in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@Quick Tips)

Accidents Happen is one of the many side quests in Oblivion Remastered that you can start if you want to enjoy more playable content. Offered by The Dark Brotherhood, this quest has a simple objective: you need to kill a certain man, but you must make it look like an accident.

Ad

While most quests in Oblivion Remastered are pretty straightforward, Accidents Happen might feel a bit challenging. Here is how you can finish it easily.

Accidents Happen quest walkthrough in Oblivion Remastered

You will need to lockpick the gate to get inside the target&#039;s house (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@Quick Tips)
You will need to lockpick the gate to get inside the target's house (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@Quick Tips)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The man you need to kill in this quest is Baenlin, a Wood Elf. To start the quest, first meet Vicente Valtieri at the Sanctuary in Cheydinhal. Vicente will hire you as a hitman for this mission and share some details about Baenlin. Proceed to your target's house in Bruma and enter via the cellar door. If you need help lockpicking this door, refer to this guide.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Once inside, head upstairs and mess with the taxidermy mount near his study. If you succeed, the mount will fall, taking Baenlin's life and making it look like an accident.

Go to the second floor and carefully sneak past Gromm, who is deep asleep. A secret passage in his room leads to the mechanism to loosen the mount. This passage will only appear once you interact with the wall at the end of Gromm's room. However, you must ensure to loosen the mount between 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm, as that's when Baenlin will be at his study.

Ad

Also Read: Oblivion Remastered: How to complete the Go Fish quest and get the Jewel of the Rumare ring

After you kill him, head back to Valtieri to wrap up the Accidents Happen quest.

Check out our other Oblivion Remastered guides here:

About the author
Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications