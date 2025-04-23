Does Oblivion Remastered support modding and the use of older mods?

The new Oblivion Remastered edition launched recently, which seems to have made an older generation of gamers want to relive the nostalgia, as revealed by the title rising towards the top of the Steam charts. However, the most interesting aspect of this game is the ability to install mods to alter your gameplay in various ways. The series has one of the biggest modding communities, with hundreds of mods being created and downloaded daily.
This article will shed some light on what fans of the game seem to have in their mind regarding one of the most beloved aspects of their favorite game. It is whether existing mods for Oblivion can be used in Oblivion Remastered.
Does Oblivion Remastered support modding?
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Oblivion Remastered officially does not support mods. This information has been officially stated in the game’s FAQ page on the Bethesda website. The devs even wish to prevent players from modding this game, since they don’t recommend doing so in their statements.
Mods are not supported for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. If you are experiencing gameplay issues while playing with mods, it's recommended you first try uninstalling your mods, then verify your game files on Steam or the Xbox App.
Moreover, older mods available for Oblivion are not compatible with this edition since this new version of the game is made using Unreal Engine 5, unlike the original’s Gamebryo engine. This automatically makes older mods incompatible with the Remastered version. Installing older mods might lead to game crashes, save file corruptions, and more.
Also read: Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Radeon RX 7600 and 7600 XT
Will we see new Oblivion Remastered mods?
Plenty of new Oblivion Remastered mods have already been released on day one. This was possible since the game simply slaps a graphical makeover using UE5 over the older Gamebryo/Creation engine, which still houses much of the game’s backend code and logic regarding combat and physics. Moreover, it still uses the ESP (Elder Scrolls Plugin) file format for storing all of the game’s assets, which are now packaged as a .pak file instead of .bsa files.
Also read: Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT
As such, many modders have already cracked the game and uploaded new Remastered mods over at Nexusmods. As of writing this post, there are more than 80+ new mods for this game, which range from having lower starting attributes and even Reshade mods to improving the game's appearance.
Therefore, while older Oblivion mods might not be supported, modders must create new ones separately for this version. However, this seems to point out that Bethesda’s statement regarding no mod support might only refer to older existing mods, giving modders free rein to create new ones.
To learn more about Oblivion Remastered, check out these articles:
- Oblivion Remastered: Deluxe Edition content, pricing, and is it worth getting?
- Best Birthsigns to take in Oblivion Remastered
- Is Oblivion Remastered on Xbox Game Pass?
- Best Races to pick for Melee, Magic, and Ranged classes in Oblivion Remastered
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.