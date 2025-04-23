Does Oblivion Remastered support modding and the use of older mods?

The new Oblivion Remastered edition launched recently, which seems to have made an older generation of gamers want to relive the nostalgia, as revealed by the title rising towards the top of the Steam charts. However, the most interesting aspect of this game is the ability to install mods to alter your gameplay in various ways. The series has one of the biggest modding communities, with hundreds of mods being created and downloaded daily.

Ad

This article will shed some light on what fans of the game seem to have in their mind regarding one of the most beloved aspects of their favorite game. It is whether existing mods for Oblivion can be used in Oblivion Remastered.

Does Oblivion Remastered support modding?

This game has no official mod support (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Oblivion Remastered officially does not support mods. This information has been officially stated in the game’s FAQ page on the Bethesda website. The devs even wish to prevent players from modding this game, since they don’t recommend doing so in their statements.

Ad

Trending

Mods are not supported for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. If you are experiencing gameplay issues while playing with mods, it's recommended you first try uninstalling your mods, then verify your game files on Steam or the Xbox App.

Moreover, older mods available for Oblivion are not compatible with this edition since this new version of the game is made using Unreal Engine 5, unlike the original’s Gamebryo engine. This automatically makes older mods incompatible with the Remastered version. Installing older mods might lead to game crashes, save file corruptions, and more.

Ad

Also read: Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Radeon RX 7600 and 7600 XT

Will we see new Oblivion Remastered mods?

Mods have already started cropping up (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Plenty of new Oblivion Remastered mods have already been released on day one. This was possible since the game simply slaps a graphical makeover using UE5 over the older Gamebryo/Creation engine, which still houses much of the game’s backend code and logic regarding combat and physics. Moreover, it still uses the ESP (Elder Scrolls Plugin) file format for storing all of the game’s assets, which are now packaged as a .pak file instead of .bsa files.

Ad

Also read: Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT

As such, many modders have already cracked the game and uploaded new Remastered mods over at Nexusmods. As of writing this post, there are more than 80+ new mods for this game, which range from having lower starting attributes and even Reshade mods to improving the game's appearance.

Therefore, while older Oblivion mods might not be supported, modders must create new ones separately for this version. However, this seems to point out that Bethesda’s statement regarding no mod support might only refer to older existing mods, giving modders free rein to create new ones.

Ad

To learn more about Oblivion Remastered, check out these articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debamalya Mukherjee Debamalya is a Gaming Writer for Sportskeeda, specializing in writing news, guides, and other features about various games. He has over five years of experience and has been following the video game and esports industry since he started playing games on his mom's Nokia 3110.



He initially began his career as an academic writer before shifting to web content writing. He has worked for various tech and gaming websites, writing gaming and tech news and guides. He loves playing action-RPG games, being an expert in Souls-like and Metroidvania games.



In his free time, Debamalya also enjoys playing drums and listening to hip-hop and heavy metal music. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.