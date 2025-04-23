Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Radeon RX 7600 and 7600 XT

With the game now being officially released, applying the best Oblivion Remastered settings for Radeon RX 7600 and RX 7600 XT graphics cards will be crucial to get the best performance and graphical fidelity. Both the Radeon RX 7600 and 7600 XT are great budget cards that provide great performance. As such, using these settings will let you get the best graphics quality possible and stay above the standard of 60 frames per second in all scenarios.

Ad

In this article, we will share our recommended Oblivion Remastered settings for the Radeon RX 7600 and 7600 XT to stay above 60 fps and experience great visuals.

Note: These Oblivion Remastered settings will help you play this game at 1080p resolution and maintain a consistent frame rate above 60 FPS.

Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Radeon RX 7600

The RX 7600 can run Oblivion Remastered smoothly at High settings 1080p (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 is the cheapest AMD 7000 series card. Sporting 8 GB VRAM GDDR6 memory and a boost frequency of 2655 MHz, it can run most modern games at high settings at 1080p resolution.

Ad

Trending

As such, this card can smoothly run this game at the “High” preset with FSR upscaling. Here are our recommended Oblivion Remastered settings for the Radeon RX 7600:

General

Window Mode : Fullscreen (Windowed if you wish to multitask)

: Fullscreen (Windowed if you wish to multitask) Display Resolution : 1920×1080 (1080p)

: 1920×1080 (1080p) V-Sync : Off

: Off Frame Rate Limit : Uncapped

: Uncapped Show FPS : Off (On if you wish to monitor performance)

: Off (On if you wish to monitor performance) Show VRAM : Off (On if you wish to monitor performance)

: Off (On if you wish to monitor performance) Brightness Intensity : 0 (default, change as per preference)

: 0 (default, change as per preference) FOV First Person : 75 (default, change as per preference)

: 75 (default, change as per preference) FOV 3rd Person : 75 (default, change as per preference)

: 75 (default, change as per preference) Motion Blur : Off (On by default, change as per preference)

: Off (On by default, change as per preference) Screen Space Reflections: On

Ad

Quality

Quality Level : High

: High View Distance Quality : High

: High Effects Quality : High

: High Foliage Quality : High

: High Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Global Illumination Quality : Medium

: Medium Texture Quality : High

: High Reflection Quality : High

: High Post-Processing Quality : High

: High Hair Quality : High

: High Cloth Quality : High

: High Lumen Hardware RT : Off

: Off Lumen Software RT Quality: Low

Advanced

Anti-Aliasing : TSR

: TSR Upscaling Technique : FSR

: FSR Sharpness : 50

: 50 Frame Generation : Off

: Off Upscaling Mode: Quality

Also read — The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered system requirements: Minimum and recommended specifications

Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Radeon RX 7600 XT

The RX 7600 XT can run Oblivion Remastered at high settings at 1080p (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT is the bigger brother of the RX 7600, being a bit more expensive. As such, it has double the amount of VRAM (16 GB GDDR6) and a boost frequency of 2755 MHz. It can run most modern games at High settings at 1080p resolution.

Ad

As such, this card can smoothly run this game at the “High” preset with FSR upscaling, similar to the RX 7600. Here are our recommended Oblivion Remastered settings for the Radeon RX 7600 XT, which is as powerful as the RTX 4060 Ti:

General

Window Mode : Fullscreen (Windowed if you wish to multitask)

: Fullscreen (Windowed if you wish to multitask) Display Resolution : 1920x1080 (1080p)

: 1920x1080 (1080p) V-Sync : Off

: Off Frame Rate Limit : Uncapped

: Uncapped Show FPS : Off (On if you wish to monitor performance)

: Off (On if you wish to monitor performance) Show VRAM : Off (On if you wish to monitor performance)

: Off (On if you wish to monitor performance) Brightness Intensity : 0 (default, change as per preference)

: 0 (default, change as per preference) FOV First Person : 75 (default, change as per preference)

: 75 (default, change as per preference) FOV 3rd Person : 75 (default, change as per preference)

: 75 (default, change as per preference) Motion Blur : Off (On by default, change as per preference)

: Off (On by default, change as per preference) Screen Space Reflections: On

Ad

Quality

Quality Level : High

: High View Distance Quality : High

: High Effects Quality : High

: High Foliage Quality : High

: High Shadow Quality : High

: High Global Illumination Quality : High

: High Texture Quality : High

: High Reflection Quality : High

: High Post-Processing Quality : High

: High Hair Quality : High

: High Cloth Quality : High

: High Lumen Hardware RT : Off

: Off Lumen Software RT Quality: Low

Advanced

Anti-Aliasing : TSR

: TSR Upscaling Technique : FSR

: FSR Sharpness : 100

: 100 Frame Generation : Off

: Off Upscaling Mode: Native AA

Also read: 5 things The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion does better than Skyrim

All the settings above Oblivion Remastered settings will help you play this game smoothly above 60 fps using the Radeon RX 7600 and 7600 XT processors. Using these settings will ensure you face no lag, stutters, or other issues that can hamper your gameplay experience.

Ad

For more articles regarding The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered, check out these posts:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debamalya Mukherjee Debamalya is a Gaming Writer for Sportskeeda, specializing in writing news, guides, and other features about various games. He has over five years of experience and has been following the video game and esports industry since he started playing games on his mom's Nokia 3110.



He initially began his career as an academic writer before shifting to web content writing. He has worked for various tech and gaming websites, writing gaming and tech news and guides. He loves playing action-RPG games, being an expert in Souls-like and Metroidvania games.



In his free time, Debamalya also enjoys playing drums and listening to hip-hop and heavy metal music. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.