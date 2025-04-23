Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Radeon RX 7600 and 7600 XT

With the game now being officially released, applying the best Oblivion Remastered settings for Radeon RX 7600 and RX 7600 XT graphics cards will be crucial to get the best performance and graphical fidelity. Both the Radeon RX 7600 and 7600 XT are great budget cards that provide great performance. As such, using these settings will let you get the best graphics quality possible and stay above the standard of 60 frames per second in all scenarios.
In this article, we will share our recommended Oblivion Remastered settings for the Radeon RX 7600 and 7600 XT to stay above 60 fps and experience great visuals.
Note: These Oblivion Remastered settings will help you play this game at 1080p resolution and maintain a consistent frame rate above 60 FPS.
Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Radeon RX 7600
The AMD Radeon RX 7600 is the cheapest AMD 7000 series card. Sporting 8 GB VRAM GDDR6 memory and a boost frequency of 2655 MHz, it can run most modern games at high settings at 1080p resolution.
As such, this card can smoothly run this game at the “High” preset with FSR upscaling. Here are our recommended Oblivion Remastered settings for the Radeon RX 7600:
General
- Window Mode: Fullscreen (Windowed if you wish to multitask)
- Display Resolution: 1920×1080 (1080p)
- V-Sync: Off
- Frame Rate Limit: Uncapped
- Show FPS: Off (On if you wish to monitor performance)
- Show VRAM: Off (On if you wish to monitor performance)
- Brightness Intensity: 0 (default, change as per preference)
- FOV First Person: 75 (default, change as per preference)
- FOV 3rd Person: 75 (default, change as per preference)
- Motion Blur: Off (On by default, change as per preference)
- Screen Space Reflections: On
Quality
- Quality Level: High
- View Distance Quality: High
- Effects Quality: High
- Foliage Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Global Illumination Quality: Medium
- Texture Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: High
- Post-Processing Quality: High
- Hair Quality: High
- Cloth Quality: High
- Lumen Hardware RT: Off
- Lumen Software RT Quality: Low
Advanced
- Anti-Aliasing: TSR
- Upscaling Technique: FSR
- Sharpness: 50
- Frame Generation: Off
- Upscaling Mode: Quality
Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Radeon RX 7600 XT
The AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT is the bigger brother of the RX 7600, being a bit more expensive. As such, it has double the amount of VRAM (16 GB GDDR6) and a boost frequency of 2755 MHz. It can run most modern games at High settings at 1080p resolution.
As such, this card can smoothly run this game at the “High” preset with FSR upscaling, similar to the RX 7600. Here are our recommended Oblivion Remastered settings for the Radeon RX 7600 XT, which is as powerful as the RTX 4060 Ti:
General
- Window Mode: Fullscreen (Windowed if you wish to multitask)
- Display Resolution: 1920x1080 (1080p)
- V-Sync: Off
- Frame Rate Limit: Uncapped
- Show FPS: Off (On if you wish to monitor performance)
- Show VRAM: Off (On if you wish to monitor performance)
- Brightness Intensity: 0 (default, change as per preference)
- FOV First Person: 75 (default, change as per preference)
- FOV 3rd Person: 75 (default, change as per preference)
- Motion Blur: Off (On by default, change as per preference)
- Screen Space Reflections: On
Quality
- Quality Level: High
- View Distance Quality: High
- Effects Quality: High
- Foliage Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: High
- Global Illumination Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: High
- Post-Processing Quality: High
- Hair Quality: High
- Cloth Quality: High
- Lumen Hardware RT: Off
- Lumen Software RT Quality: Low
Advanced
- Anti-Aliasing: TSR
- Upscaling Technique: FSR
- Sharpness: 100
- Frame Generation: Off
- Upscaling Mode: Native AA
All the settings above Oblivion Remastered settings will help you play this game smoothly above 60 fps using the Radeon RX 7600 and 7600 XT processors. Using these settings will ensure you face no lag, stutters, or other issues that can hamper your gameplay experience.
