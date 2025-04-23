Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT

With so many choices, selecting the best Oblivion Remastered settings for your graphics card will help you get the best performance possible. With high-end graphics cards like the AMD Radeon RX 9070 and the 9070 XT, you should use our recommended settings to get above 60 FPS consistently at higher resolutions at the highest settings.

In this article, we will share our recommended Oblivion Remastered settings for the Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT to stay above 60 fps with great visuals.

Note: These Oblivion Remastered settings will help you play this game at 1440p (2k) resolution and maintain a consistent frame rate above 60 FPS.

Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Radeon RX 9070

You can play Oblivion Remastered at 2k Ultra with the RX 9070 (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The AMD Radeon RX 9070 is a powerful GPU, capable of running most modern AAA titles smoothly at 1440p resolution. As such, we tweaked the settings and found it adeptly runs this game at 2k resolution with an average FPS of 80.

However, not turning on V-Sync leads to many stutters, irrespective of the FPS you get. Here’s our recommended Oblivion Remastered settings for the RX 9070 GPU:

General

Window Mode : Fullscreen (Windowed if you wish to multitask)

: Fullscreen (Windowed if you wish to multitask) Display Resolution : 2560x1440p (2k/1440p)

: 2560x1440p (2k/1440p) V-Sync : On

: On Frame Rate Limit : Uncapped

: Uncapped Show FPS : Off (On if you wish to monitor performance)

: Off (On if you wish to monitor performance) Show VRAM : Off (On if you wish to monitor performance)

: Off (On if you wish to monitor performance) Brightness Intensity : 0 (default, change as per preference)

: 0 (default, change as per preference) FOV First Person : 75 (default, change as per preference)

: 75 (default, change as per preference) FOV 3rd Person : 75 (default, change as per preference)

: 75 (default, change as per preference) Motion Blur : Off (On by default, change as per preference)

: Off (On by default, change as per preference) Screen Space Reflections: On

Quality

Quality Level : Ultra

: Ultra View Distance Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Effects Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Foliage Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Global Illumination Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Texture Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Reflection Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Post-Processing Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Hair Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Cloth Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Lumen Hardware RT : Off

: Off Lumen Software RT Quality: Low

Advanced

Anti-Aliasing : TSR

: TSR Upscaling Technique : FSR

: FSR Sharpness : 10

: 10 Frame Generation : Off

: Off Upscaling Mode: Quality

Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Radeon RX 9070 XT

The RX 9070 XT can run Oblivion Remastered at 1440p Ultra settings (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The RX 9070 XT performs slightly better than the RX 9070, which lets us play this game at Native AA upscaling instead of Quality at 1440p resolution. Here's our recommended Oblivion Remastered settings for the RX 9070 XT:

General

Window Mode : Fullscreen (Windowed if you wish to multitask)

: Fullscreen (Windowed if you wish to multitask) Display Resolution : 2560x1440p (2k/1440p)

: 2560x1440p (2k/1440p) V-Sync : On

: On Frame Rate Limit : Uncapped

: Uncapped Show FPS : Off (On if you wish to monitor performance)

: Off (On if you wish to monitor performance) Show VRAM : Off (On if you wish to monitor performance)

: Off (On if you wish to monitor performance) Brightness Intensity : 0 (default, change as per preference)

: 0 (default, change as per preference) FOV First Person : 75 (default, change as per preference)

: 75 (default, change as per preference) FOV 3rd Person : 75 (default, change as per preference)

: 75 (default, change as per preference) Motion Blur : Off (On by default, change as per preference)

: Off (On by default, change as per preference) Screen Space Reflections: On

Quality

Quality Level : Ultra

: Ultra View Distance Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Effects Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Foliage Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Global Illumination Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Texture Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Reflection Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Post-Processing Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Hair Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Cloth Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Lumen Hardware RT : Off

: Off Lumen Software RT Quality: Low

Advanced

Anti-Aliasing : TSR

: TSR Upscaling Technique : FSR

: FSR Sharpness : 10

: 10 Frame Generation : Off

: Off Upscaling Mode: Native AA

These Oblivion Remastered settings will help you play the game smoothly above 60 FPS using the Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT. These settings will ensure you can explore Cyrodil smoothly without lag, stutter, or other issues common in Unreal Engine 5 games.

