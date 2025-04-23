Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT

By Debamalya Mukherjee
Modified Apr 23, 2025 00:16 GMT
The player looking at his sword in Oblivion Remastered
How well does Oblivion Remastered run on the RX 9000 cards? (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

With so many choices, selecting the best Oblivion Remastered settings for your graphics card will help you get the best performance possible. With high-end graphics cards like the AMD Radeon RX 9070 and the 9070 XT, you should use our recommended settings to get above 60 FPS consistently at higher resolutions at the highest settings.

In this article, we will share our recommended Oblivion Remastered settings for the Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT to stay above 60 fps with great visuals.

Note: These Oblivion Remastered settings will help you play this game at 1440p (2k) resolution and maintain a consistent frame rate above 60 FPS.

Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Radeon RX 9070

You can play Oblivion Remastered at 2k Ultra with the RX 9070 (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
You can play Oblivion Remastered at 2k Ultra with the RX 9070 (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The AMD Radeon RX 9070 is a powerful GPU, capable of running most modern AAA titles smoothly at 1440p resolution. As such, we tweaked the settings and found it adeptly runs this game at 2k resolution with an average FPS of 80.

However, not turning on V-Sync leads to many stutters, irrespective of the FPS you get. Here’s our recommended Oblivion Remastered settings for the RX 9070 GPU:

General

  • Window Mode: Fullscreen (Windowed if you wish to multitask)
  • Display Resolution: 2560x1440p (2k/1440p)
  • V-Sync: On
  • Frame Rate Limit: Uncapped
  • Show FPS: Off (On if you wish to monitor performance)
  • Show VRAM: Off (On if you wish to monitor performance)
  • Brightness Intensity: 0 (default, change as per preference)
  • FOV First Person: 75 (default, change as per preference)
  • FOV 3rd Person: 75 (default, change as per preference)
  • Motion Blur: Off (On by default, change as per preference)
  • Screen Space Reflections: On
Quality

  • Quality Level: Ultra
  • View Distance Quality: Ultra
  • Effects Quality: Ultra
  • Foliage Quality: Ultra
  • Shadow Quality: Ultra
  • Global Illumination Quality: Ultra
  • Texture Quality: Ultra
  • Reflection Quality: Ultra
  • Post-Processing Quality: Ultra
  • Hair Quality: Ultra
  • Cloth Quality: Ultra
  • Lumen Hardware RT: Off
  • Lumen Software RT Quality: Low

Advanced

  • Anti-Aliasing: TSR
  • Upscaling Technique: FSR
  • Sharpness: 10
  • Frame Generation: Off
  • Upscaling Mode: Quality

Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Radeon RX 9070 XT

The RX 9070 XT can run Oblivion Remastered at 1440p Ultra settings (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
The RX 9070 XT can run Oblivion Remastered at 1440p Ultra settings (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The RX 9070 XT performs slightly better than the RX 9070, which lets us play this game at Native AA upscaling instead of Quality at 1440p resolution. Here's our recommended Oblivion Remastered settings for the RX 9070 XT:

General

  • Window Mode: Fullscreen (Windowed if you wish to multitask)
  • Display Resolution: 2560x1440p (2k/1440p)
  • V-Sync: On
  • Frame Rate Limit: Uncapped
  • Show FPS: Off (On if you wish to monitor performance)
  • Show VRAM: Off (On if you wish to monitor performance)
  • Brightness Intensity: 0 (default, change as per preference)
  • FOV First Person: 75 (default, change as per preference)
  • FOV 3rd Person: 75 (default, change as per preference)
  • Motion Blur: Off (On by default, change as per preference)
  • Screen Space Reflections: On
Quality

  • Quality Level: Ultra
  • View Distance Quality: Ultra
  • Effects Quality: Ultra
  • Foliage Quality: Ultra
  • Shadow Quality: Ultra
  • Global Illumination Quality: Ultra
  • Texture Quality: Ultra
  • Reflection Quality: Ultra
  • Post-Processing Quality: Ultra
  • Hair Quality: Ultra
  • Cloth Quality: Ultra
  • Lumen Hardware RT: Off
  • Lumen Software RT Quality: Low

Advanced

  • Anti-Aliasing: TSR
  • Upscaling Technique: FSR
  • Sharpness: 10
  • Frame Generation: Off
  • Upscaling Mode: Native AA

These Oblivion Remastered settings will help you play the game smoothly above 60 FPS using the Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT. These settings will ensure you can explore Cyrodil smoothly without lag, stutter, or other issues common in Unreal Engine 5 games.

About the author
Debamalya Mukherjee

Debamalya Mukherjee

Debamalya is a Gaming Writer for Sportskeeda, specializing in writing news, guides, and other features about various games. He has over five years of experience and has been following the video game and esports industry since he started playing games on his mom's Nokia 3110.

He initially began his career as an academic writer before shifting to web content writing. He has worked for various tech and gaming websites, writing gaming and tech news and guides. He loves playing action-RPG games, being an expert in Souls-like and Metroidvania games.

In his free time, Debamalya also enjoys playing drums and listening to hip-hop and heavy metal music.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
