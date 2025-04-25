Sudden Oblivion Remastered patch locks out all upscaling options on Xbox Game Pass copies

A new undocumented patch for Oblivion Remastered (1.0.4) seems to have made Upscaling options unavaialble for PC Game Pass copies. This 1.9 GB patch went live a few hours earlier today (April 25 EDT), and after updating the game, players are now left scratching their heads, seeing as no Upscaling options are no longer available in their graphics settings.

What's worse, no documentation of this Oblivion Remastered website was found on Virtuos, Bethesda forums, or any other usual official source.

Bethesda confirms rollout of Oblivion Remastered patch today, reassures Upscaling is alive and well

Oblivion Remastered did get a 1.9 GB update on Microsoft store today (Image via Microsfot Store)

If you own Oblivion Remasterd through the Microsoft Store, or playing it through Game Pass Ultimate, you might be in for a shocking surprise today. Instead of any DLSS, FSR3, or XeSS, the Upscaling section in the settings will just show a monopolistic "Off". This doesn't budge, meaning you can't re-enable it.

Moreover, your game will be seemingly reset to a default set of graphics settings. Generally, this will be the auto-detected settings that loaded when you ran the game for the first time.

Removal of Upscaling also naturally means there's now Fram-e-generation. Given it's not the most well-optimized game, a lot of players depend on frame-gen to get a palatable amount of frame stability.

However, there's no reason for panic yet — Behesda's Community Manager has now confirmed that this is supposed to be a UI bug. As they pointed out recently on Reddit:

"The hotfix we pushed live today was for a few backend tweaks and nothing directly impacting game play, but we've seen it’s affected some Microsoft Store players' UI settings for graphical settings. Specifically, related to upscaling and anti-aliasing."

It was further clarified that the team is now working towards a resolution:

"Any graphic settings adjusted prior to the Microsoft Store hotfix, are still enabled and function normally. You'll just be temporarily unable to adjust those settings due to the issue with the settings UI. The team is taking a look and working out a resolution, we will share more info as soon as we can."

I personally use a few performance mods on Oblivion Remastered for a smooth 144 FPS experience, including Ultimate Engine Tweaks and a few more ini changes to ensure Lumen RT is disabled. However, this new Microsoft hotfix has indeed seemed to disable those tweaks, and hard reset it to the High graphics settings preset.

Thankfully, this is just a temporary absence of Upscaling, and it should be back in another hotfix soon. There was also no patch for the Steam and GOG clients, as far as we are aware.

Meanwhile, here are some Oblivion graphics settings to optimize between visual fidelity and performance:

