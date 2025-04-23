Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Nvidia RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Super

The Nvidia RTX 4080 and 4080 Super are among the most capable GPUs ever. They can handle most of the latest titles, such as The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, without compromises at UHD resolutions. Bethesda hasn't made the remake very demanding, which helps with its performance. Moreover, you get DLSS upscaling and frame generation to increase framerates. A few settings tweaks are still recommended for the best experience.
In this article, we list the best settings combinations for the 80-class graphics cards to play The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.
Ideal Oblivion Remastered settings for Nvidia RTX 4080
The Nvidia RTX 4080 was launched for 4K gaming without compromises, and it keeps up with the resolution despite being a generation old. In Oblivion Remastered, the Ultra settings work best with the card, with ray tracing settings at Medium. With DLSS upscaling set to Quality and frame generation turned on, the game runs at over 100 FPS.
The recommended settings are:
General
- Window mode: Borderless
- Display resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Select monitor: Primary monitor
- Resolution scale: Auto
- V-sync: Off
- Frame rate limit: Uncapped
- Show FPS: Off
- Show VRAM: Off
- Brightness intensity: 0
- FOV 1st-person: 90
- FOV 3rd-person: 90
- Motion blur: Off
- Screen space reflections: On
Quality
- Quality level: Ultra
- View distance quality: Ultra
- Effects quality: Ultra
- Foliage quality: Ultra
- Shadow quality: Ultra
- Global illumination quality: Ultra
- Texture quality: Ultra
- Reflection quality: Ultra
- Post-processing quality: Ultra
- Hair quality: Ultra
- Cloth quality: Ultra
- Lumen hardware RT: On
- Lumen hardware RT lighting mode: Medium
- Lumen software RT quality: Medium
Advanced
- Anti-aliasing: TSR
- Upscaling technique: DLSS
- DLSS mode: Quality
- DLSS sharpness: 0
- DLSS frame generation: Off
- FSR 3 mode: Off
- FSR 3 sharpness: 0
- FSR 3 frame generation: Off
- XeSS mode: Balanced
- Nvidia Reflex: Disabled
Ideal Oblivion Remastered settings for Nvidia RTX 4080 Super
The RTX 4080 Super isn't much faster than the original card. We recommend a similar settings list for this card — Ultra options combined with High ray tracing and DLSS frame generation turned on. The GPU delivers five to six extra frames a second in Oblivion with this setup.
The detailed settings list is as follows:
General
- Window mode: Borderless
- Display resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Select monitor: Primary monitor
- Resolution scale: Auto
- V-sync: Off
- Frame rate limit: Uncapped
- Show FPS: Off
- Show VRAM: Off
- Brightness intensity: 0
- FOV 1st-person: 90
- FOV 3rd-person: 90
- Motion blur: Off
- Screen space reflections: On
Quality
- Quality level: Ultra
- View distance quality: Ultra
- Effects quality: Ultra
- Foliage quality: Ultra
- Shadow quality: Ultra
- Global illumination quality: Ultra
- Texture quality: Ultra
- Reflection quality: Ultra
- Post-processing quality: Ultra
- Hair quality: Ultra
- Cloth quality: Ultra
- Lumen hardware RT: On
- Lumen hardware RT lighting mode: High
- Lumen software RT quality: High
Advanced
- Anti-aliasing: TSR
- Upscaling technique: DLSS
- DLSS mode: Quality
- DLSS sharpness: 0
- DLSS frame generation: On
- FSR 3 mode: Off
- FSR 3 sharpness: 0
- FSR 3 frame generation: Off
- XeSS mode: Balanced
- Nvidia Reflex: Disabled
With the above settings options, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered runs at smooth framerates without major performance issues. The RTX 4080 and 4080 Super are premium GPUs designed for high-end gaming, and they don't disappoint when playing Bethesda's latest release.