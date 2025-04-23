  • home icon
Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Nvidia RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Super

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified Apr 23, 2025 20:35 GMT
The RTX 4080 and 4080 Super are high-end GPUs for playing The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered (Image via Amazon and Bethesda)
The Nvidia RTX 4080 and 4080 Super are among the most capable GPUs ever. They can handle most of the latest titles, such as The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, without compromises at UHD resolutions. Bethesda hasn't made the remake very demanding, which helps with its performance. Moreover, you get DLSS upscaling and frame generation to increase framerates. A few settings tweaks are still recommended for the best experience.

In this article, we list the best settings combinations for the 80-class graphics cards to play The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.

Ideal Oblivion Remastered settings for Nvidia RTX 4080

The RTX 4080 is a high-end GPU for playing Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda)
The Nvidia RTX 4080 was launched for 4K gaming without compromises, and it keeps up with the resolution despite being a generation old. In Oblivion Remastered, the Ultra settings work best with the card, with ray tracing settings at Medium. With DLSS upscaling set to Quality and frame generation turned on, the game runs at over 100 FPS.

The recommended settings are:

General

  • Window mode: Borderless
  • Display resolution: 3840 x 2160
  • Select monitor: Primary monitor
  • Resolution scale: Auto
  • V-sync: Off
  • Frame rate limit: Uncapped
  • Show FPS: Off
  • Show VRAM: Off
  • Brightness intensity: 0
  • FOV 1st-person: 90
  • FOV 3rd-person: 90
  • Motion blur: Off
  • Screen space reflections: On

Quality

  • Quality level: Ultra
  • View distance quality: Ultra
  • Effects quality: Ultra
  • Foliage quality: Ultra
  • Shadow quality: Ultra
  • Global illumination quality: Ultra
  • Texture quality: Ultra
  • Reflection quality: Ultra
  • Post-processing quality: Ultra
  • Hair quality: Ultra
  • Cloth quality: Ultra
  • Lumen hardware RT: On
  • Lumen hardware RT lighting mode: Medium
  • Lumen software RT quality: Medium
Advanced

  • Anti-aliasing: TSR
  • Upscaling technique: DLSS
  • DLSS mode: Quality
  • DLSS sharpness: 0
  • DLSS frame generation: Off
  • FSR 3 mode: Off
  • FSR 3 sharpness: 0
  • FSR 3 frame generation: Off
  • XeSS mode: Balanced
  • Nvidia Reflex: Disabled

Ideal Oblivion Remastered settings for Nvidia RTX 4080 Super

The Nvidia RTX 4080 Super runs Oblivion Remastered at the highest settings (Image via Bethesda)
The RTX 4080 Super isn't much faster than the original card. We recommend a similar settings list for this card — Ultra options combined with High ray tracing and DLSS frame generation turned on. The GPU delivers five to six extra frames a second in Oblivion with this setup.

The detailed settings list is as follows:

General

  • Window mode: Borderless
  • Display resolution: 3840 x 2160
  • Select monitor: Primary monitor
  • Resolution scale: Auto
  • V-sync: Off
  • Frame rate limit: Uncapped
  • Show FPS: Off
  • Show VRAM: Off
  • Brightness intensity: 0
  • FOV 1st-person: 90
  • FOV 3rd-person: 90
  • Motion blur: Off
  • Screen space reflections: On

Quality

  • Quality level: Ultra
  • View distance quality: Ultra
  • Effects quality: Ultra
  • Foliage quality: Ultra
  • Shadow quality: Ultra
  • Global illumination quality: Ultra
  • Texture quality: Ultra
  • Reflection quality: Ultra
  • Post-processing quality: Ultra
  • Hair quality: Ultra
  • Cloth quality: Ultra
  • Lumen hardware RT: On
  • Lumen hardware RT lighting mode: High
  • Lumen software RT quality: High
Advanced

  • Anti-aliasing: TSR
  • Upscaling technique: DLSS
  • DLSS mode: Quality
  • DLSS sharpness: 0
  • DLSS frame generation: On
  • FSR 3 mode: Off
  • FSR 3 sharpness: 0
  • FSR 3 frame generation: Off
  • XeSS mode: Balanced
  • Nvidia Reflex: Disabled

With the above settings options, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered runs at smooth framerates without major performance issues. The RTX 4080 and 4080 Super are premium GPUs designed for high-end gaming, and they don't disappoint when playing Bethesda's latest release.

Arka Mukherjee

Arka Mukherjee

Twitter icon

Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.

Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.

While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition.

