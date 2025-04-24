Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Nvidia RTX 3050

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered can be fairly demanding on entry-level hardware such as the RTX 3050. Despite being two generations old, the card can still hold its ground in the latest video games with a few tweaks to the graphics options. The latest Bethesda title doesn't look visually appealing on the 50-class GPU, but a decent playable experience is possible.

In this article, we have listed the ideal graphics options for the 3050. Use these settings for a balanced 1080p experience at 60 FPS in the remaster of Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

Note: These settings work best when the RTX 3050 is paired with a system that matches the minimum system requirements for Oblivion Remastered (AMD Ryzen 5 2600X or Intel Core i7-6800K with 16 GB RAM).

Ideal Oblivion Remastered settings for Nvidia RTX 3050

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered plays well on the RTX 3050 (Image via Bethesda)

The RTX 3050 was originally introduced for 1080p gaming, and it keeps up at the resolution fairly well to this date. However, you'll have to rely on a mix of Medium and High settings to maintain a playable experience. This is primarily to fit the limited VRAM buffer on the 50-class GPU (it applies more for those on the 6 GB variant).

Oblivion Remastered bundles support for FSR 3 with frame generation, which helps keep the performance relatively high in the title. Given the extra headroom, you can even consider turning ray tracing on while not dipping below 60 FPS.

The recommended settings for the 3050 are as follows:

General

Window mode: Borderless

Borderless Display resolution: 1920 × 1080

1920 × 1080 Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Resolution scale: 100%

100% V-sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Uncapped (let FSR FG handle pacing)

Uncapped (let FSR FG handle pacing) Show FPS: On

On Show VRAM: Off

Off Brightness intensity: 0

0 FOV 1st-person: 90

90 FOV 3rd-person: 90

90 Motion blur: Off

Off Screen space reflections: On

Quality

Quality level: High

High View distance quality: High

High Effects quality: High

High Foliage quality: Medium

Medium Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Global illumination quality: Medium

Medium Texture quality: High

High Reflection quality: Medium

Medium Post-processing quality: High

High Hair quality: Medium

Medium Cloth quality: Medium

Medium Lumen hardware RT: Off

Off Lumen hardware RT lighting mode: Off

Off Lumen software RT quality: Off

Advanced

Anti-aliasing: TSR

TSR Upscaling technique: FSR

FSR FSR 3 mode: Quality

FSR 3 sharpness: 0 (adjust if image is too soft)

0 (adjust if image is too soft) FSR 3 frame generation: On

On DLSS mode: Off

Off DLSS frame generation: Off (3050 unsupported)

Off (3050 unsupported) XeSS mode: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex: Enabled (optional but nice for latency)

Overall, the Nvidia RTX 3050 isn't the fastest GPU on the market. However, with FSR 3 frame generation, it now has some extra shelf life. The above settings list, for instance, helps the GPU deliver well above 60 FPS in Oblivion Remastered.

