Oblivion Remastered: How to complete the Go Fish quest and get the Jewel of the Rumare ring

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified May 03, 2025 10:01 GMT
Go Fish is a side quest in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@Quick Tips)
Go Fish is a side quest in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@Quick Tips)

There are literally a ton of things that you can do in Oblivion Remastered after completing the main story. This includes optional side quests that can help provide even better immersion and more and more content. One quest that you will encounter is Go Fish. As part of this mission, you will have to look for Rumare Slaughterfish's Slaughterfish scales.

But how can you start the quest, and where can these scales be collected from? Let's take a look.

Oblivion Remastered: Location of Slaughterfish scales from Go Fish quest

Location of the fisherman in Go Fish quest (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@Quick Tips)
Location of the fisherman in Go Fish quest (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@Quick Tips)

First things first, you will need to make your way to the Weye settlement near the Imperial City to trigger the Go Fish quest. Once you are here, go and talk to Aelwin Merowald at his place. Do make sure to do this during the daytime, though. If you go at night or evening, he might not be home.

When you talk to him, he will tell you that he needs 12 Rumare Slaughterfish Scales but can not get hold of them due to his old age. This is when he will ask for your help. Moreover, he will also tell you the location where you need to look for these scales- Lake Rumare.

Once this cutscene ends, head over to the Lake Rumare. Start fishing alongside the shoreline, near the rocks. Do make sure that you will need to defend yourself using the enchanted sword in case these fish try to attack you. If you can't find enough Rumare Slaughterfish near the shore, you will need to enter the water.

When you have 12 Rumare Slaughterfish scales, head back to the old fisherman's house. Once you manage to complete this quest after handing him the scales, as a reward, you will receive Jewel of the Rumare ring. This ring has two enchantments — Water Breathing on Self and Fortify Athletics on Self.

