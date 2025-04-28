13 Best Oblivion Remastered mods so far

It has been a week since the release of Oblivion Remastered, and the Nexus page has already amassed nearly a thousand mods (as of writing). Despite some technical hurdles posed by Unreal Engine 5, the progress in the modding scene has been tremendous so far. With new frameworks already making inroads (Scirpt Extender included), the future of modding for Oblivion Remastered appears brighter than one would have initially estimated.

In this article, we have curated the best mods that we've found this month so far across various categories. Note that this is simply a collection of mods recommendations rather than a proper load order; the mods have varying degree of compatibility.

Best Utility mods in Oblivion Remastered (April 2025)

OBSE64 (Script Extender)

OBSE64 on Nexusmods (Image via Nexusmods)

Compatibility: Compatible with everything

Author: Ian Patterson

Mod Link

OBSE64 is not a mod in itself, but a scripting utility framework to support other mods. Those who have dabbled with modding almost any Bethesda game before will be aware of the Script Extender, an essential addition to build any load-order. As the name suggests, this basically lets other mods execute a higher range of scripting functions.

At the time of writing, OBSE64 serves the function of a plugin loader. However, if the modding scene for Oblivion Remastered really takes off, it will expand its functionalities. As the Script Extender team explains on the mod page:

"We'll see where modding for this game goes - many things can be done from the embedded engine side, and other things can be done from the Unreal side, but communication back and forth is a problem. As modding will probably be very different, this is not intended to be a direct port of classic OBSE's functionality."

Baka Achievement Enabler

Console commands won't disable achievements anymore (Image via Nexusmods)

Compatibility: Compatible with everything (Steam/GOG version only)

Author: shad0wshayd3

Mod Link

Oblivion Remastered is still Oblivion at its heart, meaning you will eventually run into a scenario where you must use console commands to debug a quest, or circumnavigate some big quality-of-life problem. For example, the Savlian Matius bug in Kvatch is already quite common, and these can be resolved very easily with some setstage commands.

However, console commands disable your Achievements. Baka Achievement Enabler addresses this exact thing, and it even re-enables Achievements in save files where it's already disabled.

This reportedly does not work with Game Pass copies of Oblivion Remastered. If you're playing from the Microsoft Store, use Universal Achievement Unblocker instead.

Best Quality of Life mods in Oblivion Remastered (April 2025)

Quest NPCs Run

Tailing missions are at least 50% better now (Image via Nexusmods)

Compatibility: Should be compatible with everything

Author: Dispensation

Mod Link

You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who likes tailing quests, or even escort quests for that matter. Oblivion Remastered lets you fast travel to skip the bulk of escort quests. However, there are some quests where you have to follow NPCs walking at a leisurely pace to their destination.

This mod makes it so they run instead of walking, which makes these quests far more palatable.

Less Ugly Black Infoboxes

It's a dramatic difference (Image via Nexusmods)

Compatibility: Compatible with everything, but might need patches for HUD-altering mods

Author: Caites

Mod Link

Oblivion Remastered completely overhauls the UI, and goes for a Skyrim/ESO look with the HUD. Arguably the most questionable element with this is the black info box that pops up as the item desctription plate when you look at something.

Less Ugly Black Infoboxes, as the name suggests, turns it into a much more transparent box that looks better, and still maintains the readability of the info box against bright backgrounds.

Better Inputs - E or F to loot

Compatibility: Should be compatible with everything

Author: Glocklan

Mod Link

Those who don't use controllers will know the hardship of having to press the Enter key to pick up items off a loot inventory. It's either that, or using the mouse to click on the desired item.

With this mod, you can now pick up any item with the E or F keys, depending on which version you install. The difference this small change makes is massive, making combing through loot much smoother after you clear a room or dungeon.

Enemy's Weapon Stays on Corpse

Scavenging for weapons will be much easier (Image via Nexumods)

Compatibility: Should be compatible with everything

Author: Dispensation

Mod LInk

Slain human enemies in Oblivion Remastered continues to maintain a peculiar loot inventory rule from the original game. Basically, when you kill them, their currently equipped weapon will not show up on the inventory. To loot that weapon, you have to manually pick it up off the floor.

With this mod, the weapons will now show up with the rest of the lootables when interacting with slain enemies. This will prevent having to deal with some rather awkward situations, where the weapon model itself clips into a crevice or falls into lava.

There is one thing to note: Shadowrend will not be lootable by normal means with the current version of this mod. Check the mod page for three workarounds.

Best Animation mods in Oblivion Remastered (April 2025)

Alternative Sprint

Compatibility: Compatible with any mod that does not replace Sprint animations

Mod Author: miken1ke

Mod Link

Oblivion Remastered adds the ability to sprint, which the original did not have. Having this newfound ability, your character looks a bit too enthusiastic to sprint their way across the heartlands — leaning into it too much, if you will.

Whether it looks good is, of course, up to subjective taste. However, it looks very odd with Heavy Armor on, especially when you're a low-Speed character.

Alternative Sprinting introduces a far less in-your-face set of sprinting animations, and while a bit less exciting, this works perfectly for both brawny Heavy Armor users and skinny mages.

One downside is that footstep sounds will not be audible sometimes with this mod. In my view, the tradeoff is more than worth it for third-person players.

Best Visual mods in Oblivion Remastered (April 2025)

LoreBlivion Reshade

Note that Reshade causes some stuttering issues (Image via Nexumods)

Compatibility: Plug-and-play Reshade Preset

Mod Author: Biggieboss

Mod Link

Oblivion Remastered has a very homogenous Unreal Engine 5 look about it (for obvious reasons), and its colors rely a bit too much on red hues.

Several presets, such as Ayelid Reshade, try to bring it back to the bluish high-fantasy look of the original Oblivion through color-correction. This works great on some scenes, but not so much in the interiors or the Oblivion planes.

From the creator of the LoreRim modlist for Skyrim, this preset does not try to enforce the colors of the original. Instead, it makes some adjustments white points, saturation, tint, and contrast to make the game's colors pop, resulting in an overall better visual experience.

Climates Revised

Climate Revised is not a weather mod (Image via Nexusmods)

Compatibility: Might require patches for weather mods in the future

Mod Author: Spifferino

Mod Link

Before you get too excited, no, this is not a weather overhaul — although it probably won't be long till we get one. What Climate Revised does is change the chance for each weather type to trigger based on what region you're in.

The mod distributes these chances based on lore, and also adds weather chances to regions that did not come with them. For example, the Skyrim-adjacent Jerall Mountains are prone to snowing, whereas the Blackwood marshes will have frequent fog, rain, and thunderstorm.

Eyebrows Retexture

Simply thicker brows (Image via Nexusmods)

Compatibility: Incompatible with mods that alter brow textures and meshes

Mod Author: Fuse00

Mod Link

Oblivion Remastered does a phenomenal job with modernizing the character creation and NPC models of the original. However, some may find the eyebrows a bit painted-on, especially if you're coming from Skyrim.

Eyebrows Retexture makes all the brows much thicker and more prominent, closer to the look of the Oblivion Character Overhaul mod from the old game.

Best Gameplay mods in Oblivion Remastered (April 2025)

Difficulty Slider Fixed

Compatibility: Compatible with everything, but overwritten by mods that modify difficulty modifiers

Mod Author: IxionXVII

Mod Link

Like any post-Morrowind Bethesda title, the Remastered version has five Difficulty modes: Novice, Apprentice, Adept, Expert, and Master. If you're not sure what these do, they're just a simple multiplier over your outgoing damage, and incoming damage from enemies.

In Oblivion Remastered, these difficulty modifiers are a bit too extreme — if you find Adept (default difficulty) too easy, Expert might render the game nigh-unplayable due to how spongey enemies get.

Difficulty Slider Fixed simply rescales these multipliers, making the jump between different difficulty-levels far less drastic. There are three versions, with 1.5x being the smallest difference between each difficulty mode.

For reference: by default, you take more than thrice as much damage (3.5x) in Expert compared to Adept, while dealing only about 30% of the damage you dealt in Adept. With the 1.5x version of this mod, the damage taken on Expert is only 1.25x, while your outgoing DPS is 0.83x.

Auto Upgrade Leveled Items

Uniques will level with you now (Image via Nexusmods)

Compatibility: May need consistency patches with mods that rebalance Uniques

Mod Author: TheOneTrueRy

Mod Link

Oblivion Remastered does not have delevelled uniques. In other words, there are several variants of each Unique that pops up at speicfic level break-points. If you get a Chillrend early on in Oblivion Remastered, it will be significantly less powerful than a Chillrend you get after lvl 25.

One fix is to make the Uniques drop at their strongest form, except that would completely break the balance. Running around with a 21 base damage Chillrend at lvl 1 trivializes everything in the game.

This is why Auto-Upgrade Leveled Items instead checks for your level, and replaces your Uniques with the level-appropriate variant, making Uniques relevant throughout the game without making Oblivion Remastered too easy to breeze through.

Ascension Remastered: Vanilla-Plus Loot and Balance

Ascension Remastered is the most lightweight loot and rebalanced mod for Oblivion (Image via Nexusmods)

Compatibility: Will need consistency patches for a lot of mods, should be the centerpiece of balance overhaul to build your Load Order around.

Mod Author: PushTheWinButton

Mod Link

Ascension is one of the newer complete overhaul mods for the original Oblivion. It is meant to be a lighter alternative to heavyweights like Maskar's Oblivion Overhaul or Oscuro's Oblivion Overhaul.

Compared to these, Ascension was released in a time when vanilla-plus modding fad was in season, so it deviates much less from the original vision of the game.

The idea of Ascension is to give logical consistency to the progression of the game, and balancing all aspects from leveled list, creatures, and equipment to player stats in one cohesive package. Ascension Remastered is, of course, the port of this mod to Oblivion Remastered, with the omission of a few features due to technical limitations... for now.

We will activaely update this list till the end of April, so you can come back to it later as an archive of notable Oblivion Remastered mods in April 2025. Meanwhile, if you're struggling to run the game, here are a few performance mods for Oblivion Reamastered.

