Oblivion Remastered Savlian Matius glitch workaround, explained

If you're following the main quest in Oblivion Remastered to Kvatch, you'll soon run into a big glitch related to Savlian Matius. Theoretically, this is not part of the "Find the Heir" quest, but if you choose to clear out the rest of Kvatch with Savlian Matius and the rest of the guards, it's highly likely you'll face this bug.

The bug cropped up independently on two of our separate playthroughs, so it's likely quite common. Essentially, this halts the quest "The Battle for Castle Kvatch". Thankfully, there is a functional workaround you can try.

Savlian Matius may get stuck during the Kvatch siege quest in Oblivion Remastered

Savlian can get stuck quite frequently at this exact spot (Image via Bethesda Softwork)

During "The Battle for Castle Kvatch," the guard captain Savlian Matius tasks you with opening the gate across the drawbridge, so his retinue can enter the castle proper. Once you do that, there is a confrontation at the courtyard against a Scamp horde.

However, after the Scamps are dead, Savlian and the rest of the guards get stuck in the middle of the courtyard.

Essentially, the quest-stage progression is halted at this point. Savlian is supposed to automatically enter the castle, but if you speak to him at this point, he'll as you to "Charge the courtyard" even after all the Scamps are cleared out.

How to get progress when Savlian is stuck at the courtyard of Kvatch Castle

Thankfully, even if Savlian is stuck at the courtyard, you can progress the quest with or without him. When the glitch happens, you can try two things:

Reload a save from before you exited the tunnel.

Simply continue the quest without him, and do the next objective before it is given to you.

Reloading a save

Since this seems to be a quest stage bug in Oblivion Remastered, you can reload a save from right before you exited the tunnels to get into the gatehouse. Afterwards, open the gate again and let the quest progress. You want to let Savlion's army charge at the Scamp, and not interfere yourself.

If the gambit works out, Savlion will simply progress to the next quest stage on this reload attempt. However, if you don't want to reload the save, you can always just take matters into your own hands.

Progressing the Kvatch quest without Savlion

Here's how you progress the quest (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Under usual circumstances, Savlion will enter the first room of the castle and help you clear out a few Scamps. Afterwards, he sends you into the castle to check up on the Count, and does not go further in himself.

If Savlion never enters the castle, you will never be asked to investigate where the Count is. You can still just go and do that objective on your own.

Simply enter the castle, and head forward into the fray, beating some Scamps in your path. It's likely that the Imperial Guards (as well as Martin if you picked him up) are following you, so the Scamps shouldn't prove to be too big of a hurdle.

As you keep heading further into the castle, you will eventually reach the Count's Quarters after you turn a corner. In this room, you'll find the body of Ormellius Goldwine, the recently deceased Count. Loot him to pick up the Signet Ring, and then backtrack to the courtyard.

Once you talk to Savlian, he will ask you for the Count's Ring now, and handing it will finish the quest.

