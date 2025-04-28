All Spell vendor locations in Oblivion Remastered

If you plan on running a Mage build, knowing all the Spell vendor locations in Oblivion Remastered will make your playthrough much easier. Of course, you don't have to explore Cyrodiil right away, given there's a lot to do as you leave the tutorial dungeon, but eventually, you will need Spells.

There are six branches or skills related to magic: Conjuration, Mysticism, Illusion, Alteration, Destruction, and Restoration. The common denominator between all these skills is Alchemy. It can be used to create potions that buff your character's ability to use Magika to its full extent.

Attributes such as Personality, Intelligence, and Willpower also play a role in everything. The same can be said with regards to Races and Birthsigns, but all in all, Magika is for everyone. As such, knowing all the Spell vendor locations in Oblivion Remastered is important if you plan on going for a Conjuration Mage build or something similar.

Where to find all Spell vendor locations in Oblivion Remastered

Knowing Spell vendor locations in Oblivion Remastered will allow you to buy Destruction Spells (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
If you're just starting your playthrough, it may take a while before you can get around swiftly. As such, in the initial hours, you must walk before fast-traveling to places.

Nevertheless, this won't be in vain, as your Athletics skill will benefit from it. That being said, here are all the Spell vendor locations in Oblivion Remastered (there are 35 in total):

NPCs NameLocation
Adrienne BereneSkingrad Mages Guild
AgataLeyawiin Mages Guild
Alberic LitteChorrol Mages Guild
Alves UvenimLeyawiin Mages Guild
AthragarChorrol Mages Guild
AurelinwaeMystic Emporium
Avrus AdasGreat Chapel of Zenithar
BorisseanArcane University
CalindilMystic Emporium
Delphin JendBravil Mages Guild
DrujaSkingrad Mages Guild
Edgar VautrineEdgar's Discount Spells
Eris SenimGreat Chapel of Mara
Gaspar StegineArcane University
Isa RamanGreat Chapel of Talos
Ita RienusBravil Mages Guild
KintherGreat Chapel of Arkay
Kovan KrenDunbarrow Cove
M'raaj-DarDark Brotherhood Sanctuary
Marc GulitteAnvil Mages Guild
MelliwinDunbarrow Cove
OhtesseGreat Chapel of Arkay
Orag gra-BargolGreat Chapel of Stendarr
OrinturCheydinhal Mages Guild
Raminus PolusArcane University
Selena OraniaBruma Mages Guild
Selene DuroniaGreat Chapel of Dibella
Sulinus VassinusSkingrad Mages Guild
Tahm BlackwellDunbarrow Cove
ThaurroAnvil Mages Guild
Trayvond the RedguardCheydinhal Mages Guild
TumindilGreat Chapel of Julianos
UngarionWarlock's Luck
Vigge the CautiousSkingrad Mages Guild
VolanaroBruma Mages Guild
In addition to these locations, once you own and upgrade the purchasable house at Dunbarrow Cove, you can get NPCs that sell Spells. It's a nifty alternative to traveling the land and searching high and low, but it is not the best solution. If nothing else, the house is free, so it's still worth getting it early on in the game. On a side note, you can also get a free Castle in Oblivion Remastered.

On an ending note, Spells will be useful for a lot of things, including combat and traversing the landscape. You can walk on water, cure yourself from ailments, and of course, set enemies ablaze using the elements. It all depends on your character build, but you are free to progress as you see fit.

You can even pick up Magika and Spells later on in the game. Progress will be slow, but nothing will stop you from doing it if you do wish. Just make sure you have plenty of Gold to buy what you need. Trainers are going to be your best friends.

