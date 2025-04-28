If you plan on running a Mage build, knowing all the Spell vendor locations in Oblivion Remastered will make your playthrough much easier. Of course, you don't have to explore Cyrodiil right away, given there's a lot to do as you leave the tutorial dungeon, but eventually, you will need Spells.
There are six branches or skills related to magic: Conjuration, Mysticism, Illusion, Alteration, Destruction, and Restoration. The common denominator between all these skills is Alchemy. It can be used to create potions that buff your character's ability to use Magika to its full extent.
Attributes such as Personality, Intelligence, and Willpower also play a role in everything. The same can be said with regards to Races and Birthsigns, but all in all, Magika is for everyone. As such, knowing all the Spell vendor locations in Oblivion Remastered is important if you plan on going for a Conjuration Mage build or something similar.
Where to find all Spell vendor locations in Oblivion Remastered
If you're just starting your playthrough, it may take a while before you can get around swiftly. As such, in the initial hours, you must walk before fast-traveling to places.
Nevertheless, this won't be in vain, as your Athletics skill will benefit from it. That being said, here are all the Spell vendor locations in Oblivion Remastered (there are 35 in total):
In addition to these locations, once you own and upgrade the purchasable house at Dunbarrow Cove, you can get NPCs that sell Spells. It's a nifty alternative to traveling the land and searching high and low, but it is not the best solution. If nothing else, the house is free, so it's still worth getting it early on in the game. On a side note, you can also get a free Castle in Oblivion Remastered.
On an ending note, Spells will be useful for a lot of things, including combat and traversing the landscape. You can walk on water, cure yourself from ailments, and of course, set enemies ablaze using the elements. It all depends on your character build, but you are free to progress as you see fit.
You can even pick up Magika and Spells later on in the game. Progress will be slow, but nothing will stop you from doing it if you do wish. Just make sure you have plenty of Gold to buy what you need. Trainers are going to be your best friends.
