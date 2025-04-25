How to get a free Castle in Oblivion Remastered (Battlehorn Castle)

How would you like to be the owner of a free Castle in Oblivion Remastered (Battlehorn Castle)? Sure, it's not the best purchasable house that gold can get you in Cyrodiil, but it can be upgraded to make you feel like royalty in Tamriel.

To claim your free Castle in Oblivion Remastered (Battlehorn Castle), you'll have to complete a little Quest called "Of The Same Name". It's not too challenging, and if you've managed to secure the Chillrend by killing Goblins, this will be a cakewalk. Here is everything you need to know about getting a free Castle in Oblivion Remastered (Battlehorn Castle).

Complete "Of The Same Name" Quest to get a free Castle in Oblivion Remastered (Battlehorn Castle)

Start this Quest to get a free Castle in Oblivion Remastered (Battlehorn Castle) (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Sportskeeda Gaming)

The steps to complete the "Of The Same Name" Quest are rather easy, and no, you do not need the Oblivion Remastered: Deluxe Edition for it. While this Quest may have been part of the Fighter's Stronghold DLC in the original Oblivion (2006), it's part of the base game now.

With that out of the way, here are the steps:

Go west from Chorrol (North Country Stables) and follow the road till you see Battlehorn Castle (it is rather large, and impossible to miss).

As you enter the vicinity of Battlehorn Castle, you will spot four Marauders attacking it.

Rush to the aid of the Battlehorn Man-At-Arms defending Battlehorn Castle, and help them slay the attackers.

Once the task is complete, Battlehorn Castle will belong to you (due to Lord Kelvyn having died in battle).

You will then receive a note from Nilphas Omellian, allowing you to upgrade your newly acquired house.

Four dead Marauders for a castle? Now, that's a steal (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Sportskeeda Gaming)

To put into perspective just how easy this Quest is, you can do it right after completing the tutorial dungeon. Upon securing the castle, you will get a second Quest, which will lead you to The Merchants Inn in the Imperial City. Here, you will be able to interact with Nilphas Omellian to purchase upgrades.

Upgrades are rather pricey (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Granted, upgrading this pristine property takes a while, but the benefits greatly outweigh the initial costs (which will be eye-watering; hope you have enough gold). On that note, here's why you need to upgrade your free Castle in Oblivion Remastered (Battlehorn Castle).

What are the benefits of upgrading your free Castle in Oblivion Remastered (Battlehorn Castle)?

Home sweet virtual home (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Sportskeeda Gaming)

There are a total of nine upgrades you can purchase for your free Castle in Oblivion Remastered (Battlehorn Castle). Keep in mind that these are expensive, and you will need a lot of money. Here is the list of upgrades and their benefits:

Barracks: Castellan Athon and two men-at-arms patrol the castle, providing you with extra security and muscle. You can have them as companions to follow you into the battle.

Castellan Athon and two men-at-arms patrol the castle, providing you with extra security and muscle. You can have them as companions to follow you into the battle. Bedroom: Furnishings for your private quarters and a maid by the name of Rona Benanius. She can bring you any drink that is stocked in the Wine Cellar and an assortment of other consumables. She can also accompany you on your travels if needed.

Furnishings for your private quarters and a maid by the name of Rona Benanius. She can bring you any drink that is stocked in the Wine Cellar and an assortment of other consumables. She can also accompany you on your travels if needed. Dining Area: Furnishings for the dining room in the East Wing of the castle will add grandeur and improve the lighting.

Furnishings for the dining room in the East Wing of the castle will add grandeur and improve the lighting. Dwemer Forge: An upgraded forge that provides a 15-point ability bonus to the Armorer skill when you're near. If you plan on using a Repair Hammer to fix your gear, stand next to the Dwemer Forge while doing so.

An upgraded forge that provides a 15-point ability bonus to the Armorer skill when you're near. If you plan on using a Repair Hammer to fix your gear, stand next to the Dwemer Forge while doing so. Kitchen Area: Improved fixtures and fittings for the kitchen, alongside your very own chef, Plautis Rusonius. He can whip you up some scrumptious food and get you drinks from the Wine Cellar.

Improved fixtures and fittings for the kitchen, alongside your very own chef, Plautis Rusonius. He can whip you up some scrumptious food and get you drinks from the Wine Cellar. Library: Skills books are added to the Library in your private quarters. Useful, but it's a real shame that no Spells are made available.

Skills books are added to the Library in your private quarters. Useful, but it's a real shame that no Spells are made available. Training Area: Shagrol gro-Uzug is added as a sparring partner, alongside weaponry, targets, and training dummies.

Shagrol gro-Uzug is added as a sparring partner, alongside weaponry, targets, and training dummies. Trophy Room: Melisi Daren oversees the Trophy Room. She will add a stuffed replica of all the creatures you kill in Cyrodiil.

Melisi Daren oversees the Trophy Room. She will add a stuffed replica of all the creatures you kill in Cyrodiil. Wine Cellar: The Wine Cellar comes with Talan, a talented vintner who can create wine for you. It also comes stocked with vintages from all over Cyrodiil.

That covers everything you need to know about obtaining and upgrading your free Castle in Oblivion Remastered (Battlehorn Castle). As mentioned, the upgrade process will take a while, given the astronomical costs. However, if you don't have the time, you could use cheats and console commands to skill up Alchemy and sell potions to make a fortune.

